Keith Barney of Eighteen Visions, Throwdown, and Adamantium
In this episode, I sit down with Keith Barney of Eighteen Visions and Throwdown to dig into his roots in the Orange County hardcore scene. We kick things off with a look back at his first band, Adamantium, before diving deep into the legacy of Until the Ink Runs Out—a defining album in the Eighteen Visions catalog. We talk about the band’s sound, their evolution over the years, and the wild ride of their career. Whether you’re a fan of metallic hardcore or just love hearing how scenes and sounds come together, this one’s packed with stories you won’t want to miss.
--------
1:29:27
The Callous Daoboys Might Have Album of the Year
In this episode, my friend Michael and I dive into how much we love the new Callous Daoboys album I Don’t Wanna See You in Heaven. We talk about the wild mix of mathcore chaos and catchy pop sensibility, the clever and emotional lyricism, and the themes that really stuck with us. It’s one of the most exciting heavy records we’ve heard in a while, and we had a blast breaking it all down.
--------
1:10:52
Jay from Know//Suffer talks about living off Little Caesars, drumming like Matt Guglielmo, hardcore shows and more
We dive into what it’s really like touring as a small band—living off Little Caesars, crashing on floors, and grinding it out city to city. Jay talks about the hustle behind the scenes, the energy of playing live, and shares his love for drummers like Navene Koperweis and Matt Guglielmo. If you’ve ever wondered what life is like on the road for underground bands, this is the episode for you.
--------
1:49:07
The Warriors: War is Hell and Making Albums with Roger Camero
In this episode, we sit down with the guitar player from hardcore band The Warriors to trace his unique journey with the band—from first meeting them and producing their landmark album War is Hell, to stepping behind the kit as their drummer, and eventually switching to guitar. We dig into the making of War is Hell 20 years later, his role in shaping the band’s sound across multiple records, and the evolution leading to their newest release Burn Yourself Alive. He shares behind-the-scenes stories, creative shifts, and what it means to carry The Warriors forward today.
--------
1:37:40
Making a 2000's Metalcore Album with Minju of BLINDWOLF
MInju is the guitar player and mastermind behind the Southern California metalcore band BLINDWOLF. In this episode we dive deep into 2000's metalcore influence, recording an album with Mike from Crown Magnetar, 6 string guitars, and more.