348: My Romance With Anxiety

In the episode, host Tonya Leigh discusses the overwhelming nature of the world's constant expansion, particularly in terms of technology and information. She explains that this constant exposure can overwhelm our nervous systems, leading to feelings of chaos and anxiety. Tonya emphasizes the importance of having specific strategies and techniques to calm our nervous systems in order to avoid creating health issues. Without these strategies, it can be difficult to create what we want in our lives. Rather than labeling herself as an anxious person, Tonya reframes it as being a woman who sometimes experiences anxiety and believes that anxiety can serve a purpose in our lives. Overall, the episode emphasizes the idea that anxiety can be embraced and used as a tool for personal growth and self-discovery. By reframing our relationship with anxiety and viewing it as a normal part of life, we can learn valuable lessons about ourselves and harness its potential for positive change. Tonya also shares a list of things that bring her joy, emphasizing the importance of appreciating what we already have. Despite experiencing anxiety, Tonya reminds listeners that they are not alone. She also shares an exciting announcement about her work called 'A Week of Calm' which helps thousands of people create more calm in their lives. Tune in to find out more about Tonya's journey with anxiety and how she finds joy amidst it all. In this episode: 00:01:35 Anxiety is a common experience. 00:09:45 Embrace and make peace with anxiety. 00:12:37 Embrace and accept your anxiety. 00:20:05 Movement and self-care reduce anxiety. 00:28:36 Romance and embrace your anxiety. 00:32:03 Choose calm for transformative resilience. Quotes: "If you want to worry less and create more, if you want to stop spending your time fearing the worst-case scenario and feeling paralyzed by your fear, then you want to join us for the week of calm." "I needed to surrender to it. I needed to fall into the mystery of it." "And the moment I just embrace my anxiety and not try to change it, it starts to dissipate. It doesn't have that big of a grip on me." "I can do amazing things with anxiety." "You will unlock a superpower that empowers you to build an extraordinary life that you love." Useful Resources: Join Now! https://schoolofselfimage.com/join FREE Download: https://schoolofselfimage.com/self-image-manifesto/ Week of Calm: https://schoolofselfimage.com/calm Join us at SOSI South!: http://schoolofselfimage.com/south Sign up for the Weekly Edit! http://schoolofselfimage.com/edit Connect with Self-Image Coach Tonya Leigh: Website: https://schoolofselfimage.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tonyaleigh Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TonyaLeighOfficial TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thetonyaleigh YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TonyaLeighOfficial