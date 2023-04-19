Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Peer into the minds of the greatest creative geniuses in history. Join us as we explore the mystery of how creativity works, art history and how you can improve...
  • Creativity Tip 21: Think Less, Play More
    What is the hidden link between play and creativity? Why do we discourage adults from play? How do you heal your relationship with play and improve your creativity? As we journey from childhood into adulthood, the world demands that we abandon play and daydream–relegating them to the domain of childhood. But of the many sacrifices we all must make in our transition into adulthood, this sacrifice is the most damaging to our creativity. It's time we heal our relationship with play and reimagine its place in our daily lives. On this Creativity Tip minisode we attempt to do just that. ∞∞∞∞∞ Listen to Chapter 1 of my Red Book Reading series for free: https://www.patreon.com/posts/red-book-reading-86794560?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=postshare_creator&utm_content=join_link Support Creative Codex on my Patreon and get access to exclusive episodes and goodies:  https://www.patreon.com/mjdorian Buy me a coffee or add to my fancy books fund on Venmo: https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3235189073379328069&created=1681912456.228596&printed=1 ∞∞∞∞∞ All Music by MJDorian (except Gnossiene No. 1 by Erik Satie) Written & Produced by MJDorian --------- Connect with me on social media for all the newest updates: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/creativecodex Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mjdorian/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/mjdorian TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mjdorian --------- Creative Codex is written & produced by MJDorian. All rights reserved. ---------
    8/6/2023
    14:23
  • 40: Carl Jung & Alchemy • Part II: River of Gold
    Beneath the surface of Western history––deep within its cavernous tunnels––flows a river of gold. On this episode we explore the essential concepts of alchemy, alchemical artwork, Jung's theory regarding the projection of unconscious material, inexplicable dreams with alchemical symbolism, the paradox of consciousness & matter, and the unique role of revelation in alchemy. In the end, we return to The Red Book to track down a special passage which seems to prove Dr. Jung tapped into alchemy through his active imagination method seven years before officially studying it. ∞∞∞∞∞ Read my Rudiments of Alchemy article and view the Splendor Solis gallery here: https://mjdorian.com/alchemy/ Join the Creative Codex mailing list: https://mjdorian.com/mail/ ∞∞∞∞∞ Support Creative Codex on my Patreon and get access to exclusive episodes, including the Kurt Cobain series and all the Episode Exclusives:  https://www.patreon.com/mjdorian Buy me a coffee or add to my fancy books fund on Venmo: https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3235189073379328069&created=1681912456.228596&printed=1 ∞∞∞∞∞ View a transcript of this episode here: https://mjdorian.com/transcripts/ ∞∞∞∞∞ Cover art: detail of Plate 4 from Splendor Solis (1553) ----------- Research Sources: • Memories, Dreams, Reflections by Carl Jung • The Red Book by Carl Jung • Psychology and Alchemy by Carl Jung • Alchemical Studies by Carl Jung • Man & His Symbols by Carl Jung • Alchemy by Marie Louise von Franz • Alchemical Imagination by Jeffrey Raff • Splendor Solis by Salomon Trimsosin • Atalanta Fugies by Michael Maier • Spagyrics by Jean Dubuis ———— Audio Editor: Marisa Ferdenzi (Check out Marisa's band, Citygirl: https://www.instagram.com/citygirlband/ ) Bob the Law-Bot ad: Glen Vivaris (Follow Glen's escapades here: https://www.instagram.com/glenmakes/ ) All Music by MJDorian Written & Produced by MJDorian ———— Thank you to my Dream Maker tier! Executive Producer: Mike Hill Executive Producer: Kurt Ward --------- Thank-you's & 'shout outs' to the Shadow Fam! Shadow-Fam: AKD, Anna Wolff, Aranea Push, Angela Ramseyer, Deborah Meyers, Barak Talker, Carmella Cole, Corey, Cesar Roman, Clark Price, Clinton King, Dallas O’Kelly, DVM, Ellis Morton, Geo_H, Glen QuiltSwissy, Hamed Iranmehr, Hilde, Janet Roccanova, Jay, Jen The Atelierista, Jennifer Wilson, Joe Boland, Jye Marchant, Kahlil Pyburn, Kayla Dawson, Keith, Kristina Lamour Sansone, Maurus Fitze, Michael Lloyd, Payton, Rach, Rachel Schultz, Rebecca, Robert, Scott Wierzbicki, Sigitas Treciokas, Simon Bonanno, Sowmya Hariharan, Tim Sussss, Terry W, Yadie Cisneros, Cesar Roman, Romina, Kawika, Ristow Fitness, Yasmine Weiss, Danny Olague, Jane Lopardo. Thank you for your support! --------- Connect with me on social media for all the newest updates: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/creativecodex Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mjdorian/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/mjdorian TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mjdorian --------- Creative Codex is written & produced by MJDorian. All rights reserved.
