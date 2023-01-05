The Notorious B.I.G. is revered as the King of NY and one of the greatest rappers of all time. Angie Martinez spent five nights speaking with those inspired by and closest to Christopher Wallace during the final 18 months of his life. His final body of work was the impeccable double album, Life After Death - a succession of infectious hit records and impossibly poignant rhymes that soared from certified diamond to iconic. Hear the untold stories that changed the course of Hip-Hop forever. For more info: www.iconicrecords.com