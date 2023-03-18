If Jewels Could Talk with Carol Woolton

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Jewels are the starting point to discuss past eras, romance, lost fortunes, revolution, precious stones&nbsp;and personal histories. This podcast explores every... More
Jewels are the starting point to discuss past eras, romance, lost fortunes, revolution, precious stones&nbsp;and personal histories. This podcast explores every... More

  • ROYAL JEWELS WITH SUZY MENKES
    In our second week of Coronation specials, Carol speaks to the queen of fashion herself, Suzy Menkes, who reveals her jewel predictions for the Coronation, who she thinks is the best-jewelled Royal, what it truly means for an item of jewellery to "belong" to the Royal Family - and much more.This episode is brought to you by @fuligemstonesPlease see: www.carolwoolton.comFollow Carol Woolton:  @carolwooltonProduced by Natasha Cowan @tashonfashMusic & editing by Tim Thornton @timwthorntonCreative direction by Scott Bentley @bentleycreativeIllustrations Jordi Labanda @jordilabandaRead Carol Woolton in Vogue magazine – vogue.co.uk/fashion/jewellery and carolwoolton.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/27/2023
    40:36
  • QUEEN VICTORIA AND HIDDEN SECRETS OF THE CROWN JEWELS
    In the first of our special episodes in the run up to the Coronation of King Charles III, jewellery specialist John Hawkins speaks to Carol from his home in Tasmania. They discuss Queen Victoria's role in the makeup of the current Crown Jewels, including John's controversial theory about the origin of one of the sapphires.This episode is brought to you by @fuligemstonesPlease see: www.carolwoolton.comFollow Carol Woolton:  @carolwooltonProduced by Natasha Cowan @tashonfashMusic & editing by Tim Thornton @timwthorntonCreative direction by Scott Bentley @bentleycreativeIllustrations Jordi Labanda @jordilabandaRead Carol Woolton in Vogue magazine – vogue.co.uk/fashion/jewellery and carolwoolton.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/20/2023
    46:34
  • TURQUOISE MOUNTAIN – WHEN JEWELLERY SAVES LIVES
    In this episode, Carol speaks to two key figures in Turquoise Mountain, the groundbreaking charity, artisan craft house and retailer: president Shoshana Stewart, and designer Pippa Small. The organisation was founded in 2006 by King Charles III (then Prince of Wales) and former politician Rory Stewart, initially to enhance the traditional Afghan craft industry; it has now expanded to Jordan, Myanmar and Saudi Arabia.https://www.turquoisemountain.org This episode is brought to you by @fuligemstones Please see: www.carolwoolton.com Follow Carol Woolton:  @carolwoolton Produced by Natasha Cowan @tashonfash Music & editing by Tim Thornton @timwthornton Creative direction by Scott Bentley @bentleycreative Illustrations Jordi Labanda @jordilabanda Read Carol Woolton in Vogue magazine – vogue.co.uk/fashion/jewellery and carolwoolton.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/13/2023
    1:02:26
  • AMERICAN VOGUE, GLAMOUR AND JEWELS IN THE 60s WITH NICKY HASLAM
    Carol is hosted by legendary interior designer, socialite and arbiter of good taste Nicky Haslam, where they chat about his career, old-fashioned glamour, what's hot and what's not in the jewellery world and Nicky's notorious annual teatowel on which is printed whatever Nicky currently deems to be "common"... This episode is brought to you by @fuligemstones Please see: www.carolwoolton.com Follow Carol Woolton:  @carolwoolton Produced by Natasha Cowan @tashonfash Music & editing by Tim Thornton @timwthornton Creative direction by Scott Bentley @bentleycreative Illustrations Jordi Labanda @jordilabanda Read Carol Woolton in Vogue magazine – vogue.co.uk/fashion/jewellery and carolwoolton.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3/30/2023
    39:18
  • AJA RADEN ON JEWELLERY OBSESSION AND DESIRE
    Carol has a feisty conversation with American author and jewellery designer Aja Raden, about the value of diamonds and what drives it, her bestselling book Stoned, and her appearances in the documentary film Nothing Lasts Forever. https://www.instagram.com/ajaraden/ https://twitter.com/AjaRaden This episode is brought to you by @fuligemstones Please see: www.carolwoolton.com Follow Carol Woolton:  @carolwoolton Produced by Natasha Cowan @tashonfash Music & editing by Tim Thornton @timwthornton Creative direction by Scott Bentley @bentleycreative Illustrations Jordi Labanda @jordilabanda Read Carol Woolton in Vogue magazine – vogue.co.uk/fashion/jewellery and carolwoolton.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3/18/2023
    51:57

Jewels are the starting point to discuss past eras, romance, lost fortunes, revolution, precious stones and personal histories. This podcast explores every facet of jewellery – from who makes it, to who wears it, and why – and is a must-listen for everyone who loves jewellery or might be buying a piece of jewellery; anyone interested in design and history; and all those who love a rollicking real-life story. Carol Woolton is Britain’s leading authority on jewellery and gemstones and has entertained and informed the readers of British Vogue and Tatler as Jewellery Editor for more than 25 years. She is a writer, lecturer, historian, editor, curator, stylist, and author of five books on the fascinating subject of jewellery. She has contributed widely to magazines, newspapers and online supplements around the world including the Financial Times, Vogue China, Vanity Fair, Air Mail, American Vogue, Tatler and the Daily Telegraph. Carol mentors and promotes young jewellers and designers and is a founder member of the Leopards charity (#londonleopards), established in 2016, to preserve the expertise, innovation and design excellence in jewellery as well as identifying and nurturing young talent critical to its future.

