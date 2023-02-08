School of Self-Image is the go-to podcast for women who desire to transform their self-image so that they can create mind-blowing results in their lives. Join ...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 365
350: Conscious Consumption
Conscious Consumption: How Your Choices Impact Your Life In this episode of the School of Self-Image podcast, host Tonya Leigh discusses the importance of conscious consumption. She prompts listeners to reflect on what they have consumed throughout the day and its impact on their lives. Tonya also introduces the upcoming "Week of Calm" workshop and shares her experience of finding calm amidst the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tune in to learn more about the power of conscious consumption and how it can positively shape your life. What Tonya covers in this episode: 01:04 Week of Calm. 07:05 Conscious consumption. 09:22 Self-image and reference group. 15:11 Consuming sexy foods. 18:38 Letting go of consumption. Quotes: What have you consumed today? From the books you've read to the people you've hung out with to the music you've listened to, and even to the food that you've ingested. I want you to think about the impact that those consumptions are having on your life. Are you consuming consciously? If it's meant to be it's up to me. If you want to change your life one of the quickest and fastest ways to do it is to start consciously consuming what you want to become. I put myself in certain environments that instantly shook me up to potential new perspectives and new ways of thinking and therefore fast-tracked my growth and my experience in those areas. Do you want to become that thing that you're consuming? Because if you don't, you need to stop consuming it. A beautiful life has more to do with what you subtract than what you add. Useful Resources: Join Now! https://schoolofselfimage.com/join Week of Calm: https://schoolofselfimage.com/calm FREE Download: https://schoolofselfimage.com/self-image-manifesto/ Join us at SOSI South!: http://schoolofselfimage.com/south Sign up for the Weekly Edit! http://schoolofselfimage.com/edit Connect with Self-Image Coach Tonya Leigh: Website: https://schoolofselfimage.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tonyaleigh Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TonyaLeighOfficial TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thetonyaleigh YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TonyaLeighOfficial
8/16/2023
25:55
349: Untriggered: How to Protect Your Peace in Any Situation
In this week's episode, Tonya shares her own challenges she is currently facing around understanding and overcoming emotional reactions, or triggers, and how we can get untriggered. Tonya discusses the concept of feeling triggered and how to become unbothered by external events and emphasizes the importance of emotional resilience. She also announces the upcoming "Week of Calm" challenge and encourages listeners to sign up for this transformative experience. Tune in to gain insights on handling emotional triggers and finding inner peace. The breakdown: [00:02:27] Being untriggered. [00:06:20] Reacting to triggers. [00:09:12] Childhood coping mechanisms. [00:17:39] Accepting and experiencing human emotions. [00:18:49] Exploring irrational thoughts. [00:24:04] Protecting our peace and discomfort. Quotes: "It is all about being untriggered, how to protect your peace in any situation." "Over the past week, I have been triggered several times by someone that I love deeply." "His reaction and what he learned to do from a very young age is fight." "What part of you needs to step up and claim your power?" "I am a human being having a human emotion right now. And this emotion is here to teach me something." "I'm going to experience this emotion that I'm having with so much love and so much compassion." "At the end of the day, I really do think that we all just want to be loved. We just want to be loved, to be understood, and to be respected." Useful Resources: Join Now! https://schoolofselfimage.com/join Week of Calm: https://schoolofselfimage.com/calm FREE Download: https://schoolofselfimage.com/self-image-manifesto/ Join us at SOSI South!: http://schoolofselfimage.com/south Sign up for the Weekly Edit! http://schoolofselfimage.com/edit Connect with Self-Image Coach Tonya Leigh: Website: https://schoolofselfimage.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tonyaleigh Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TonyaLeighOfficial TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thetonyaleigh YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TonyaLeighOfficial
8/9/2023
27:08
348: My Romance With Anxiety
In the episode, host Tonya Leigh discusses the overwhelming nature of the world's constant expansion, particularly in terms of technology and information. She explains that this constant exposure can overwhelm our nervous systems, leading to feelings of chaos and anxiety. Tonya emphasizes the importance of having specific strategies and techniques to calm our nervous systems in order to avoid creating health issues. Without these strategies, it can be difficult to create what we want in our lives. Rather than labeling herself as an anxious person, Tonya reframes it as being a woman who sometimes experiences anxiety and believes that anxiety can serve a purpose in our lives. Overall, the episode emphasizes the idea that anxiety can be embraced and used as a tool for personal growth and self-discovery. By reframing our relationship with anxiety and viewing it as a normal part of life, we can learn valuable lessons about ourselves and harness its potential for positive change. Tonya also shares a list of things that bring her joy, emphasizing the importance of appreciating what we already have. Despite experiencing anxiety, Tonya reminds listeners that they are not alone. She also shares an exciting announcement about her work called 'A Week of Calm' which helps thousands of people create more calm in their lives. Tune in to find out more about Tonya's journey with anxiety and how she finds joy amidst it all. In this episode: 00:01:35 Anxiety is a common experience. 