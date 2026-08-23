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322 episodes
The battle to replace Github, building assembly lines for software, and why no one finishes projects anymore08/21/2026 | 24 mins.When an AI can write 90 percent of a codebase in minutes, why is finishing the project harder than ever? This week on the Friday Deploy, Ben and Andrew explore the recent string of GitHub outages and why the surge in autonomous agents is forcing teams to rethink where they host their code. They once again dive into the emerging trend of software factories, breaking down how engineering leaders are turning chaotic AI pull requests into streamlined assembly lines. Finally, they share tactical advice for "landing the plane" and pushing past scope creep to deliver the grueling final fraction of any major initiative.
Register: Dev Interrupted Presents: The Software Factory Roundtable
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Incident Report for GitHub
Cursor launches Origin code hosting platform as GitHub outage exposes opening in AI coding race
Ask HN: Alternatives to GitHub
Everyone building a software factory wants the same proof
Introducing Warp Factories
Landing the plane
OFFERS
Start Free Trial: Get started with LinearB's AI productivity platform for free.
Book a Demo: Learn how you can ship faster, improve DevEx, and lead with confidence in the AI era.
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AI Code Reviews: Automate reviews to catch bugs, security risks, and performance issues before they hit production.
AI & Productivity Insights: Go beyond DORA with AI-powered recommendations and dashboards to measure and improve performance.
AI-Powered Workflow Automations: Use AI-generated PR descriptions, smart routing, and other automations to reduce developer toil.
MCP Server: Interact with your engineering data using natural language to build custom reports and get answers on the fly.
- Every engineering team wants to build its own custom AI agent, but what if all your organization needs is a standardized skill or a stateless MCP server? This week on Dev Interrupted, Andrew sits down with AWS Senior Principal Engineer Clare Liguori to untangle the ecosystem of modern agentic architecture. They work through how a team decides which AI building blocks to own, and how to get that reach without inheriting a maintenance burden. Clare shares her perspective on the simplified MCP 7.28 spec and why stripping away heavy custom scaffolding is how enterprise AI scales.
That same shift is what makes MCP a gamechanger for LinearB customers, bringing your SDLC context layer, git, project management, and software delivery, into any agentic surface. What could your agents achieve if they can query your SDLC?
Get the guide: The AI engineering productivity gap - how elite teams pull ahead in 2026
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Strands Agents SDK: Explore the open-source framework for building model-driven agents at strandsagents.com
MCP 7.28): Dive into the new stateless specification at modelcontextprotocol.io
Follow Clare: LinkedIn | X
OFFERS
Start Free Trial: Get started with LinearB's AI productivity platform for free.
Book a Demo: Learn how you can ship faster, improve DevEx, and lead with confidence in the AI era.
LEARN ABOUT LINEARB
AI Code Reviews: Automate reviews to catch bugs, security risks, and performance issues before they hit production.
AI & Productivity Insights: Go beyond DORA with AI-powered recommendations and dashboards to measure and improve performance.
AI-Powered Workflow Automations: Use AI-generated PR descriptions, smart routing, and other automations to reduce developer toil.
MCP Server: Interact with your engineering data using natural language to build custom reports and get answers on the fly.
Telling your agent “no” is a moat now, rearward deployed engineers, and harnessing the context for your SDLC08/14/2026 | 34 mins.This week on the Friday Deploy, Ben and Andrew explore Uber's strategy of "rearward deploying" engineers to spread agentic AI workflows into departments like legal and marketing. They also dive into Anthropic making Claude Code's Auto Mode the default, Meta's new on-device Muse Glimmer model, and Tim O'Reilly's case for an open source AI ecosystem. Finally, they break down context engineering for the SDLC and examine new research showing why generalized agent skills outperform personalized ones.
Register: Dev Interrupted Presents: The Software Factory Roundtable
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After starting the tokenmaxxing panic, Uber's CTO is back with a very different AI story
Auto mode is now the default in Claude Code for Pro, Max, and Team plans
Introducing Muse Glimmer: An Open Agentic Model That Runs on Your Device
Why Open Source Matters for AI
Your SDLC is your context engineering
Do personalized skills help coding agents? An empirical study of developer interaction histories
OFFERS
Start Free Trial: Get started with LinearB's AI productivity platform for free.
Book a Demo: Learn how you can ship faster, improve DevEx, and lead with confidence in the AI era.
