Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Cloak & Dagger | An OSINT Podcast in the App
Listen to Cloak & Dagger | An OSINT Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTechnology
Cloak & Dagger | An OSINT Podcast

Cloak & Dagger | An OSINT Podcast

Podcast Cloak & Dagger | An OSINT Podcast
Podcast Cloak & Dagger | An OSINT Podcast

Cloak & Dagger | An OSINT Podcast

Cloak & Dagger
add
Cloak &amp; Dagger is a podcast about OSINT, technology, global conflict, and the practitioners and investigators who work in those trenches. Every two weeks, j... More
Technology
Cloak &amp; Dagger is a podcast about OSINT, technology, global conflict, and the practitioners and investigators who work in those trenches. Every two weeks, j... More

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Hiding in Plain Sight with Micah Hoffman
    OSINT is a team sport, because if you think you can do it alone, you can only imagine what you've missed...literally. Guest Micah Hoffman tells a few stories about his early days, his successes, his blunders, and why anyone who thinks they are the "god of intelligence gathering" is probably making a lot of mistakes. -You can find Micah's work here: https://webbreacher.com/ -His training courses can be found here: https://www.myosint.training/ -You can follow him on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WebBreacher Cloak & Dagger is a podcast about OSINT, technology, global conflict, and the practitioners and investigators who work in those trenches. Every two weeks, join host and journalist MJ Banias as he explores the stories that shape the worlds of intelligence, security, and technology. For more content regarding OSINT, cybersecurity, and intelligence, visit our blog at www.cloakanddagger.blog. Cloak & Dagger is powered by Sapper Labs Group. For more information, visit www.sapperlabs.com. Music featured on this episode can be found here: https://www.cloakanddagger.blog/music-attribution
    5/2/2023
    25:21
  • Chinese Interference, Terrorism, and the Future of Intelligence with Phil Gurski
    When you think of Canada, it's all maple syrup, friendly people, and hockey. However, it's much more complicated. Whether its Chinese interference in Canadian politics, terror threats, or the rising tide of extremism; Canada's fairy tale story is starting to slip away. Veteran counter-terrorism and intelligence expert Phil Gurski weighs in on Canada's current intelligence culture, the role of OSINT, and why the Canadian government needs to step up. You can find Phil's work here: https://borealisthreatandrisk.com/ and you can follow him on Twitter: https://twitter.com/borealissaves Cloak & Dagger is a podcast about OSINT, technology, global conflict, and the practitioners and investigators who work in those trenches. Every two weeks, join host and journalist MJ Banias as he explores the stories that shape the worlds of intelligence, security, and technology. For more content regarding OSINT, cybersecurity, and intelligence, visit our blog at www.cloakanddagger.blog. Cloak & Dagger is powered by Sapper Labs Group. For more information, visit www.sapperlabs.com. Music featured on this episode can be found here: https://www.cloakanddagger.blog/music-attribution
    5/1/2023
    31:36

More Technology podcasts

About Cloak & Dagger | An OSINT Podcast

Cloak &amp; Dagger is a podcast about OSINT, technology, global conflict, and the practitioners and investigators who work in those trenches. Every two weeks, join host and journalist MJ Banias as he explores the stories that shape the worlds of intelligence, security, and technology. For more content regarding OSINT, cybersecurity, and intelligence, visit our blog at www.cloakanddagger.blog. Cloak &amp; Dagger is powered by Sapper Labs Group. For more information, visit www.sapperlabs.com.
Podcast website

Listen to Cloak & Dagger | An OSINT Podcast, The Tech Talks Daily Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Cloak & Dagger | An OSINT Podcast

Cloak & Dagger | An OSINT Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Cloak & Dagger | An OSINT Podcast: Podcasts in Family