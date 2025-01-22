Historic Preservation in Lancaster County with Danielle Keperling

In this episode, I'm joined by Danielle Keperling, a dedicate advocate for historic preservation with over two decades of experience in the field. Danielle wears many hats—she's the co-founder of Keperling Preservation Services, host of the Practical Preservation podcast, and the visionary behind the Keperling Preservation Hub, an innovative resource designed to empower historic property owners with expert guidance. Danielle also serves as the Executive Director of the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County and is a member of the Lancaster City Historical Commission.Our conversation goes beyond the buildings to explore the broader impact of preservation on communities and culture. We dive into the unique preservation challenges in Lancaster County, where the traditions and craftsmanship of Plain communities, like the Amish and Mennonites, create a distinct landscape of historical and cultural significance.Danielle shares her wealth of knowledge on maintaining the balance between progress and preservation, the importance of community heritage, and how historic properties can connect us to a shared history.RESOURCESVisit the Keperling Preservation Services website here.Follow along on Facebook, Instagram, and/or Youtube!Listen to the referenced episode with Candacy Taylor here.For details on the Hub, an online resource center offering 24/7 access to preservation information, one-on-one consulting, and biweekly live Q&A's, click here.