LEARN ABOUT LINEARB
AI Code Reviews: Automate reviews to catch bugs, security risks, and performance issues before they hit production.
AI & Productivity Insights: Go beyond DORA with AI-powered recommendations and dashboards to measure and improve performance.
AI-Powered Workflow Automations: Use AI-generated PR descriptions, smart routing, and other automations to reduce developer toil.
MCP Server: Interact with your engineering data using natural language to build custom reports and get answers on the fly.
- This week, LinearB CTO Yishai Beeri joins the show to unpack fresh mid-year benchmark data revealing a widening productivity gap between elite engineering teams and the rest of the industry. The conversation explores why tracking pure AI adoption is a trap, detailing how leaders must shift focus to measuring true leverage through metrics like PR yield rate and cost per PR. Finally, they break down why fully autonomous agentic workflows are currently bottlenecking at the review stage and how to establish human ownership to prove real ROI to your finance team.
Get the guide: The AI engineering productivity gap - how elite teams pull ahead in 2026
Register: Dev Interrupted Presents: The Software Factory Roundtable
Follow the show:
Subscribe to our Substack
Follow us on LinkedIn
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
Follow the hosts:
Follow Andrew
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Follow today's guest:
The AI Productivity Gap Report: Read the full report and explore the 2026 data from 2.7 million PRs
LinearB: Learn how to measure AI leverage and optimize your engineering workflows at linearb.io
Connect with Yishai: LinkedIn
OFFERS
Start Free Trial: Get started with LinearB's AI productivity platform for free.
Book a Demo: Learn how you can ship faster, improve DevEx, and lead with confidence in the AI era.
LEARN ABOUT LINEARB
AI Code Reviews: Automate reviews to catch bugs, security risks, and performance issues before they hit production.
AI & Productivity Insights: Go beyond DORA with AI-powered recommendations and dashboards to measure and improve performance.
AI-Powered Workflow Automations: Use AI-generated PR descriptions, smart routing, and other automations to reduce developer toil.
MCP Server: Interact with your engineering data using natural language to build custom reports and get answers on the fly.
- This week on the Friday Deploy, Ben and Andrew break down Steve Yegge's radical approach to orchestrating agentic civilizations and pushing code straight to main without traditional CI/CD. The conversation also highlights the art of constructing effective AI harnesses by balancing context complexity with cognitive locality and the Socratic method. Finally, they dive into the math community's existential crisis as AI accelerates the frontier of knowledge far beyond the speed of human peer review.
Register: Dev Interrupted Presents: The Software Factory Roundtable
Follow the show:
Subscribe to our Substack
Follow us on LinkedIn
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
Follow the hosts:
Follow Andrew
Follow Ben
Follow Dan
Follow today's stories:
Microsoft Tells Engineers ‘Tokenmaxxing Is Not What We Are Optimizing For’
The Shape of Things to Come
The Shape of Things to Come - Part 2: Model Welfare for Agentic Engineers
How AI helped Socrates to help me actually understand myself
The Month AI Conquered Math: The Full Story
How to Build an Effective Agent Harness
Making AI Visible, Not Vanished: How AI Policies Reshape Developer Experience on GitHub
OFFERS
Start Free Trial: Get started with LinearB's AI productivity platform for free.
Book a Demo: Learn how you can ship faster, improve DevEx, and lead with confidence in the AI era.
LEARN ABOUT LINEARB
AI Code Reviews: Automate reviews to catch bugs, security risks, and performance issues before they hit production.
AI & Productivity Insights: Go beyond DORA with AI-powered recommendations and dashboards to measure and improve performance.
AI-Powered Workflow Automations: Use AI-generated PR descriptions, smart routing, and other automations to reduce developer toil.
MCP Server: Interact with your engineering data using natural language to build custom reports and get answers on the fly.
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About Dev Interrupted
Software itself is fundamentally changing. We explore the transition to agentic orchestration, vibe coding, and AI-native development, grounding the conversation in the principles that have always defined great engineering.On Tuesdays, we interview the founders, architects, and builders of the world’s most impactful tech to uncover the timeless engineering principles and strategies shaping the next era of development.And on Fridays, we drop an end-of-week roundup of the biggest news in AI and software, and what it actually means for your career, your craft, and your life as a developer.Subscribe to stay ahead of the next era of code.Podcast website
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