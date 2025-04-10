Powered by RND
Hash Rate
Mark Jeffrey
Technology
  Ep 081: Morpheus Decentralized AI Agents
    Hash Rate - Ep 081 - Morpheus Decentralized AI Agents🧙‍♂️Guest: @DJohnstonEC @MorpheusAIs $MOR 00:00 Bitcoin's All-Time High and Market Sentiment 06:06 Introduction to Morpheus and Smart Agents 11:51 The Emergence of Memetic Agents 17:45 Morpheus: Building a Decentralized AI Ecosystem 24:02 Consumer Interfaces and the Future of Morpheus30:14 Automated Protocols and Community Engagement 40:11 Fair Launch Mechanisms and Community Support45:47 Decentralized AI and the Future of Technology 52:42 Regulatory Landscape and Its Implications
  Ep 080: Venice AI with Erik Voorhees
    00:00 Election Aftermath and Political Perspectives 02:58 The Rise of Venice AI 06:06 Decentralization and Privacy in AI 08:56 The Role of Open Source in AI Development 11:58 User Experience and Censorship in AI 15:10 Venice.ai vs. Traditional AI Models 17:53 Future of AI and Its Impact on Society 26:52 Morpheus v Bittensor: Exploring Decentralized AI Networks 31:44 The Quest for Consciousness: LLMs and AGI 38:20 Debating Regulation: Lessons from the SPF Debate 44:35 Satoshi Dice: The First Bitcoin Casino 52:01 Venice.ai: Innovations in AI Technology
  Ep 079: Arch Network: Bridgeless Apps on Bitcoin
    Guests: @proofofmud + Amine Elqaraoi 00:00 Introduction to @ArchNtwrk and Its Unique Positioning 06:07 Comparison with Other Protocols and Meta Protocols 11:53 Transaction Models: UTXO vs. Account Models 17:51 User Experience in DeFi on Arch 26:14 Exploring Asset Creation and Challenges in DeFi 34:09 Smart Contracts: Language and Virtual Machine Choices 38:47 Building a Native DeFi Experience on Bitcoin 44:00 Funding and Future Plans for Arch 49:11 Closing Thoughts and Developer Opportunities
  Ep 078: Election Integrity and Blockchain
    🧙‍♂️Guest: @houmanhemmati Houman inspected the new LA County Ballot Processing Center @LACountyRRCC (thanks to @DCLogan). We discuss what he saw. 00:00 Introduction to Election Integrity Concerns 03:02 The Santa Monica and Malibu Ballot Issue 05:59 Transparency in the LA County Ballot Processing Center 09:03 Software and Security in Ballot Counting 12:01 The Process of Remaking Ballots 15:00 Observations and Recommendations for Election Transparency 21:29 Understanding Voter Registration Fraud 25:32 The Importance of Voter Confidence 29:17 Designing a Secure Blockchain Voting System 35:32 The Role of Technology in Elections 39:27 Reforming the Election System
  Ep 077: a16z State of Crypto 2024 Report Analysis
    🧙‍♂️Guest: @a16z (ish) @a16zcrypto (ish) 00:00 Introduction to the a16z State of Crypto Report 07:18 Developer Interest and Builder Energy 12:41 Mobile Wallet Usage and Global Adoption 18:25 Political Landscape and Crypto Regulation 23:23 Stablecoins: The New Financial Power 31:07 DeFi's Resilience and Growth 39:05 AI and Crypto: A Symbiotic Relationship 46:49 Future Innovations in Blockchain Applications
About Hash Rate

Crypto, AI, DePin. Host Mark Jeffrey finds new things very early. Previous finds: Pre-ICO Ethereum, $TAO, $ORDI and BRC-20's, YFi (Mint Rush, Day 2) during DeFi Summer. Mark is a serial entreprenuer who has raised from Softbank and Intel. He founded and sold a metaverse company and a social network company, then worked with Uber founder Travis Kalanick and ALL-IN host Jason Calacanis, and wrote BITCOIN EXPLAINED SIMPLY (2013) and THE CASE FOR BITCOIN (2015). He was featured in 'Trust Machine' blockchain film (Alex Winter, Rosario Dawson) and is published by Harper Collins.
Technology

