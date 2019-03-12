Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Dick Wolf, Wolf Entertainment & Endeavor Content
From Legendary producer Dick Wolf comes a new audio fiction series starring Parker Posey about the U.S. Marshals dedicated to capturing the country's most dangerous fugitives.
From Legendary producer Dick Wolf comes a new audio fiction series starring Parker Posey about the U.S. Marshals dedicated to capturing the country's most dange... More

FictionDramaArts

  • Introducing Dark Woods: Dropping 11/8
    From Legendary Producer Dick Wolf and Wolf Entertainment comes a new fiction series starring Corey Stoll (House of Cards, Ant-Man), Monica Raymund (Chicago Fire), and Reid Scott (Veep). When the body of a young volunteer is discovered in the middle of the California redwoods, two estranged ex-spouses, game warden Mark Ellis (Stoll) and city councilwoman (Raymund), must put their differences aside to learn the terrifying truth about what is happening in their state park. Executive Produced by Elliot Wolf (Hunted), directed by Takashi Doscher (Only), and written by David Pergolini. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    11/8/2021
    3:39
  • Cornered
    Cornered
    Barnes negotiates a dangerous standoff. It's the final chapter of Dick Wolf's first podcast, starring Parker Posey. For more information on the USMS, visit https://www.usmarshals.gov/.
    12/17/2019
    21:44
  • Bait
    Bait
    Barnes and Morra turn to a valuable resource. The fugitives make a desperate move. Parker Posey stars as Emily Barnes. For more information on the USMS, visit https://www.usmarshals.gov/.
    12/17/2019
    19:49
  • Psalm 19
    Psalm 19
    Barnes disobeys orders. The fugitives have the upper hand. Parker Posey stars in the first podcast from Dick Wolf and the minds behind Law & Order. For more information on the USMS, visit https://www.usmarshals.gov/.
    12/10/2019
    23:10
  • Mission
    Mission
    Barnes and Morra contend with false leads. The fugitives adopt an unexpected cover. Dick Wolf presents Hunted, starring Parker Posey. For more information on the USMS, visit https://www.usmarshals.gov/.
    12/3/2019
    28:12

About Hunted

From Legendary producer Dick Wolf comes a new audio fiction series starring Parker Posey about the U.S. Marshals dedicated to capturing the country's most dangerous fugitives. When four convicts escape from a maximum security prison, Deputy Marshal Emily Barnes (Posey) is called in to pursue the criminals in one of the most treacherous and violent manhunts in United States history. Directed by Shawn Christensen (“Blackout”) and produced by Jenny Radelet Mast (Marvel’s “Wolverine”), HUNTED is the first in a slate of audio fiction series to be produced by Wolf Entertainment in partnership with Endeavor Content. Learn more at EndeavorAudio.com. To see how we use your data, visit https://www.endeavoraudio.com/privacy-policy.