00:09:45 Embrace and make peace with anxiety. 00:12:37 Embrace and accept your anxiety. 00:20:05 Movement and self-care reduce anxiety. 00:28:36 Romance and embrace your anxiety. 00:32:03 Choose calm for transformative resilience. Quotes: "If you want to worry less and create more, if you want to stop spending your time fearing the worst-case scenario and feeling paralyzed by your fear, then you want to join us for the week of calm." "I needed to surrender to it. I needed to fall into the mystery of it." "And the moment I just embrace my anxiety and not try to change it, it starts to dissipate. It doesn't have that big of a grip on me." "I can do amazing things with anxiety." "You will unlock a superpower that empowers you to build an extraordinary life that you love." Useful Resources: Join Now! https://schoolofselfimage.com/join FREE Download: https://schoolofselfimage.com/self-image-manifesto/ Week of Calm: https://schoolofselfimage.com/calm Join us at SOSI South!: http://schoolofselfimage.com/south Sign up for the Weekly Edit! http://schoolofselfimage.com/edit Connect with Self-Image Coach Tonya Leigh: Website: https://schoolofselfimage.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tonyaleigh Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TonyaLeighOfficial TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thetonyaleigh YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TonyaLeighOfficial
8/2/2023
32:28
347: How to Overcome Appearance Obstacles
Overcoming Appearance Obstacles: Transforming Your Self-Image In this episode of the School of Self-Image podcast, host Tonya Leigh discusses how to overcome appearance obstacles. She emphasizes that appearance obstacles are actually thinking obstacles and shares insights on how our thoughts about our appearance can hold us back from feeling confident and achieving our goals. Tune in to learn how to shift your mindset and embrace the beauty within yourself. In this episode, Tonya discusses: [00:01:38] Overcoming appearance obstacles. [00:06:14] Aging online is a real thing. [00:09:20] Happiness. [00:16:28] Changing physical appearance. [00:19:11] Embracing aging and societal expectations. [00:23:34] Valuing inner beauty over appearance. [00:29:19] Appreciating natural beauty with age. [00:31:31] Struggles with appearance in today's world. Quotes: "The true key to happiness is changing your inner world." "The way I approach this is I think about what can I change and what can't I change?" "What is for myself and what am I doing to meet societal and external expectations?" "It's the whole package. And yet we spend so much of our lives just focusing on the shell versus what the shell houses." "I was looking at my face in the mirror and I could hear that little voice saying, oh, my God, look at the neck. Look at those extra lines around your eyes. Like I could hear that. But there was this other voice of like, oh, my goodness, look at you." "Because if you don't change what's going on inside, what's outside will never matter." Useful Resources: Join Now! https://schoolofselfimage.com/join FREE Download: https://schoolofselfimage.com/self-image-manifesto/ Join us at SOSI South!: http://schoolofselfimage.com/south Sign up for the Weekly Edit! http://schoolofselfimage.com/edit Connect with Self-Image Coach Tonya Leigh: Website: https://schoolofselfimage.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tonyaleigh Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TonyaLeighOfficial TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thetonyaleigh YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TonyaLeighOfficial
7/26/2023
33:51
346: How To Forgive Yourself
In this episode, Tonya Leigh explores the topic of self-forgiveness and how it can lead to a beautiful life. She shares a powerful quote by Doreen Virtue that encourages listeners to forgive themselves for past actions or decisions. Tonya discusses the importance of extending grace, love, and compassion to oneself and offers guidance on how to forgive. If you're struggling with self-forgiveness, this episode is for you. Don't miss out on the opportunity to let go of shame, guilt, and regret and embrace a more positive and self-loving mindset. The takeaways: [00:03:47] Withholding forgiveness from ourselves. [00:07:00] Self-forgiveness and personal growth. [00:11:14] Acceptance and taking responsibility. [00:13:36] Forgiveness and self-growth. [00:19:36] Unconditional love for ourselves. [ 00:24:12] The renewal stage. [00:27:18] Sign up for The Weekly Edit. Quotes: "I came across this quote by Doreen Virtue that caused me to consider that self-forgiveness is the answer to a beautiful life." "But it's also hard to just go to, I forgive myself." "I love what Byron Katie says, to argue with reality is to argue with God and you only lose 100% of the time." "Forgiveness is saying, I forgive you for being a human." "The people who have a hard time forgiving you are the same people that have a hard time forgiving themselves." "No one wins by you withholding forgiveness for yourself and for other people." Useful Resources: Join Now! https://schoolofselfimage.com/join FREE Download: https://schoolofselfimage.com/self-image-manifesto/ Join us at SOSI South!: http://schoolofselfimage.com/south Sign up for the Weekly Edit! http://schoolofselfimage.com/edit Connect with Self-Image Coach Tonya Leigh: Website: https://schoolofselfimage.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tonyaleigh Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TonyaLeighOfficial TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thetonyaleigh YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TonyaLeighOfficial
School of Self-Image is the go-to podcast for women who desire to transform their self-image so that they can create mind-blowing results in their lives. Join Master Life Coach, Tonya Leigh, as she shares tips, ideas, and inspiring conversations around elevating your mindset, style, and surroundings to create an extraordinary self-image. Episodes are released each Wednesday.
Download the School of Self-Image Manifesto at schoolofselfimage.com/podcastmanifesto