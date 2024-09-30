From Reviving To Thriving: What To Know About Indianola Main Street

Season 1, Episode 9: Indianola Main Street Executive Director Erica Roberts and Indianola Main Street Board Vice President Leslie Held join "Indy Unplugged" for an insightful conversation that dives deeper into the ins and outs of Indianola Main Street. In August 2024, Indianola was named a Main Street Iowa community following a rigorous application process. Through the Main Street Approach™, communities like Indianola can capitalize on the unique identity, assets and character of their historic commercial districts and develop a framework that guides community-based downtown revitalization efforts. During this episode of "Indy Unplugged," Erica and Leslie discuss how the timing to be a Main Street Iowa community is perfect, early goals and visions for the Indianola Downtown Square, strategic planning and survey data, community support and involvement, upcoming events on the Square, plus so much more. Fast-forward to a specific topic covered: 00:00: Intro 00:42: Welcome 1:13: What Is Main Street Iowa & Indianola Main Street? 3:02: Main Street Iowa Application Process 5:18: Benefits As A Main Street Iowa Community 7:29: How Do You Stay Informed & Educate Others About Main Street? 9:01: Indianola Main Street Executive Director Announcement 12:30: Community Meeting & Survey Findings 16:13: Dynamics With Main Street Iowa & Community Partners 22:26: What Will The Rest Of 2024 Look Like? 27:03: Importance Of Events At Indianola Downtown Square 30:09: Including Simpson College In Future Endeavors 32:19: Final Thoughts & Closing