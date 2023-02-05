DJ, radio host and content creator Derrick Gee expands upon his music musings in podcast form! Each week, Derrick chews on a "working-thesis" he has about music... More
Low End Theory & Cultural Institutions w/ KITTENS
Welcome DJ KITTENS to Derrick Gee Speaks Volumes. In this episode, KITTENS enlightens me on the cultural impact of LA's club night Low End Theory.
00:00 Introduction
06:34 What is the Low End Theory?
10:50 The Audiences and their experience
18:30 Why the club was so influential for artists?
22:56 How did LET got its reputation as an experimental community?
27:30 The relation between Los Angeles and Low End Theory
30:19 A message from Truntable Lab
31:02 The influence of Low End Theory on Kittens (as a DJ)
38:45 Differences of being a DJ at Low End Theory
42:21 The lasting impact of Low End Theory after its end
45:00 Can there be something like Low End Theory today?
50:16 Cultural institutions and space/physical materiality
52:25 Closing remarks
Check out Kittens!
Website: http://www.iamkittens.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iamkittens
Check out Kittens podcast SHE/HER/THEY!
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sheherthey
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@iamKITTENS/featured
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/58teMEKYZuFE8h37h0UYAj?si=6fff94c6fd4c438b
Follow me on TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@gee_derrick
5/2/2023
57:08
Geechella - Festival Programming Considerations
Who did I miss? Who do you think?
00:00 - Introduction
02:35 - Criteria
05:30 - Setting the Scene
07:20 - Geechella’s Programming Categories
10:10 - Yeah Right/Standing Offer
14:20 - Big Album in 2023
16:50 - Legacy Act
22:40 - Vintage Headliner
25:10 - Drop Everything
30:00 - The Graduate
33:33 - Surprise Comeback
36:16 - Instant Headliner
ADD VIDEO AT 36:39 - Fred again prediction
37:06 - Could Be A Headliner by 2024
38:30 - Yes But Is It Exciting
39:55 - It’s A Given
41:25 - The Credible Non-Headliners
43:10 - Curveballz
44:29 - Foreign Contingent
48:20 - Mainstream Closing DJ
52:07 - Appendix
Follow me TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@gee_derrick
4/25/2023
58:26
How To Get Into Jazz
Sharing my personal experience, and love for jazz.
Chapters
00:00 - Introduction
01:20 - Why You Should Get Into Jazz
02:35 - My “Qualifications”
07:48 - Miles Davis Starting Point
12:38 - Modes
17:01 - AD
18:00 - Labels
33:10 - Fav artists
36:35 - Problems with Jazz
43:04 - Appendix
Show Notes
Tokyo Jazz Playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4tMEcX42IaNSQGI3JVr8zs?si=16786f6c12634798
Spiritual Jazz playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5AAJUr0u5Bz25jaMtmdIfU?si=2cc4f42085274e8a
Turtable Lab link: https://turntablelab.com/derrick
4/18/2023
48:48
Yves Tumor is the Perfect Artist
I am a fanboy OK?
00:00 - Introduction
04:00 - Why I am the biggest fan
07:22 - An Inaccurate Timeline
14:55 - The Artist’s Journey
18:43 - Live & Persona
25:10 - The Dimensions of Listening
27:49 - Comparisons
30:50 - Conclusions
Follow me TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@gee_derrick
4/11/2023
42:48
Passion Projects Pt.2: Advice & Answering Your Questions
Thank you for all your responses to the last episode! It was so positive that I thought I'd do a round 2, answering your questions and following up on others.
Chapters
00:00 - Introduction
03:35 - Follow Up Questions
21:30 - Answering Your Questions
47:37 - Bonus Round!
Follow me TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@gee_derrick
