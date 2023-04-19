39: Carl Jung & Alchemy • Part I: Dreams, Art, & Synchronicity

What is alchemy? Where does it come from? When did it begin? What does Jung find in alchemy? What does it represent to him that is so important, so profound, that it causes him to abandon his inspired work of the Red Book? It’s time to find out. ∞∞∞∞∞ Join the Creative Codex mailing list: https://mjdorian.com/mail/ ∞∞∞∞∞ Support Creative Codex on my Patreon and get access to exclusive episodes, including the Kurt Cobain series and all the Episode Exclusives: https://www.patreon.com/mjdorian Buy me a coffee or add to my fancy books fund on Venmo: https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3235189073379328069&created=1681912456.228596&printed=1 ∞∞∞∞∞ View a transcript of this episode here: https://mjdorian.com/transcripts/ ∞∞∞∞∞ Cover art: detail of the Ripley Scroll (1624), depicting a phoenix eating its own wings, which was a paradoxical image that excited Dr. Jung when he stumbled on it as he first came across while conducting dream analysis of one of his patients. ----------- Research Sources: • Memories, Dreams, Reflections by Carl Jung • The Red Book by Carl Jung • Psychology and Alchemy by Carl Jung • Alchemy by Marie Louise von Franz • Man & His Symbols by Carl Jung • The Secret of The Golden Flower (trans. by Thomas Cleary) • The Emerald Tablet of Hermes Trismegistus ———— Audio Editor: Marisa Ferdenzi (Check out Marisa's band, Citygirl: https://www.instagram.com/citygirlband/ ) Testimonials for BrainChip: Michael Pisano (Check out Michael's project: ThatMakesMeSad: https://instagram.com/thatmakesmesad?igshid=ZWQyN2ExYTkwZQ== All Music by MJDorian Written & Produced by MJDorian ———— Thank you to my Dream Maker tier! Executive Producer: Mike Hill Executive Producer: Kurt Ward --------- Thank-you's & 'shout outs' to the Shadow Fam! Shadow-Fam: AKD, Anna Wolff, Aranea Push, Angela Ramseyer, Deborah Meyers, Barak Talker, Carmella Cole, Corey, Cesar Roman, Clark Price, Clinton King, Dallas O’Kelly, DVM, Ellis Morton, Geo_H, Glen QuiltSwissy, Hamed Iranmehr, Hilde, Janet Roccanova, Jay, Jen The Atelierista, Jennifer Wilson, Joe Boland, Jye Marchant, Kahlil Pyburn, Kayla Dawson, Keith, Kristina Lamour Sansone, Maurus Fitze, Michael Lloyd, Payton, Rach, Rachel Schultz, Rebecca, Robert, Scott Wierzbicki, Sigitas Treciokas, Simon Bonanno, Sowmya Hariharan, Tim Sussss, Terry W, Yadie Cisneros, Cesar Roman, Romina, Kawika, Ristow Fitness, Yasmine Weiss, Danny Olague, Jane Lopardo. Thank you for your support! --------- Connect with me on social media for all the newest updates: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/creativecodex Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mjdorian/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/mjdorian TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mjdorian --------- Creative Codex is written & produced by MJDorian. All rights reserved.