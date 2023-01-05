Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Iconic Records in the App
Listen to Iconic Records in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsMusic
Iconic Records

Iconic Records

Podcast Iconic Records
Podcast Iconic Records

Iconic Records

WMX / Warner Music Group
add
The Notorious B.I.G. is revered as the King of NY and one of the greatest rappers of all time. Angie Martinez spent five nights speaking with those inspired by ... More
MusicMusic History
The Notorious B.I.G. is revered as the King of NY and one of the greatest rappers of all time. Angie Martinez spent five nights speaking with those inspired by ... More

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Episode 1 - Who Shot Ya
    For the Notorious B.I.G., 1995 was quite the year. Not only was the MC preparing to crush the sophomore jinx with his second album, he was in full campaign mode for rap’s King of New York title. Initially endorsed by the July cover of the #1 hip-hop magazine in the 1990's The Source, Big led the race with the year’s hottest street record being his controversial “Who Shot Ya?”In the premier episode of Iconic Records, we talk to “Who Shot Ya”’s producer and former Hitman Nasheim Myrick. Junior Mafia MC Klepto gives us a never before told story about which rapper the song was actually aimed at. Rap royalty Fat Joe even joins us to speak on his brotherhood with B.I.G.. But first, legendary hip-hop journalist Bonz Malone reflects on writing that historic cover story for The Source 27 years ago and being a dice roll away from signing Big before Puff.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/1/2023
    46:20
  • Iconic Records: Life After Death (Trailer)
    Upcoming season of Iconic Records: Life After Death launching May 1st! www.iconicrecords.com for more info!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    3/30/2023
    2:12

More Music podcasts

About Iconic Records

The Notorious B.I.G. is revered as the King of NY and one of the greatest rappers of all time. Angie Martinez spent five nights speaking with those inspired by and closest to Christopher Wallace during the final 18 months of his life. His final body of work was the impeccable double album, Life After Death - a succession of infectious hit records and impossibly poignant rhymes that soared from certified diamond to iconic. Hear the untold stories that changed the course of Hip-Hop forever. For more info: www.iconicrecords.com

Podcast website

Listen to Iconic Records, Young Love Records and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Iconic Records

Iconic Records

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store