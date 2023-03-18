About If Jewels Could Talk with Carol Woolton

Jewels are the starting point to discuss past eras, romance, lost fortunes, revolution, precious stones and personal histories. This podcast explores every facet of jewellery – from who makes it, to who wears it, and why – and is a must-listen for everyone who loves jewellery or might be buying a piece of jewellery; anyone interested in design and history; and all those who love a rollicking real-life story. Carol Woolton is Britain’s leading authority on jewellery and gemstones and has entertained and informed the readers of British Vogue and Tatler as Jewellery Editor for more than 25 years. She is a writer, lecturer, historian, editor, curator, stylist, and author of five books on the fascinating subject of jewellery. She has contributed widely to magazines, newspapers and online supplements around the world including the Financial Times, Vogue China, Vanity Fair, Air Mail, American Vogue, Tatler and the Daily Telegraph. Carol mentors and promotes young jewellers and designers and is a founder member of the Leopards charity (#londonleopards), established in 2016, to preserve the expertise, innovation and design excellence in jewellery as well as identifying and nurturing young talent critical to its future.