    7/13/2023
    1:07:43
  • 39: Carl Jung & Alchemy • Part I: Dreams, Art, & Synchronicity
    What is alchemy? Where does it come from? When did it begin? What does Jung find in alchemy? What does it represent to him that is so important, so profound, that it causes him to abandon his inspired work of the Red Book? It’s time to find out.  ∞∞∞∞∞ Join the Creative Codex mailing list: https://mjdorian.com/mail/ ∞∞∞∞∞ Support Creative Codex on my Patreon and get access to exclusive episodes, including the Kurt Cobain series and all the Episode Exclusives:  https://www.patreon.com/mjdorian Buy me a coffee or add to my fancy books fund on Venmo: https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3235189073379328069&created=1681912456.228596&printed=1 ∞∞∞∞∞ View a transcript of this episode here: https://mjdorian.com/transcripts/ ∞∞∞∞∞ Cover art: detail of the Ripley Scroll (1624), depicting a phoenix eating its own wings, which was a paradoxical image that excited Dr. Jung when he stumbled on it as he first came across while conducting dream analysis of one of his patients. ----------- Research Sources: • Memories, Dreams, Reflections by Carl Jung • The Red Book by Carl Jung • Psychology and Alchemy by Carl Jung • Alchemy by Marie Louise von Franz • Man & His Symbols by Carl Jung • The Secret of The Golden Flower (trans. by Thomas Cleary) • The Emerald Tablet of Hermes Trismegistus ———— Audio Editor: Marisa Ferdenzi (Check out Marisa's band, Citygirl: https://www.instagram.com/citygirlband/ ) Testimonials for BrainChip: Michael Pisano (Check out Michael's project: ThatMakesMeSad: https://instagram.com/thatmakesmesad?igshid=ZWQyN2ExYTkwZQ== All Music by MJDorian Written & Produced by MJDorian ———— Thank you to my Dream Maker tier! Executive Producer: Mike Hill Executive Producer: Kurt Ward --------- Thank-you's & 'shout outs' to the Shadow Fam! Shadow-Fam: AKD, Anna Wolff, Aranea Push, Angela Ramseyer, Deborah Meyers, Barak Talker, Carmella Cole, Corey, Cesar Roman, Clark Price, Clinton King, Dallas O’Kelly, DVM, Ellis Morton, Geo_H, Glen QuiltSwissy, Hamed Iranmehr, Hilde, Janet Roccanova, Jay, Jen The Atelierista, Jennifer Wilson, Joe Boland, Jye Marchant, Kahlil Pyburn, Kayla Dawson, Keith, Kristina Lamour Sansone, Maurus Fitze, Michael Lloyd, Payton, Rach, Rachel Schultz, Rebecca, Robert, Scott Wierzbicki, Sigitas Treciokas, Simon Bonanno, Sowmya Hariharan, Tim Sussss, Terry W, Yadie Cisneros, Cesar Roman, Romina, Kawika, Ristow Fitness, Yasmine Weiss, Danny Olague, Jane Lopardo. Thank you for your support! --------- Connect with me on social media for all the newest updates: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/creativecodex Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mjdorian/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/mjdorian TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mjdorian --------- Creative Codex is written & produced by MJDorian. All rights reserved.
