Today we talk some more about the fascinating structures within your neurons called microtubules. Are they an antenna for consciousness?
--------
15:57
The Holy Shroud of Turin
Today we talk about the most studied relic in human history, the purpoted burial cloth of Jesus Christ, the Holy Shroud of Turin.
--------
19:32
My Brain is Only a Receiver
Neuroscience claims to already understand consciousness. Can that really be true? Listen to this incredible new, and fringe, theory of conscioussness, Orchestrated Objective Reduction.
--------
26:56
The RNA World Hypothesis
Think evolution is a perfect theory? It does an amazing job explaining how species emerge, but where did the first life come from? In today's episode we discuss the modern theories which explain abiogenesis, or the emergence of life from non-life. Do you buy it?
--------
22:29
Reality is an Illusion
Is reality... real? What does that even mean? Will this show answer those questions? probably not, but it'lll still be fun. Enjoy..
Welcome to the God's Eye View Podcast, the companion podcast to my book, God's Eye View. My name is Trevor and I'm a clinical neuroscience researcher. At my day job, I focus on mainstream biomedical research, but in my spare time, I enjoy the science of conscioussness and exploring spiritual and even religious ideas. This is a sleepytime podcast, best enjoyed before bed. Enjoy the show, I hope you learn something.