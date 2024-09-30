Powered by RND
Hollywood Crime Scene

Podcast Hollywood Crime Scene
Rachel Fisher and Desi Jedeikin
Desi Jedeikin and Rachel Fisher discuss true tales of crime and scandal involving celebrities. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
ComedyTrue Crime

Available Episodes

5 of 644
  • Mini Episode - One Last Hashbrown
    Stuart Little 2, Altoona McDonald's, chow mein, and more!
    --------  
    47:40
  • Episode 337 - Jody Babydol Gibson
    After Heidi Fleiss was arrested in 1993, she went on to become the next Hollywood Super Madam.
    --------  
    1:21:21
  • Mini Episode - Live Más Principle
    A ransom plot, Martha, RHOSLC, and more!
    --------  
    59:13
  • Episode 336 - Movie vs Reality: Jim Jones Part 4
    Jim Jones is investigated and he prepares for the end in the tragic conclusion to our series.
    --------  
    1:01:52
  • Mini Episode - Hollywood Gein
    Ed Gein, Jay Leno, E. coli, and more!
    --------  
    50:50

About Hollywood Crime Scene

