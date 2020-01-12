Melissa Bright thinks she's living every parent's worst nightmare when her five-month-old baby tumbles from a lawn chair and hits his head on the driveway. But ...

Melissa Bright thinks she's living every parent's worst nightmare when her five-month-old baby tumbles from a lawn chair and hits his head on the driveway. But ...

Across town, Lance and Sharde Butler have been fighting their own battle against CPS. After nearly a year, the system has almost broken them. But soon the Bright’s case will intertwine with their own in ways that neither family could have imagined. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, here are some additional resources: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 National Alliance on Mental Illness: 1-800-950-6264Crisis Text Line: Within the US, text HOME to 741741Support us by supporting our sponsors!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

A pair of brash Texas lawyers step in to help the Brights, but by then, damage has already been done. As they each head to court, the Brights and the Butlers fear the worst.Support us by supporting our sponsors!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

As the Brights and Butlers confront CPS, their shared struggles raise difficult questions: Who’s really protecting children? And is this what it takes to keep them safe?Support us by supporting our sponsors!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Laura Beil, the host and reporter of Dr Death and Bad Batch, sits down with Mike Hixenbaugh to talk about the reporting of Do No Harm. We also have an update about the families at the center of this series.Support us by supporting our sponsors!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

In this special preview, Mike Hixenbaugh tells you why you can’t miss MSNBC’s newest podcast, “American Radical.” In this five-part original series, host Ayman Mohyeldin explores the story of Rosanne Boyland, a woman from his own hometown who became a foot soldier in one of the most dangerous movements in America. Listen to the first episode and follow or subscribe to the series: https://link.chtbl.com/americanradical_feedSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

About Do No Harm

Melissa Bright thinks she's living every parent's worst nightmare when her five-month-old baby tumbles from a lawn chair and hits his head on the driveway. But after she rushes him to the hospital, a new nightmare begins.The Brights are thrust into a medical and legal system so focused on protecting children from abuse, it has targeted innocent parents. With exclusive audio captured as the events unfolded, this harrowing six-episode series takes you inside the Brights' fight to hold their family together, against a system that can sometimes do more harm than good. Hosted by NBC News National Investigative Reporter Mike Hixenbaugh, Do No Harm is a co-production of NBC News and Wondery.All episodes are available ad-free on Wondery+ or on Amazon Music with a Prime membership or Amazon Music Unlimited subscription.