After more than a year of intense fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, President Biden recently announced a ceasefire, raising hopes that this agreement could save lives, restore stability, and bring an end to the unprecedented escalation that began with the October 7 attacks. But how did this ceasefire come about, and how does it compare to the conclusion of the 2006 war in Lebanon?Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that Hezbollah has been set back by decades due to the Israeli military's strikes. Is this an accurate assessment? What role have external players—like the U.S. and Iran—played in shaping this outcome, and could this moment signal a shift in Iran's regional calculus?Perhaps most importantly, does this ceasefire mark a new phase in Israel's broader security strategy in the region? To help unpack these critical questions, David Makovsky is joined by Amos Harel, one of Israel's leading military analysts and a senior correspondent for Haaretz. Amos has extensively covered Israel's northern front and is a keen observer of the country's military strategies and security leadership.
Israel and Iran Tensions: Calculating Risk Amid Conflict
Since October 1st, tensions between Israel and Iran have reached new heights. In recent weeks, we've seen significant Israeli strikes on Iranian targets and a weakening of Iran's proxy network. At the same time, Israel is stretched across multiple active fronts, challenging its traditional military doctrine of short, decisive wars and increasing its reliance on U.S. resupply. With Iran reeling from the damage and Israel adopting a bold defensive posture, the coming weeks are set to be critical.As the balance of power shifts, the risk of a broader conflict grows. How might Israel respond to direct Iranian retaliation, and what could this mean for its approach to Iran's nuclear infrastructure? Could the conflict evolve into a war of attrition, or will Israel use its momentum to push for decisive action? To explore these questions, David Makovsky is joined by two experts: Karim Sadjadpour, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace specializing in Iran and U.S. policy in the Middle East, and Assaf Orion, the Liz and Mony Rueven International Fellow at The Washington Institute and a retired Israeli brigadier general and defense strategist.
On October 16th, the world was shocked to learn that the architect of the October 7th attacks, Yahya Sinwar, was killed by an IDF infantry unit. Yahya Sinwar's death was a central goal of the Israeli war effort, and it marks a significant turning point for Hamas leadership, hostage negotiations, and Palestinian society. In this episode, David Makovsky is joined by two experts, Ghaith Al-Omari and Dr. Michael Milshtein. Ghaith Al-Omari is a senior fellow at The Washington Institute, former executive director of the American Task Force on Palestine, and former advisor to the Palestinian negotiating team. Dr. Michael Milshtein is the Head of the Palestinian Studies Forum at Tel Aviv University, and he formerly was the Advisor on Palestinian Affairs in COGAT and the Head of the Department for Palestinians Affairs in IDF Military Intelligence. Together, they will explore the implications of this high-profile death on Hamas's internal politics, potential shifts in regional power dynamics, and what it could mean for Israel's next steps in the conflict.
Trump & Harris Senior Advisors Contrast Visions for US Middle East Policy
On November 5th, Americans will head to the polls to make a decision that will shape U.S. foreign policy towards the Middle East for years to come. Now more than ever, it is important to understand the critical foreign policy decisions that lie ahead for the United States. With the Middle East at a pivotal juncture, the outcome of this election will have lasting implications for U.S.-Israel relations, regional diplomacy, and the day after in Gaza.In this episode, David Makovsky is joined by two distinguished experts: Tom Nides and Victoria Coates. Tom Nides served as U.S. Ambassador to Israel during the Biden administration. Victoria Coates is the former Deputy National Security Advisor for the Middle East and North Africa under President Trump. Together, they provide a comprehensive look at each candidate's position on these important issues. Join us for an extremely timely discussion on how the next U.S. administration could shape the region's future.
Hezbollah Decapitated?: The War with Israel and Lebanon's Future
The past few weeks have been some of the most pivotal in Israel's modern history with Lebanon. Recently, Israeli intelligence and operational successes have delivered devastating blows to Hezbollah's leadership, decapitating its senior command, including the infamous Hassan Nasrallah. With thousands displaced across Northern Israel and Lebanon due to the conflict, tensions have never been higher.In this episode, David Makovsky is joined by two leading experts: Hanin Ghaddar and Matt Levitt. Hanin, a senior fellow at the Washington Institute, has written extensively on Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's political system and Iran's growing influence in the region. Matt Levitt is the director of the counterterrorism and intelligence program at the Washington Institute. He has held key roles in the U.S. government, including deputy assistant secretary for intelligence and analysis at the U.S. Department of the Treasury. He recently published a new version of his book Hezbollah: The Global Footprint of Lebanon's Party of God. Together, they will explore the internal dynamics within Lebanon amidst this crisis, what this moment means for the future of Hezbollah, and the strategic and operational factors that underpin these developments.
Decision Points is a Washington Institute podcast hosted by David Makovsky on key moments in Israel's history and present. The first season focused on the history of U.S.-Israel relations, the second season examined key Israeli and Arab leaders, the third season explored Israel's contemporary policy dilemmas, and the fourth season highlighted books essential to understanding Zionism, Israel, and U.S.-Israel relations.Season 5 dives into the Gaza war and explores the long-term implications for Israel, U.S.-Israel relations, and the Middle East region. In each episode, distinguished scholars, analysts, journalists, and officials will put the current conflict in perspective and discuss the road ahead.Makovsky is the Ziegler Distinguished Fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy and Director of its Koret Project on Arab-Israel Relations. He is a former senior advisor to the U.S. Special Envoy for Israeli-Palestinian Negotiations, as well as a sought-after expert on U.S.-Israel diplomatic relations and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Decision Points is both a history lesson and an exploration of contemporary policy decisions impacting Israel, the United States, and the broader Middle East.