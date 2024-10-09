Hungry for History with Eva Longoria and Maite Gomez-Rejón

Eva Longoria and Maite Gomez-Rejon are back to take an even bigger bite out of the most delicious food and its history. This season features more of what you lo...

Garlic lovers, Eva and Maite take us back in time to unravel the mysteries of Garlic, a vegetable with medicinal properties used mostly to flavor food. Eva attempts to convert non egg eater, Maite, into a fan by making a garlicky egg dish from her cookbook, Huevos con Jocoque! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

To celebrate Halloween Maite and Eva sip Vampiros, a blood red Mexican cocktail, while exploring vampire-like characters in Mesoamerican mythology. The ladies dive into history and uncover the connection between chocolate and witchcraft in colonial Latin America. Plus, host of Susto and South Texas native, Ayden Castellanos joins the show to share scary stories from the Texas/Mexico border!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Día de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is one of the most celebrated holidays in Mexico. Here's a short clip on Pan de Muerto (Bread of the Dead), a pastry made for this special day. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

In this episode, Eva and Maite explore the histories of the Milanesa and Chicken Fried Steaks of their childhoods. They uncover legends and early recipes including where the term “golden brown” may have come from. Plus - Maite welcomes a very special guest, her mom (!), to the podcast and together they travel through time and make the Milanesa she grew up with.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Beyond a source of nourishment, for centuries food has been used as a form of protest and activism around the world. From cookbook writing during the American Civil War to Mexican revolutionaries who helped empower women through the kitchen, Jose Andres’s World Central Kitchen and Meymuna Hussein-Cattan’s kitchen with a mission, Flavors from Afar, in this special episode Eva and Maite discuss the different forms of food for good. Links from today's episode: https://wck.org/ https://www.gutenberg.org/files/25631/25631-h/25631-h.htm https://www.flavorsfromafar.co/ https://www.tiyya.org/ See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Hungry for History with Eva Longoria and Maite Gomez-Rejón

Eva Longoria and Maite Gomez-Rejon are back to take an even bigger bite out of the most delicious food and its history. This season features more of what you love: family stories from Eva and Maite, fascinating facts on the yummiest ingredients from their culture, interviews with food enthusiasts, chefs, and historians plus on-location episodes that bring you closer to the hidden history of your favorite foods. Oh, and lots more taste testing, drink making, and recipes for you to try at home. Listen to Hungry for History every Thursday and learn more about the dishes and drinks you grew up enjoying while discovering the origins of new favs too.