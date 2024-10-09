Ever wondered how vaccines work? Nimene finds out by creating a new hip-hop track about Nobel Prize-winning biochemist Kati Kariko. Featuring an interview between neurosurgeon and CNN correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta and an 11 year old named Ilyana. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Nimene learns how ‘street couture’ fashion came to be with a brand new hip-hop track about fashion pioneer Willi Smith. Featuring an interview between fashion designer Humberto Leon and an 8 year old fashion lover from New York named Olivia. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Nimene heads to outer space to make a brand new hip-hop track about Mary Golda Ross, the very first Native American female aerospace engineer. Featuring an interview between aerospace engineer Kristina Halona, a proud member of the Navajo Nation, and Vivian, an Odawa and Haudenosaunee 8 year old from Ohio.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

What does it take to win 11 NBA championships AND to play a meaningful role in the civil rights movement? Nimene finds out with a brand new hip-hop track about Bill Russell, the legendary player/coach of the Boston Celtics. Featuring an interview between former NBA star Jalen Rose and a 14 year old basketball fan from Detroit named Messiah.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Historical Records

Get ready for an explosive fusion of hip-hop and history, tailor-made for music-loving kids and families. From executive producers Questlove and the Story Pirates comes Historical Records, the show that proves that in order to make history, you have to make some noise. Each week, host Nimene, her in-house crew of hilarious historians, and a team of beat-making raccoons broadcast from a top-secret underground bunker where they learn about the unsung heroes of the past by turning their history into hip-hop.