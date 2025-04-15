Dodging a Bullet

Alison, Rachel and Harmoni discuss the worst things they've had said to them in sessions, Rachel and Harmoni's experience working with Hank Jr., Alison becoming a lawyer, responding to burnout, Alison's discography and playing with Vince Gill, Nashville sessions in the 90s, Rachel moving to Austin, the industry changing, Harmoni getting the Kenny Chesney gig, Rachel subbing on the Kenny Chesney gig and performing in a stadium.