    6/9/2023
    57:25
  • Guided Meditation: Inner Child (Active Imagination)
    This is a special guided meditation episode which takes you on a journey to meet your inner child and start a dialogue with them. It is inspired by Dr. Carl Jung's active imagination method.  My hope is that this meditation will introduce you to a new way of relating to your inner world. A way that is playful and engages one of the most powerful and seemingly overlooked tools humans have: imagination. In becoming familiar with the method of active imagination, and how to engage a dialogue with a part of your unconscious, we will have a way to not only understand Jung's theories in the following Jung & Alchemy series, but to also experience them. --------- Read the session notes from 3 of my Inner Child meditaitons here: https://www.patreon.com/posts/guided-inner-82881641?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=postshare_creator&utm_content=join_link --------- Join the Creative Codex mailing list: https://mjdorian.com/mail/ --------- Support Creative Codex on my Patreon and get access to exclusive episodes, including the Kurt Cobain series and all the Episode Exclusives: https://www.patreon.com/mjdorian Buy me a coffee or add to my fancy books fund on Venmo: https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3235189073379328069&created=1681912456.228596&printed=1 ———— Executive Producers (Dream Maker Tier): Mike Hill, Kurt Ward Written & Produced by MJDorian ———— Connect with me on social media for all the newest updates: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/creativecodex Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mjdorian/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/mjdorian TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mjdorian --------- Creative Codex is written & produced by MJDorian. All rights reserved.
    5/12/2023
    33:00
  • 38: Marina Abramović • IMMATERIAL • Part III: Sublimation
    This is the final part of a three part series about the legend of performance art: Marina Abramović. In this episode we explore Marina & Ulay's hypnosis inspired performance pieces, we follow them into the Australian outback for their six months living with aborigines, and finally explore what leads to their last performance–walking the Great Wall of China. Pieces discussed in order of appearance in the episode: • Hypnosis inspired series (1980): Nature of Mind, Point of Contact, Timeless Point of View, Rest Energy • Nightsea Crossing (1981-1987) • Lovers (1988), The Great Wall of China • The Artist Is Present (2010) --------- Join the Creative Codex mailing list: https://mjdorian.com/mail/ --------- Support Creative Codex on my Patreon and get access to exclusive episodes, including the Kurt Cobain series and all the Episode Exclusives: https://www.patreon.com/mjdorian Buy me a coffee or add to my fancy books fund on Venmo: https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3235189073379328069&created=1681912456.228596&printed=1 ———— Research Sources: Walk Through Walls: A memoir by Marina Abramović When Marina Abramović Dies by James Westcott Marina Abramović Writings 1960 - 2014 Psychoanalyst Meets Marina Abramović by Jeannette Fischer Documentary: No Predicted End ———— Audio Editor: Marisa Ferdenzi (Check out Marisa's band, Citygirl: https://www.instagram.com/citygirlband/ ) All Music by MJDorian Written & Produced by MJDorian ———— Thank you to my Dream Maker tier! Executive Producer: Mike Hill --------- Thank-you's & 'shout outs' to the Shadow Fam! Shadow-Fam: AKD, Anna Wolff, Aranea Push, Angela Ramseyer, Deborah Meyers, Barak Talker, Carmella Cole, Corey, Cesar Roman, Clark Price, Clinton King, Dallas O’Kelly, DVM, Ellis Morton, Geo_H, Glen QuiltSwissy, Hamed Iranmehr, Hilde, Janet Roccanova, Jay, Jen The Atelierista, Jennifer Wilson, Joe Boland, Jye Marchant, Kahlil Pyburn, Kayla Dawson, Keith, Kristina Lamour Sansone, Maurus Fitze, Michael Lloyd, Payton, Rach, Rachel Schultz, Rebecca, Robert, Scott Wierzbicki, Sigitas Treciokas, Simon Bonanno, Sowmya Hariharan, Tim Sussss, Terry W, Yadie Cisneros, Cesar Roman, Romina, Kawika, Ristow Fitness, Yasmine Weiss, Danny Olague, Jane Lopardo. Thank you for your support! --------- Connect with me on social media for all the newest updates: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/creativecodex Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mjdorian/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/mjdorian TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mjdorian --------- Creative Codex is written & produced by MJDorian. All rights reserved.
    4/19/2023
    1:20:10

About Creative Codex

Peer into the minds of the greatest creative geniuses in history. Join us as we explore the mystery of how creativity works, art history and how you can improve your own creative process. The labyrinth awaits. Creative Codex is one-part podcast and one-part imaginative lecture series, featuring thoroughly researched insights into the creative process mixed with captivating soundscapes and original music. Produced & Written by MJDorian
