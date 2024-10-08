65. Views from the 92%: Black Women Reflect on the 2024 Election and the Road Ahead

In the final episode of AAPF's election roundtable podcast series, host Kimberlé Crenshaw is joined by Black women advocates, analysts and activists to offer their side of the story about the election and highlight the risks to American democracy if Black women and their experiences continue to be erased. Watch the extended version on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/live/0g8WK8CDS3c?si=nviixofPcmxBcFNd Featuring: Barbara Arnwine, President & Founder of the Transformative Justice Coalition Karen Attiah, Columnist for the Washington Post Kirsten West Savali, Vice President of Content: iOne Digital LaTosha Brown, co-founder of the Black Voters Matter Fund and the BVM Capacity Building Institute Special thanks to: Melanie Campbell, President & CEO National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and Convener of Black Women's Roundtable Fran Phillips-Calhoun, Atlanta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Kaye Wise Whitehead, AAPF Special Projects Manager and founder of the Karson Institute for Race, Peace and Social Justice at Loyola University Produced by Sr. Producer Nicole Edwards Mixing by Sean Dunnam Associate Art by Ashley Julien