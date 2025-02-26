Welcome to another episode of Confessions of an Interior Designer!Today, host Caroline Turner chats with Maddie Asebrook! Ever wondered what happens when a fashion industry professional switches lanes to interior design? Maddie's compelling journey from fashion to becoming a successful design rep in Chicago reveals fascinating insights about industry evolution and cultural shifts.-----------------------------------------------------------------------------⏰ Timestamps:00:00: Intro and welcome with Caroline Turner00:21: Maddie Asebrook’s background and transition from fashion to interior design25:29: Maddie’s vice26:34: Confession #1 — fronting money for my client42:06: Confession #2 — the "partner"59:04: Audience question #1 — advice on staying inspired62:29: Audience question #2 — balancing client preferences and yours64:44: Things that made Maddie and Caroline feel-----------------------------------------------------------------------------Got a juicy confession or design dilemma? Submit anonymously here.Help others find us! Give us a quick rating or review on your pod platform - we appreciate every one of you.-----------------------------------------------------------------------------💌 Connect with Us:Follow us on Instagram and TikTokJoin the conversation in our Facebook Group!Learn more about the podcast, guests and episodes here-----------------------------------------------------------------------------📝 Credits: Caroline Turner - Host & Executive ProducerCory Barton - Audio Engineer & ProducerGracie Miller - ProducerKim Kovacik - Cover Photography

Welcome to another episode of Confessions of an Interior Designer!Today, host Caroline Turner chats with Dee Thompson. From IT consultant to construction mogul: discover how Dee transformed her career and built Urbane Home, a thriving woman-led construction and design company. Despite initial self-doubt, Dee's journey showcases how she leveraged her IT project management skills to navigate the construction industry, turning her passion for design into a successful business venture.Learn how Urbane Home revolutionized client relationships through a methodical pre-selection process, carefully vetting potential clients to ensure perfect matches. Their unique approach includes a structured interview process and strategic presentation of options, setting clear expectations from the start.-----------------------------------------------------------------------------⏰ Timestamps:00:00: Intro and welcome with Caroline Turner00:21: How did Dee get to where she is20:20: Dee's vice22:22: Confession #1 - teen angst34:15: Confession #2 - contractor crosses the line47:03: Audience Question #1 - questions to ask when vetting a contractor47:50: Audience Question #2 - advice for women pursuing construction53:04: What made Dee feel-----------------------------------------------------------------------------📲 Building bold spaces—follow Dee for expert design and construction insights:Instagram: @urbanehomeWebsite: urbanehome.com

Welcome to another episode of Confessions of an Interior Designer!Today, host Caroline Turner chats with Shannon Sharpe, a Chicago-based design and lifestyle writer with nearly two decades of experience in the publishing world. Shannon shares her unconventional journey from marketing to journalism, eventually finding her passion in design writing. With bylines in Luxe Interiors & Design, Architectural Digest, and Atlanta Homes and Lifestyles, Shannon dives into the behind-the-scenes world of design publications, offering insights into how stories are crafted and the ethics of editorial decisions. Plus, she reveals the challenges of balancing client expectations with journalistic integrity and the surprising ways her work has intersected with her personal life—including meeting her husband through a design feature!-----------------------------------------------------------------------------⏰ Timestamps:00:00: Intro and welcome with Caroline Turner00:21: Shannon's Introduction22:09: Shannon's vice24:38: Confession #1 - Budget friendly design46:57: Confession #2 - The statement sofa58:14: Question #1 - selecting projects to feature?62:08: Questions #2 - Design trends to get rid of65:03: What made Shannon feel-----------------------------------------------------------------------------📲 Crafting timeless stories—follow Shannon for design writing and industry insights:Instagram: @shannonsharpewriter Website: shannon-sharpe.com

Welcome to another episode of Confessions of an Interior Designer!Today, host Caroline Turner chats with Iga Soszynska, the founder of Designed by So, a multidisciplinary design studio based in Los Angeles. With a background in interior design, branding, and business strategy, Iga helps designers build strong, scalable businesses with a focus on marketing and process improvement. In this episode, she shares her journey from working at large firms to striking out on her own, and the lessons she learned about branding the hard way. Plus, she reveals the key mistakes designers make when trying to market themselves—and how to avoid them.-----------------------------------------------------------------------------⏰ Timestamps:00:00: Intro and welcome with Caroline Turner00:21: Iga's Introduction32:45: Iga's vice35:16: Confession - The brand refresh50:10: Question #1 - What every designer should know about marketing52:37: Questions #2 - Thoughts on AI59:43: What made Iga feel-----------------------------------------------------------------------------📲 Helping designers build businesses that thrive—follow Iga for strategy and branding insights:Instagram: @designedbysoWebsite: designedbyso.com

Welcome to another episode of Confessions of an Interior Designer!Today, host Caroline Turner chats with Kristin Cali Schloemer, owner and founder of Calia Stone Boutique, a Chicago-based showroom redefining the natural stone industry with glam, expertise, and sophistication. Kristin shares her journey from interior design school to running her own stone boutique, navigating the challenges of business ownership, and learning to trust her instincts. She opens up about a her thoughts on quartz, the risks of working with unreliable suppliers, and how she built a thriving business from the ground up—sometimes by making it up as she went along.-----------------------------------------------------------------------------⏰ Timestamps:00:00: Intro and welcome with Caroline Turner00:21: Kristin's story22:14: Question #1 - Helping clients decide to go the natural stone route26:35: Traveling to Italy29:03: Questions #2 - Why no Quartz?37:57: Kristin's vice39:31: Confession #1 - Supplier sold my slabs58:30: Confession #2 - Supplier grossed out my client64:51: What made Kristin feel-----------------------------------------------------------------------------📲 Bringing glam and expertise to the stone industry—follow Kristin for all things natural stone:Instagram: @calia_stone_boutiqueWebsite: caliastone.com

About Confessions of an Interior Designer

Welcome to Confessions of an Interior Designer, the weekly podcast that uncovers the hilarious, chaotic, and downright shocking realities behind the luxury interior design industry. I’m your host, Caroline Turner—luxury interior designer and founder of Caroline Turner Interiors in Chicago. With over 10 years in the field, I’ve gathered stories from every corner of the design world, and now, I’m sharing them with you. This isn’t about design trends or technical advice—it’s about the real experiences you never hear about. In each episode, my guests and I react to anonymous listener confessions, swapping outrageous stories that reveal the unexpected challenges and joys that come with designing for high-end clients. From chaotic installs to deadline disasters, it’s the kind of gossip we usually save for happy hour. Whether you’re an industry insider or just love juicy behind-the-scenes stories, Confessions of an Interior Designer will make you laugh, gasp, and feel like you’re right there in the thick of it with us. What to Expect: * Anonymous confessions from the design world, discussed and dissected. * Candid conversations with interior designers and industry insiders. * Real, funny, and raw moments you won’t hear anywhere else. Where to Listen: Stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. Got a Confession? Your secret’s safe with us! Submit your anonymous confession here: https://carolineturner.co/pages/confessions Connect with Us: Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/confessionsofid/ Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@carolineturnerinteriors Join the conversation in our Facebook Group: www.facebook.com/groups/confessionsofid/ Learn more about the podcast, guests, and episodes: https://carolineturner.co/pages/confessions Ready to hear confession? Listen now!