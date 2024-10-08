United States of Amnesia: The Real Histories of CRT, Ep. 1 - The Students Who Protested
In the first episode of this limited series, Critical Race Theorist Kimberlé Crenshaw takes listeners on a journey through the origin story of Critical Race Theory (CRT), from her days as a student demanding desegregation at Harvard, to the moment she learned President Trump banned CRT in his 2020 executive order. This episode delves into the hopes and inspiration that birthed the CRT legal movement, and how the current opposition to CRT is history repeating itself.
Support our work: https://www.aapf.org/donate
Host: Kimberlé Crenshaw
Sr. producer/Writer: Nicole Edwards
Mixing and Sound Design: Reza Daya
Addition mixing support: Sean Dunnam
Associate Producers: Madison Bello, Gordon Curry, Sana Hashmi, Kaila Philo, African American Policy Forum team.
Art: Work By Index
--------
40:06
Coming Soon - United States of Amnesia: The Real History of Critical Race Theory
In a new series, host Kimberlé Crenshaw takes listeners on a journey through the real history of critical race theory (CRT). She explores the "anti-CRT" legislative attacks against public education, and as a founding critical race theorist, Prof. Crenshaw provides a first-hand account of the origin of the theory, from its inception at Harvard Law School to the current backlash against it.
Through interviews with thought leaders, activists, academics and the communities affected by anti-CRT and anti-DEI legislation, in this series, Kimberlé Crenshaw uplifts the cycles of history we see repeating before us in the present day, all in the hopes of curing the amnesia that keeps us stuck in the cycles of history.
--------
4:45
65. Views from the 92%: Black Women Reflect on the 2024 Election and the Road Ahead
In the final episode of AAPF's election roundtable podcast series, host Kimberlé Crenshaw is joined by Black women advocates, analysts and activists to offer their side of the story about the election and highlight the risks to American democracy if Black women and their experiences continue to be erased.
Watch the extended version on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/live/0g8WK8CDS3c?si=nviixofPcmxBcFNd
Featuring:
Barbara Arnwine, President & Founder of the Transformative Justice Coalition
Karen Attiah, Columnist for the Washington Post
Kirsten West Savali, Vice President of Content: iOne Digital
LaTosha Brown, co-founder of the Black Voters Matter Fund and the BVM Capacity Building Institute
Special thanks to:
Melanie Campbell, President & CEO National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and Convener of Black Women's Roundtable
Fran Phillips-Calhoun, Atlanta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta
Kaye Wise Whitehead, AAPF Special Projects Manager and founder of the Karson Institute for Race, Peace and Social Justice at Loyola University
Produced by Sr. Producer Nicole Edwards
Mixing by Sean Dunnam Associate
Art by Ashley Julien
Follow us at @intersectionalitymatters (Twitter), @IMKC_podcast (Instagram)
Music by Blue Dot Sessions
--------
1:07:16
64. Election 2024 Round Table, Part 3
Welcome to AAPF's Election 2024 Round Table, Part 3!
There is a lot of noise to cut through right now when it comes to the important issues at stake in the election. To bring nuance to the mainstream media narratives, between now and election day, the African American Policy Forum presents a series of election round table conversations featuring three thinkers who are deeply enmeshed in academia, media, and community activism unpacking what’s at stake on Nov 5th: Kirsten West Savali, Kaye Wise Whitehead, and Tim Wise.
The trio will tackle the issues that are likely to make a difference as we come down to the wire: threats to democracy, racial and reproductive justice, policing, Project 2025, and more.
Featuring:
Kirsten West Savali, VP of Content at Urban One’s iOne Digital, and former Executive Producer of News & Politics Editor for Essence magazine (@KWestSavali)
Kaye Wise Whitehead, host of Today with Dr. Kaye on WEAA and founding executive director of The Karson Institute for Race, Peace & Social Justice at Loyola University (@blackmommyactivist)
Tim Wise, anti-racist writer, lecturer and African American Policy Forum Senior Fellow (@timjacobwise)
Music by Blue Dot Sessions.
Read AAPF and HIT Strategies' Race-Forward Messaging Report here.
--------
52:33
63. Election 2024 Round Table, Part 2
Welcome to AAPF's Election Round Table Series, Part 2!
There is a lot of noise to cut through right now when it comes to the important issues at stake in the election. To bring nuance to the mainstream media narratives, between now and election day, the African American Policy Forum presents a series of election round table conversations featuring three thinkers who are deeply enmeshed in academia, media, and community activism unpacking what’s at stake on Nov 5th: Kirsten West Savali, Kaye Wise Whitehead, and Tim Wise.
The trio will tackle the issues that are likely to make a difference as we come down to the wire: threats to democracy, racial and reproductive justice, policing, Project 2025, and more.
Featuring:
Kirsten West Savali, VP of Content at Urban One’s iOne Digital, and former Executive Producer of News & Politics Editor for Essence magazine (@KWestSavali)
Kaye Wise Whitehead, host of Today with Dr. Kaye on WEAA and founding executive director of The Karson Institute for Race, Peace & Social Justice at Loyola University (@blackmommyactivist)
Tim Wise, anti-racist writer, lecturer and African American Policy Forum Senior Fellow
Music by Blue Dot Sessions.
Read AAPF and HIT Strategies' Race-Forward Messaging Report here.