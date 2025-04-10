Dan O Says So, Episode 58: Sam McPheeters (Born Against, Vermiform Records, Loom Of Ruin, Mutations)
Dan sits down for a long awaited return visit from notorious frontperson, author and journalist Sam McPheeters. Their conversation ranges from a peek into Sam's current projects and the mechanics behind his writing to a comparison of the host's and guest's experiences and perspectives on life after straight edge. Plus, does Sam miss being a musician?
1:04:14
Dan O Says So. Episode 57: Nat Gray (Trans Activist, Boy Sets Fire, The Iron Roses)
Dan sits down with trans activist and longtime vocalist Nat Gray of Boy Sets Fire and The Iron Roses to discuss coming out as trans in today's culture, the complicated role of allies in dangerous days and how she manages to remain an optimist.
40:42
Dan O Says So. Episode 56: Eric Hebert (Ex-Gang Member, Former White Supremacist)
Dan sits down with ex-gang member and former white supremacist Eric Hebert to discuss his 18 years served for attempted murder, his life in the gangs and his gradual path to self-discovery and eventual redemption.
1:05:52
Dan O Says So. Episode 55: Popeye Vogelsang
Dan sits down with vocalist Mike 'Popeye' Vogelsang of Farside, Your Favorite Trainwreck and Calling Hours to discuss their decades of shared history, Popeye's evolution as a songwriter and the realities of returning to band life after years away.
42:10
Dan O Says So. Episode 54: Efrem Schulz
This week Dan sits down with Efrem Schulz vocalist of Death By Stereo, Voodoo Glow Skulls, and Manic Hispanic to discuss growing up in Orange County, learning to incorporate humor into his music, and the path that led him to co-found Programme Skate & Sound, one of the most vital multi-purpose DIY spaces on the entire West Coast.