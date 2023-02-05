Upskilling Your Eng Team: The Problem with the Modern Approach to Learning w/ Skiller Whale's Hywel Carver

Do our personal learning preferences actually affect how well we learn? And what makes learning new skills - like a programming language - so hard in the first place? On this week’s episode of Dev Interrupted, we’re joined by Hywel Carver, founder & CEO at Skiller Whale. An expert in the principles and practices behind learning and knowledge retention, Hywel walks us through the best learning techniques for engineers. He also discusses how engineering leaders can upskill their teams without hiring additional staff, why modern approaches to learning often fall short (think YouTube), and why there is no evidence to support the idea that personal learning styles, such as visual or kinesthetic, impact learning outcomes.Show Notes:Register for our summer series! Check out Skiller WhaleListen to Skiller Whale's podcast: The Pod Presents: Primarily Context-BasedSupport the show: Subscribe to our Substack Follow us on YouTube Review us on Apple Podcasts or Spotify Follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn Offers: Learn about Continuous Merge with gitStream Want to try LinearB? Book a Demo & use discount code "Dev Interrupted Podcast"