Indy Unplugged

City of Indianola, Iowa
  • A Legacy Of Service: Leadership Lessons And A New Chapter For The Indianola Fire Department
    Season 1, Episode 10: Retiring Indianola Fire Chief Greg Chia and new Indianola Fire Chief Aaron Hurt join “Indy Unplugged” for an informative conversation that highlights the Indianola Fire Department. In this episode, Chief Chia and Chief Hurt talk about their respective careers and transition of leadership, department accomplishments and priorities, an outlook of the future, the importance of community engagement, mentorship and professional development, plus so much more. Fast-forward to a specific topic covered: 00:00: Intro 00:42: Welcome 1:11: Retirement Announcement & Background 2:43: When Chief Chia Became Indianola Fire Chief 4:24: Changes That Chief Chia Implemented 7:17: Training Priorities & Opportunities 12:25: Responding With Integrity, Serving With Compassion 20:41: Importance of Community Engagement Initiatives 25:05: Budgeting & Grant Funding Impact 28:22: Collaboration With Community Partners 31:13: Retirement Celebrations & Plans 33:15: Describing Chief Chia As A Leader 34:11: Final Thoughts & Closing
    --------  
    41:07
  • From Reviving To Thriving: What To Know About Indianola Main Street
    Season 1, Episode 9: Indianola Main Street Executive Director Erica Roberts and Indianola Main Street Board Vice President Leslie Held join "Indy Unplugged" for an insightful conversation that dives deeper into the ins and outs of Indianola Main Street. In August 2024, Indianola was named a Main Street Iowa community following a rigorous application process. Through the Main Street Approach™, communities like Indianola can capitalize on the unique identity, assets and character of their historic commercial districts and develop a framework that guides community-based downtown revitalization efforts. During this episode of "Indy Unplugged," Erica and Leslie discuss how the timing to be a Main Street Iowa community is perfect, early goals and visions for the Indianola Downtown Square, strategic planning and survey data, community support and involvement, upcoming events on the Square, plus so much more. Fast-forward to a specific topic covered: 00:00: Intro 00:42: Welcome 1:13: What Is Main Street Iowa & Indianola Main Street? 3:02: Main Street Iowa Application Process 5:18: Benefits As A Main Street Iowa Community 7:29: How Do You Stay Informed & Educate Others About Main Street? 9:01: Indianola Main Street Executive Director Announcement 12:30: Community Meeting & Survey Findings 16:13: Dynamics With Main Street Iowa & Community Partners 22:26: What Will The Rest Of 2024 Look Like? 27:03: Importance Of Events At Indianola Downtown Square 30:09: Including Simpson College In Future Endeavors 32:19: Final Thoughts & Closing
    --------  
    36:36
  • Flowing Into A Sustainable Future: Indianola Water Resource Recovery Department
    Season 1, Episode 8: Water Resource Recovery Department Superintendent Jared Keenan joins "Indy Unplugged" for an informative conversation that sheds light into the City's new state-of-the-art facility, previews the Open House event on Thursday, October 3, 2024, experiences and processes that staff follow through for operations at the plant and out in the field, as well as other insightful viewpoints and details. Fast-forward to a specific topic covered: 00:00-00:41: Intro 00:42-1:00: Welcome 1:01-2:39: Open House Details 2:40-8:12: Technologies, Strategies & Plant Workflows 8:13-14:00: Plant's Performance with Historic Rainfall 14:01-16:43: Mix Between Facility & Community Operations 16:44-18:11: Interactions with Public 18:12-20:18: Closing
    --------  
    20:18
  • The Path To Carbon Neutrality: Indianola Municipal Utilities' Solar Energy Strategy
    Season 1, Episode 7: Indianola Municipal Utilities General Manager Chris DesPlanques joins "Indy Unplugged" for an insightful conversation that highlights the upcoming solar project IMU is undertaking and what it will mean to Indianola, the groundbreaking event on Wednesday, Sept. 25, and other important updates and details from the organization.   Fast-forward to a specific topic covered: 00:00-00:41: Intro 00:42-1:10: Welcome 1:11-3:44: Background About IMU Solar Project 3:45-7:56: Previewing Solar Project Groundbreaking Event 7:57-8:21: How To Learn More About Project & Progress 8:22-10:59: What Community's Support Means To IMU 11:00-13:31: Indianola In Comparison To Other Central Iowa Cities 13:32-14:10: Closing
    --------  
    14:10
  • Understanding Your Property Taxes: What Indianola Property Owners Should Know
    Season 1, Episode 6: In this episode of "Indy Unplugged," we're switching things up a bit! Moderator Lucinda Sperry from Warren County Economic Development is joined by city and county leadership to bring insight to the recent property tax notice and its impact on Warren County residents. Join us in this informative discussion as we explore the details of the recent property tax notice together. Panelists include: Luke Nelson - City Manager, City of Norwalk Deven Markley - City Administrator, City of Carlisle Benjamin Reeves - City Manager, City of Indianola Megan Battani - Budget Director, Warren County Many thanks to the City of Indianola for hosting the conversation and Communications Manager and "Indy Unplugged" host Aaron Young for the production of the content. For more information and resources, please check out https://www.wcedc.com/understanding-property-taxes
    --------  
    17:13

About Indy Unplugged

Indy Unplugged is the official City of Indianola podcast that dives deeper into the stories, projects and initiatives throughout the city. Whether it’s discussions with elected officials, insights from City staff or perspectives from valued community partners, at least one episode each month will be released packed with in-depth conversations and real-time information. To stay engaged with the City of Indianola, subscribe to Indy Unplugged wherever you get your podcasts, visit our website and follow us on social media.
