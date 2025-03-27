Powered by RND
DC Action News

Podcast DC Action News
Alex Jaffe and Esper Quinn
Reporting bravely and boldly every Wednesday as the news breaks from the center of the multiverse. Hosted by Alex Jaffe. 
LeisureAnimation & MangaArts

Available Episodes

  • March 26, 2025
    Alex Jaffe reports bravely and boldly from the center of the multiverse on events for the week of March 26, 2025.Comics Featured This Week:WONDER WOMAN #19JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #5GREEN ARROW #22BATMAN #158GREEN LANTERN #21SUPERMAN #24POWER GIRL #19METAMORPHO: THE ELEMENT MAN #4BLACK CANARY: BEST OF THE BEST #5THE FLASH #19HARLEY QUINN #49HARLEY QUINN FARTACULAR: SILENT BUTT DEADLYDC Action News was created by Alex Jaffe, and is produced by Alex Jaffe and Esper Quinn. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast do not necessarily reflect those of DC or Warner Bros. Discovery, nor should they be read as confirmation or denial of future DC plans. Never stop reading comics.
About DC Action News

