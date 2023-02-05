Low End Theory & Cultural Institutions w/ KITTENS

Welcome DJ KITTENS to Derrick Gee Speaks Volumes. In this episode, KITTENS enlightens me on the cultural impact of LA's club night Low End Theory. 00:00 Introduction 06:34 What is the Low End Theory? 10:50 The Audiences and their experience 18:30 Why the club was so influential for artists? 22:56 How did LET got its reputation as an experimental community? 27:30 The relation between Los Angeles and Low End Theory 30:19 A message from Truntable Lab 31:02 The influence of Low End Theory on Kittens (as a DJ) 38:45 Differences of being a DJ at Low End Theory 42:21 The lasting impact of Low End Theory after its end 45:00 Can there be something like Low End Theory today? 50:16 Cultural institutions and space/physical materiality 52:25 Closing remarks