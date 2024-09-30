Powered by RND
Great Audiobooks

Podcast Great Audiobooks
Great Literature
100 Great Audiobooks of Literary Masterpieces!
ArtsBooksSociety & CultureEducation

Available Episodes

5 of 1917
  • Reflections on War and Death, by Sigmund Freud. Part II.
    Anyone, as Freud tells us in Reflections on War and Death, forced to react against his own impulses may be described as a hypocrite, whether he is conscious of it or not. One might even venture to assert—it is still Freud's argument—that our contemporary civilisation favours this sort of hypocrisy and that there are more civilised hypocrites than truly cultured persons, and it is even a question whether a certain amount of hypocrisy is not indispensable to maintain civilisation. When this travesty of civilisation, this infallible state that has regimented and dragooned its citizens into obedience, goes to war, Freud is pained but not surprised that it makes free use of every injustice, of every act of violence that would dishonour the individual, that it employs not only permissible cunning but conscious lies and intentional deception against the enemy, that it absolves itself from guarantees and treaties by which it was bound to other states and makes unabashed confession of its greed and aspiration to power. For conscience, the idea of right and wrong, in the Freudian sense, is not the inexorable judge that teachers of ethics say it is: it has its origin in nothing but "social fear," and whereas in times of peace the state forbids the individual to do wrong, not because it wishes to do away with wrongdoing but because it wishes to monopolise it, like salt or tobacco, it suspends its reproach in times of war. The suppression of evil desires also ceases, and men, finding the moral ties loosened between large human units, commit acts of cruelty, treachery, deception and brutality the very possibility of which would have been considered incompatible with their degree of culture.Translated by Abraham A. Brill and Alfred B. Kuttner.
    --------  
    34:42
  • Reflections on War and Death, by Sigmund Freud. Part I.
    --------  
    40:46
  • The Boys Life of Mark Twain, by Albert B. Paine. Part V.
    Albert Bigelow Paine was Samuel Langhorne Clemens' (Mark Twain's) biographer. He lived with Twain, collecting ideas and material for a biography, for a few years before Twain's death in 1910. Six years later Paine published this "story of a man who made the world laugh and love him".For those who have read or listened to Mark Twain's works, Paine's work is an invaluable resource to better understand Twain, the stories behind his stories and his life with those he loved and with whom he worked.
    --------  
    1:33:49
  • The Boys Life of Mark Twain, by Albert B. Paine. Part IV.
    --------  
    1:43:16
  • The Boys Life of Mark Twain, by Albert B. Paine. Part III.
    --------  
    1:48:41

About Great Audiobooks

100 Great Audiobooks of Literary Masterpieces!
