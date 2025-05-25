Write Your Damn Novel: A podcast about writing a book in a month

Send us a textLove 'em or hate 'em, tropes are a major part of narrative storytelling. The important thing is understanding them, so you can either use (or avoid!) them to your heart's content.In today's episode, your hosts Liz and Kristina talk through popular tropes in many different genres of novels and discuss which ones they love, which ones they hate, and most importantly... which ones they love to hate. :) Thanks to this website for giving us a great springboard for which tropes to discuss! https://kindlepreneur.com/book-tropes/Support the showEnjoy the show? Like this episode, give a thumbs up, or better yet - leave a review! Follow us on: Instagram: @writeyourdamnnovelThreads: @writeyourdamnnovelJoin our Discord server to hang out with a community of writers: https://discord.gg/u92vfhgAYmBecome a Patron and help keep the podcast ad-free: https://www.patreon.com/writeyourdamnnovelWe write books! Check out our anthologies:Boys, Book Clubs, and Other Bad IdeasThe Mistletoe ParadoxWhat Happened to Annabell?(All published by Kristina's publishing company: @84thStreetPress)
--------
45:49
Oh no I'm behind on my word count
Send us a textYou know, sometimes it happens. You prepare in whatever way works for you, you carve out time, you buy new fuzzy socks... and you still manage to fall behind.In today's episode, your hosts Liz and Kristina give you some #realtalk about what to do when your graph is looking bleak. Spoilers: It's going to be okay.
--------
17:14
Writing with a full time job
Send us a textListen, we get it. You go to work, and then you come home exhausted. All you want to do is relax, or watch TV, or collapse in bed. How do you prioritize writing when your job leaves you lacking in energy or inspiration?In today's episode, your hosts Kristina and Liz tackle the topic of how to continue to make progress on your writing while working full time.
--------
25:23
November 2024 Pep Talk + Updates
Send us a textGeneric store-brand November Writing Challenge begins in 2 days! Listen for words of encouragement and an update on the ways your hosts Kristina and Liz will be tackling the challenge in this most unprecedented year. Most importantly: we've chosen our tracking tool for the year and have a LEADERBOARD you can join! Best of luck this November, fam—we're all in this together.
--------
13:54
Side characters are people too
Send us a textHow do you make your side characters feel like real people? Do you need side characters? How many should you have? There's so much to consider when developing your cast of characters!In today's episode, hosts Kristina and Liz dive into the wonderful world of character development. We discuss how many characters is too many characters, how to build flawed & complex people, and how to make sure every choice serves your plot.
About Write Your Damn Novel: A podcast about writing a book in a month
Write Your Damn Novel (formerly How to Win NaNo) is a no-nonsense guide to writing a novel in 30 days. Like it or not November comes every year, but don't you worry — your hosts are here for you! Kristina Horner and Liz Leo are 'writing-50k-words-in-a-month' experts (and lifelong writing friends) with a passion for helping people write their damn novel. Join them each week as they share their personal tips, tricks and other things they've learned over almost two decades of consecutive NaNoWriMo wins.