DJ, radio host and content creator Derrick Gee expands upon his music musings in podcast form! Each week, Derrick chews on a "working-thesis" he has about music
DJ, radio host and content creator Derrick Gee expands upon his music musings in podcast form! Each week, Derrick chews on a "working-thesis" he has about music... More

Available Episodes

5 of 20
  • Low End Theory & Cultural Institutions w/ KITTENS
    Welcome DJ KITTENS to Derrick Gee Speaks Volumes. In this episode, KITTENS enlightens me on the cultural impact of LA's club night Low End Theory. 00:00 Introduction 06:34 What is the Low End Theory? 10:50 The Audiences and their experience 18:30 Why the club was so influential for artists? 22:56 How did LET got its reputation as an experimental community? 27:30 The relation between Los Angeles and Low End Theory 30:19 A message from Truntable Lab 31:02 The influence of Low End Theory on Kittens (as a DJ) 38:45 Differences of being a DJ at Low End Theory 42:21 The lasting impact of Low End Theory after its end 45:00 Can there be something like Low End Theory today? 50:16 Cultural institutions and space/physical materiality 52:25 Closing remarks Check out Kittens! Website: http://www.iamkittens.com/  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iamkittens  Check out Kittens podcast SHE/HER/THEY!  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sheherthey  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@iamKITTENS/featured  Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/58teMEKYZuFE8h37h0UYAj?si=6fff94c6fd4c438b  Follow me on TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@gee_derrick Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gee_derrick/ Newsletter: https://derrickgee.substack.com/ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/user/derrick...   About Me: Hi there! My name is Derrick Gee - radio host, DJ and creator who likes to talk about music, hifi and ideas. Thanks for reading this - you really didn’t have to. Much love! 
    5/2/2023
    57:08
  • Geechella - Festival Programming Considerations
    Who did I miss? Who do you think? 00:00 - Introduction 02:35 - Criteria 05:30 - Setting the Scene 07:20 - Geechella’s Programming Categories 10:10 - Yeah Right/Standing Offer 14:20 - Big Album in 2023 16:50 - Legacy Act 22:40 - Vintage Headliner 25:10 - Drop Everything 30:00 - The Graduate 33:33 - Surprise Comeback 36:16 - Instant Headliner ADD VIDEO AT 36:39 - Fred again prediction 37:06 - Could Be A Headliner by 2024 38:30 - Yes But Is It Exciting 39:55 - It’s A Given 41:25 - The Credible Non-Headliners 43:10 - Curveballz 44:29 - Foreign Contingent 48:20 - Mainstream Closing DJ 52:07 - Appendix Follow me TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@gee_derrick Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gee_derrick/ Newsletter: https://derrickgee.substack.com/ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/user/derrick... About Me: Hi there! My name is Derrick Gee - radio host, DJ and creator who likes to talk about music, hifi and ideas. Thanks for reading this - you really didn’t have to. Much love!
    4/25/2023
    58:26
  • How To Get Into Jazz
    Sharing my personal experience, and love for jazz. Chapters 00:00 - Introduction 01:20 - Why You Should Get Into Jazz 02:35 - My “Qualifications” 07:48 - Miles Davis Starting Point 12:38 - Modes 17:01 - AD 18:00 - Labels 33:10 - Fav artists 36:35 - Problems with Jazz 43:04 - Appendix Show Notes Tokyo Jazz Playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4tMEcX42IaNSQGI3JVr8zs?si=16786f6c12634798 Spiritual Jazz playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5AAJUr0u5Bz25jaMtmdIfU?si=2cc4f42085274e8a Turtable Lab link: https://turntablelab.com/derrick
    4/18/2023
    48:48
  • Yves Tumor is the Perfect Artist
    I am a fanboy OK? 00:00 - Introduction 04:00 - Why I am the biggest fan 07:22 - An Inaccurate Timeline 14:55 - The Artist’s Journey 18:43 - Live & Persona 25:10 - The Dimensions of Listening 27:49 - Comparisons 30:50 - Conclusions Follow me TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@gee_derrick Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gee_derrick/ Newsletter: https://derrickgee.substack.com/ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/user/derrickgee?si=c0a0d965f56b4be5   About Me: Hi there! My name is Derrick Gee - radio host, DJ and creator who likes to talk about music, hifi and ideas. Thanks for reading this - you really didn’t have to. Much love!  #warp #ambient #yvestumor
    4/11/2023
    42:48
  • Passion Projects Pt.2: Advice & Answering Your Questions
    Thank you for all your responses to the last episode! It was so positive that I thought I'd do a round 2, answering your questions and following up on others. Chapters 00:00 - Introduction 03:35 - Follow Up Questions 21:30 - Answering Your Questions 47:37 - Bonus Round! Follow me TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@gee_derrick Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gee_derrick/ Newsletter: https://derrickgee.substack.com/ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/user/derrickgee?si=c0a0d965f56b4be5   About Me: Hi there! My name is Derrick Gee - radio host, DJ and creator who likes to talk about music, hifi and ideas. Thanks for reading this - you really didn’t have to. Much love!  #passionprojects #hobby #creativity
    4/4/2023
    58:54

About Derrick Gee Speaks Volumes

DJ, radio host and content creator Derrick Gee expands upon his music musings in podcast form! Each week, Derrick chews on a "working-thesis" he has about music and culture in an intimate one on one setting. Meanderings, theories and opinions, Derrick thinks about thinking about things.
