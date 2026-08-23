Every engineering team wants to build its own custom AI agent, but what if all your organization needs is a standardized skill or a stateless MCP server? This week on Dev Interrupted, Andrew sits down with AWS Senior Principal Engineer Clare Liguori to untangle the ecosystem of modern agentic architecture. They work through how a team decides which AI building blocks to own, and how to get that reach without inheriting a maintenance burden. Clare shares her perspective on the simplified MCP 7.28 spec and why stripping away heavy custom scaffolding is how enterprise AI scales.

That same shift is what makes MCP a gamechanger for LinearB customers, bringing your SDLC context layer, git, project management, and software delivery, into any agentic surface. What could your agents achieve if they can query your SDLC?

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Strands Agents SDK: Explore the open-source framework for building model-driven agents at strandsagents.com

MCP 7.28): Dive into the new stateless specification at modelcontextprotocol.io

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