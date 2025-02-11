Powered by RND
Teague
How do we begin creating the future we want, today? Design This Day takes you on a journey to our future world. Join us as futurist Devin Liddell sits down with...
  Introducing Design This Day
    What if the future isn't something we wait for, but instead something we design today? Welcome to Design This Day, a new podcast that shows you how the boldest innovators are shaping the world we'll live in tomorrow.Join us as futurist Devin Liddell sits down with visionary leaders from some of the biggest names in tech and innovation. Each episode will feature a brilliant mind who is building the opportunities of the future before most people even know they exist. What will space neighbourhoods look like in the future? Can driverless vehicles go off-roading? What unexpected roles will robots play in our future workplaces and homes? Get ready to explore the big ideas and bold designs shaping the future. New episodes start dropping Monday March 3, 2025. Subscribe now so you don't miss it!Design This Day is an original podcast brought to you by Teague.About the Host: Futurist Devin LiddellDevin Liddell is the Principal Futurist at Teague. With over two decades of experience in innovation and design strategy, Devin has worked with industry giants like Boeing, Intel, and Nike, helping organizations anticipate changes across both near and far-term horizons to create their preferred futures. Devin is a frequent contributor to Fast Company. 
How do we begin creating the future we want, today? Design This Day takes you on a journey to our future world. Join us as futurist Devin Liddell sits down with visionary leaders from some of the biggest names in tech and innovation. Each episode will feature a brilliant mind who is building the opportunities of the future before most people even know they exist. What will living in microgravity in space look like in the future? Can driverless vehicles go off-roading? What unexpected roles will robots play in our future workplaces and homes? We will explore the role that design plays in shaping our future – with the big thinkers and doers who are creating tomorrow, today. Design This Day is an original podcast brought to you by Teague. About the Host: Futurist Devin Liddell Devin Liddell is the Principal Futurist at Teague. With over two decades of experience in innovation and design strategy, Devin has worked with industry giants like Boeing, Intel, and Nike, helping organizations anticipate changes across both near and far-term horizons to create their preferred futures. Devin is a frequent contributor to Fast Company. Devin explores the gap between present challenges and future possibilities – and invites you to join him as he dives into this dynamic frontier in Design This Day. Get in Touch: Have a complex problem that needs solving? Have a great guest or topic idea? We want to hear from you. Visit us at teague.com or send us an email at [email protected]
