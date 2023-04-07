Gone With the Wind: Denmark’s Stalled Energy Transition

Denmark is known around the world as a wind turbine superpower. It has been an early mover with the largest per capita deployments and large interties to manage fluctuating output. Denmark has implemented the world's most ambitious target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. But underlying this target is burning large amounts of biomass imported from abroad mainly the Baltics. New analysis from the Danish energy department show that biomass use exceeds international sustainability goals several times. Danish companies are now showing more interest than ever before to seek a more pragmatic and neutral stance towards nuclear power putting the Danish government in a conundrum about its anti nuclear policies. Johan Sollid, founder and chairperson of Foreningen Atomkraft Ja Tak (Nuclear Power Yes Please,) joins me to discuss Denmark’s energy quagmire and the growing support for nuclear in his country. Johans Twitter: https://twitter.com/sollidnuclear