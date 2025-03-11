In this very first episode of the Entra Chat podcast I sat down with Ben Wolfe, my former manager and ex-Microsoft, who is now the Head of Security Solutions at Increment. How to get in touch with Ben: Ben Wolfe - https://www.linkedin.com/in/benjaminwillwolfe/ Increment - https://www.increment.inc/ Mentions during the episode: Graph X-Ray - https://graphxray.merill.net/ Get full access to Entra.News - Your weekly dose of Microsoft Entra at entra.news/subscribe

About Entra.Chat

Entra Chat is a weekly podcast hosted by Merill Fernando and delivers practical insights for Microsoft administrators and security professionals through conversations with identity experts who've been in the trenches. Episodes feature seasoned Entra practitioners sharing real-world deployment experiences and Microsoft Entra team members who build the features you use daily. Get the inside track on best practices, implementation strategies, and upcoming capabilities directly from those who design and deploy Microsoft identity solutions. Join us for actionable takeaways you can apply immediately in your Microsoft 365, Azure, and Entra environments. --- Entra.Chat, its content and opinions are my (Merill Fernando) own and do not reflect the views of my employer (Microsoft). All postings are provided “AS IS” with no warranties and is not supported by the author. All trademarks and copyrights belong to their owners and are used for identification only. entra.news