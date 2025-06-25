Jay from Know//Suffer talks about living off Little Caesars, drumming like Matt Guglielmo, hardcore shows and more

We dive into what it’s really like touring as a small band—living off Little Caesars, crashing on floors, and grinding it out city to city. Jay talks about the hustle behind the scenes, the energy of playing live, and shares his love for drummers like Navene Koperweis and Matt Guglielmo. If you’ve ever wondered what life is like on the road for underground bands, this is the episode for you.