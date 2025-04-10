Dan O Says So, Episode 58: Sam McPheeters (Born Against, Vermiform Records, Loom Of Ruin, Mutations)

Dan sits down for a long awaited return visit from notorious frontperson, author and journalist Sam McPheeters. Their conversation ranges from a peek into Sam's current projects and the mechanics behind his writing to a comparison of the host's and guest's experiences and perspectives on life after straight edge. Plus, does Sam miss being a musician?