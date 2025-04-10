Ep 078: Election Integrity and Blockchain

🧙‍♂️Guest: @houmanhemmati Houman inspected the new LA County Ballot Processing Center @LACountyRRCC (thanks to @DCLogan). We discuss what he saw. 00:00 Introduction to Election Integrity Concerns 03:02 The Santa Monica and Malibu Ballot Issue 05:59 Transparency in the LA County Ballot Processing Center 09:03 Software and Security in Ballot Counting 12:01 The Process of Remaking Ballots 15:00 Observations and Recommendations for Election Transparency 21:29 Understanding Voter Registration Fraud 25:32 The Importance of Voter Confidence 29:17 Designing a Secure Blockchain Voting System 35:32 The Role of Technology in Elections 39:27 Reforming the Election System Get a Ledger: http://shop.ledger.com/HashRate Messari Pro (15% off code): MARKJEFFREY15 Start your opnet journey: http://opnet.org Also Available on YouTube / Apple / Amazon / Spotify