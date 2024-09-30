A Legacy Of Service: Leadership Lessons And A New Chapter For The Indianola Fire Department
Season 1, Episode 10: Retiring Indianola Fire Chief Greg Chia and new Indianola Fire Chief Aaron Hurt join “Indy Unplugged” for an informative conversation that highlights the Indianola Fire Department.
In this episode, Chief Chia and Chief Hurt talk about their respective careers and transition of leadership, department accomplishments and priorities, an outlook of the future, the importance of community engagement, mentorship and professional development, plus so much more.
41:07
From Reviving To Thriving: What To Know About Indianola Main Street
Season 1, Episode 9: Indianola Main Street Executive Director Erica Roberts and Indianola Main Street Board Vice President Leslie Held join "Indy Unplugged" for an insightful conversation that dives deeper into the ins and outs of Indianola Main Street. In August 2024, Indianola was named a Main Street Iowa community following a rigorous application process. Through the Main Street Approach™, communities like Indianola can capitalize on the unique identity, assets and character of their historic commercial districts and develop a framework that guides community-based downtown revitalization efforts.
During this episode of "Indy Unplugged," Erica and Leslie discuss how the timing to be a Main Street Iowa community is perfect, early goals and visions for the Indianola Downtown Square, strategic planning and survey data, community support and involvement, upcoming events on the Square, plus so much more.
36:36
Flowing Into A Sustainable Future: Indianola Water Resource Recovery Department
Season 1, Episode 8: Water Resource Recovery Department Superintendent Jared Keenan joins "Indy Unplugged" for an informative conversation that sheds light into the City's new state-of-the-art facility, previews the Open House event on Thursday, October 3, 2024, experiences and processes that staff follow through for operations at the plant and out in the field, as well as other insightful viewpoints and details.
20:18
The Path To Carbon Neutrality: Indianola Municipal Utilities' Solar Energy Strategy
Season 1, Episode 7: Indianola Municipal Utilities General Manager Chris DesPlanques joins "Indy Unplugged" for an insightful conversation that highlights the upcoming solar project IMU is undertaking and what it will mean to Indianola, the groundbreaking event on Wednesday, Sept. 25, and other important updates and details from the organization.
14:10
Understanding Your Property Taxes: What Indianola Property Owners Should Know
Season 1, Episode 6: In this episode of "Indy Unplugged," we're switching things up a bit!
Moderator Lucinda Sperry from Warren County Economic Development is joined by city and county leadership to bring insight to the recent property tax notice and its impact on Warren County residents. Join us in this informative discussion as we explore the details of the recent property tax notice together.
Panelists include:
Luke Nelson - City Manager, City of Norwalk
Deven Markley - City Administrator, City of Carlisle
Benjamin Reeves - City Manager, City of Indianola
Megan Battani - Budget Director, Warren County
Many thanks to the City of Indianola for hosting the conversation and Communications Manager and "Indy Unplugged" host Aaron Young for the production of the content.
For more information and resources, please check out https://www.wcedc.com/understanding-property-taxes
