Write Your Damn Novel: A podcast about writing a book in a month

Tropes we love & tropes we hate

Love 'em or hate 'em, tropes are a major part of narrative storytelling. The important thing is understanding them, so you can either use (or avoid!) them to your heart's content.In today's episode, your hosts Liz and Kristina talk through popular tropes in many different genres of novels and discuss which ones they love, which ones they hate, and most importantly... which ones they love to hate. :) Thanks to this website for giving us a great springboard for which tropes to discuss! https://kindlepreneur.com/book-tropes/