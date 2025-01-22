Designing a Life of Style: Caroline Gidiere on Interiors and Entertaining
This week, we sit down with acclaimed interior decorator Caroline Gidiere, whose timeless yet fresh approach to traditional interiors has earned her accolades from Veranda, Luxe, House Beautiful, and more. In this episode, Caroline shares her fascinating journey from a career in law to becoming one of the design world's most celebrated tastemakers.We explore her design philosophy, rooted in classicism, and her ability to craft interiors that reflect her clients' personalities. Caroline also gives us an exclusive preview of her exciting upcoming projects, including her debut book launch in March 2025 and her participation in the highly anticipated Kips Bay Palm Beach Showhouse 2025.RESOURCES:Visit Caroline's website here.Follow along on Instagram.Preorder her book, "Interiors for a Life in Good Taste." For information on Kips Bay Palm Beach 2025, click here.
Celebrating with Pizzazz(erie) featuring Courtney Whitmore
In this episode, I'm joined by Courtney Whitmore, the entertaining expert and founder of Pizzazzerie, a go-to destination for party inspiration. Courtney shares her journey from a career in university counseling to building her brand as a best-selling author of five entertaining cookbooks.With her Southern roots and passion for blending classic charm with modern pizzazz, Courtney reveals her secrets for hosting with ease, creating unforgettable tables, and celebrating life's everyday moments. Plus, we dive into her exciting upcoming projects, family life in Charleston, and how she's inspiring the next generation of party lovers. If you're ready to elevate your entertaining game, this is the episode for you!RESOURCES:Visit the Pizzazzerie website.Follow Courtney on Instagram, Facebook, and/or Pinterest!SHOP COURTNEY'S BOOKS HERE:The Southern Entertainer's Cookbook: Heirloom Recipes for Modern GatheringsPizzazzerie: Entertain in Style: Tablescapes & Recipes for the Modern HostessFrostingsPush-up PopsCandy Making for Kids
Historic Preservation in Lancaster County with Danielle Keperling
In this episode, I'm joined by Danielle Keperling, a dedicate advocate for historic preservation with over two decades of experience in the field. Danielle wears many hats—she's the co-founder of Keperling Preservation Services, host of the Practical Preservation podcast, and the visionary behind the Keperling Preservation Hub, an innovative resource designed to empower historic property owners with expert guidance. Danielle also serves as the Executive Director of the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County and is a member of the Lancaster City Historical Commission.Our conversation goes beyond the buildings to explore the broader impact of preservation on communities and culture. We dive into the unique preservation challenges in Lancaster County, where the traditions and craftsmanship of Plain communities, like the Amish and Mennonites, create a distinct landscape of historical and cultural significance.Danielle shares her wealth of knowledge on maintaining the balance between progress and preservation, the importance of community heritage, and how historic properties can connect us to a shared history.RESOURCESVisit the Keperling Preservation Services website here.Follow along on Facebook, Instagram, and/or Youtube!Listen to the referenced episode with Candacy Taylor here.For details on the Hub, an online resource center offering 24/7 access to preservation information, one-on-one consulting, and biweekly live Q&A's, click here.
A Creative Start to the Year with Emily McCarthy
We're ringing in the new year—and Season 2 of Grandma's Silver—with an inspiring conversation featuring the vibrant Emily McCarthy. Known for her colorful and confidence-driven designs, Emily has grown her Savannah-based brand into a lifestyle powerhouse that celebrates creativity, tradition, and joy.In this episode, Emily takes us behind the scenes of her journey as a designer and entrepreneur, reflecting on pivotal moments from the past year and telling us more about her new location and the evolution of her brand. She offers thoughtful insights into setting meaningful goals, embracing growth, and staying inspired—perfect wisdom as we step into a fresh start in 2025.Whether you're dreaming big, refining your creative process, or simply looking for a burst of motivation, this conversation will leave you ready to tackle the year ahead in style.RESOURCES:Visit Emily's website here.Follow the brand on Instagram and/or Facebook.You'll find Emily's book recommendation here.
Christmas in Charleston: Historic Homes, Traditions, and Preservation
Step into the holiday magic of Charleston, South Carolina, in this festive episode. Join me for a conversation with Chad Stewart, Curator of History at The Charleston Museum, America's first museum, to uncover the stories behind Charleston's iconic holiday traditions. We'll explore the historic Joseph Manigault House and Heyward-Washington House, delving into their beautiful holiday decorations, including some created by the Garden Club of Charleston using native Lowcountry greenery.Chad also shares insights about Charleston's unique 19th-century Christmas customs, the city's pivotal role in the preservation movement, and how these historic homes continue to tell the stories of Charleston's diverse cultural heritage. Whether you're a history lover or looking for seasonal inspiration, this episode will transport you to the charm of Charleston at Christmastime.RESOURCES:Follow The Charleston Museum on InstagramCheck out the Museum's website to stay informed of announcements—like the latest exhibit, Beyond the Ashes: The Lowcountry's New BeginningsLearn more about the Joseph Manigault House (here) and/or Heyward-Washington House (here)
I'm Allie Kochinsky, of "The Grandmillennial Lifestyle."If you're looking for classic, timeless inspiration to elevate your life, you're in the right place.On this weekly podcast, you'll hear conversations with your favorite brands and designers. We delve into the stories, styles, and celebrations that define our beloved "grandmillennial" lifestyle in the modern day. From home to heart, each episode is infused with the past, present, and future.Illuminating the past, polishing the present–with the gleam of "Grandma's Silver".