Exploring the Capabilities of eBPF: An Interview with Author & Chief Open Source Officer, Liz Rice
On this week's episode of Dev Interrupted, we talk to Liz Rice, Chief Open Source Officer at Isovalent, and author of the book Learning eBPF: Programming the Linux Kernel for Enhanced Observability, Networking, and Security. Liz is an expert on open source, containers, and cloud-native technologies, and joins us to discuss her book, what she describes as some of the eBPF "superpowers" people are talking about, and some of the fascinating projects surrounding eBPF like Project Kepler. Liz also gives advice to engineers looking to try their hand at writing a book. Show Notes:Register for our summer series! Check out Liz's book: https://isovalent.com/learning-ebpf/Isovalent's labs: https://isovalent.com/resource-library/labs/
5/16/2023
38:28
Tech Hiring in 2023: Trends, Predictions & Strategies for Success w/ Datapeople Cofounder Maryam Jahanshahi
The tech industry has seen a significant change in the skills, qualifications, and titles listed in job postings over the past few years. What does that mean for companies - and for the candidates themselves? On this week's episode of Dev Interrupted, we talk to Maryam Jahanshahi co-founder and Head of R&D at Datapeople, who breaks down the biggest hiring trends in tech from title inflation to salary transparency and the skyrocketing costs of recruitment. Maryam also discusses how the storytelling skills she picked up from data analysis have improved her abilities as a founder.Show Notes:Register for our summer series! Datapeople's Tech Hiring Report
5/9/2023
43:04
Upskilling Your Eng Team: The Problem with the Modern Approach to Learning w/ Skiller Whale's Hywel Carver
Do our personal learning preferences actually affect how well we learn? And what makes learning new skills - like a programming language - so hard in the first place? On this week's episode of Dev Interrupted, we're joined by Hywel Carver, founder & CEO at Skiller Whale. An expert in the principles and practices behind learning and knowledge retention, Hywel walks us through the best learning techniques for engineers. He also discusses how engineering leaders can upskill their teams without hiring additional staff, why modern approaches to learning often fall short (think YouTube), and why there is no evidence to support the idea that personal learning styles, such as visual or kinesthetic, impact learning outcomes.Show Notes:Register for our summer series! Check out Skiller WhaleListen to Skiller Whale's podcast: The Pod Presents: Primarily Context-Based
5/2/2023
41:46
Redefining Incident Response: Insights from the Chaos Engineer Behind Jeli.io, Nora Jones
If you think your org doesn't have any incidents, it's time to change your definition of an incident.This week we're joined by Nora Jones, Jeli's founder & CEO, to help us make sense of incident analysis and explain why so many incidents go underreported. Before beginning her journey as a founder, Nora helped pioneer chaos engineering at companies like Netflix and Slack where she developed a passion for understanding the intersection of software and people. A stellar engineer, manager & founder, we caught up with Nora on the heels of her keynote address at the LeadDev conference in New York. Show Notes:Register for our summer series! Howie: The Post-Incident GuideJeli's website: https://www.jeli.io/
4/25/2023
38:54
Coding Your Dreams into Reality: Lessons from an Engineer turned Entrepreneur w/ ButterCMS Founder & CEO, Jake Lumetta
Engineers make great entrepreneurs. So a startup that has two engineers as its founders must be twice as good, right? Not exactly. On this week's episode of Dev Interrupted, we talk to Jake Lumetta, founder & CEO of ButterCMS. A serial entrepreneur, Jake found success (and failure) with numerous startups before striking it big with ButterCMS.He joins us today to discuss practical advice for engineers-turned-entrepreneurs, like knowing when to step away from the keyboard and handover the codebase, why building a B2B startup is so much easier than building a B2C, and why two engineers founding a company together isn't always a good idea.Show Notes:ButterCMS is hiring: https://buttercms.com/
