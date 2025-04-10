Hash Rate - Ep 081 - Morpheus Decentralized AI Agents🧙♂️Guest: @DJohnstonEC @MorpheusAIs $MOR 00:00 Bitcoin's All-Time High and Market Sentiment 06:06 Introduction to Morpheus and Smart Agents 11:51 The Emergence of Memetic Agents 17:45 Morpheus: Building a Decentralized AI Ecosystem 24:02 Consumer Interfaces and the Future of Morpheus30:14 Automated Protocols and Community Engagement 40:11 Fair Launch Mechanisms and Community Support45:47 Decentralized AI and the Future of Technology 52:42 Regulatory Landscape and Its Implications
1:01:02
Ep 080: Venice AI with Erik Voorhees
00:00 Election Aftermath and Political Perspectives
02:58 The Rise of Venice AI
06:06 Decentralization and Privacy in AI
08:56 The Role of Open Source in AI Development
11:58 User Experience and Censorship in AI
15:10 Venice.ai vs. Traditional AI Models
17:53 Future of AI and Its Impact on Society
26:52 Morpheus v Bittensor: Exploring Decentralized AI Networks
31:44 The Quest for Consciousness: LLMs and AGI
38:20 Debating Regulation: Lessons from the SPF Debate
44:35 Satoshi Dice: The First Bitcoin Casino
52:01 Venice.ai: Innovations in AI Technology
52:13
Ep 079: Arch Network: Bridgeless Apps on Bitcoin
Guests: @proofofmud + Amine Elqaraoi
00:00 Introduction to @ArchNtwrk and Its Unique Positioning
06:07 Comparison with Other Protocols and Meta Protocols
11:53 Transaction Models: UTXO vs. Account Models
17:51 User Experience in DeFi on Arch
26:14 Exploring Asset Creation and Challenges in DeFi
34:09 Smart Contracts: Language and Virtual Machine Choices
38:47 Building a Native DeFi Experience on Bitcoin
44:00 Funding and Future Plans for Arch
49:11 Closing Thoughts and Developer Opportunities
52:17
Ep 078: Election Integrity and Blockchain
🧙♂️Guest: @houmanhemmati
Houman inspected the new LA County Ballot Processing Center @LACountyRRCC (thanks to @DCLogan). We discuss what he saw.
00:00 Introduction to Election Integrity Concerns
03:02 The Santa Monica and Malibu Ballot Issue
05:59 Transparency in the LA County Ballot Processing Center
09:03 Software and Security in Ballot Counting
12:01 The Process of Remaking Ballots
15:00 Observations and Recommendations for Election Transparency
21:29 Understanding Voter Registration Fraud
25:32 The Importance of Voter Confidence
29:17 Designing a Secure Blockchain Voting System
35:32 The Role of Technology in Elections
39:27 Reforming the Election System
44:02
Ep 077: a16z State of Crypto 2024 Report Analysis
🧙♂️Guest: @a16z (ish) @a16zcrypto (ish)
00:00 Introduction to the a16z State of Crypto Report
07:18 Developer Interest and Builder Energy
12:41 Mobile Wallet Usage and Global Adoption
18:25 Political Landscape and Crypto Regulation
23:23 Stablecoins: The New Financial Power
31:07 DeFi's Resilience and Growth
39:05 AI and Crypto: A Symbiotic Relationship
46:49 Future Innovations in Blockchain Applications
Crypto, AI, DePin. Host Mark Jeffrey finds new things very early. Previous finds: Pre-ICO Ethereum, $TAO, $ORDI and BRC-20's, YFi (Mint Rush, Day 2) during DeFi Summer.
Mark is a serial entreprenuer who has raised from Softbank and Intel. He founded and sold a metaverse company and a social network company, then worked with Uber founder Travis Kalanick and ALL-IN host Jason Calacanis, and wrote BITCOIN EXPLAINED SIMPLY (2013) and THE CASE FOR BITCOIN (2015). He was featured in ‘Trust Machine’ blockchain film (Alex Winter, Rosario Dawson) and is published by Harper Collins.