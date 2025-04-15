Alison, Rachel and Harmoni discuss the worst things they've had said to them in sessions, Rachel and Harmoni's experience working with Hank Jr., Alison becoming a lawyer, responding to burnout, Alison's discography and playing with Vince Gill, Nashville sessions in the 90s, Rachel moving to Austin, the industry changing, Harmoni getting the Kenny Chesney gig, Rachel subbing on the Kenny Chesney gig and performing in a stadium.
--------
38:42
Pieces of Furniture
Alison, Rachel and Harmoni talk about breaking into the session scene, being assertive in sessions, side musicians, strong personalities in the studio, getting started on bass, Rachel's producing experience, work and relationships, Harmoni winning Austin Bass Player of the Year, how the podcast came together and complicated studio dynamics.
--------
45:10
Hair and Makeup Ready
In this episode Alison, Rachel and Harmoni introduce each other and talk about being in girl bands, the challenges of getting gigs as females, gender dynamics on the road, sexual power, Peter Pan syndrome, boundaries with co-workers, Harmoni's stage wardrobe with Kenny Chesney, Rachel's experience in the CMA house band, being hair and makeup ready, and expectations for female musicians.
3 female bassists who have collectively played for Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Willie Nelson, Trace Adkins,Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, Joe Bonamassa, Rodney Crowell, Vince Gill, Wynonna Judd, Patty Loveless, Trisha Yearwood, Peter Frampton and more hang out and talk shop together.