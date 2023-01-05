Cloak & Dagger | An OSINT Podcast

Chinese Interference, Terrorism, and the Future of Intelligence with Phil Gurski

When you think of Canada, it's all maple syrup, friendly people, and hockey. However, it's much more complicated. Whether its Chinese interference in Canadian politics, terror threats, or the rising tide of extremism; Canada's fairy tale story is starting to slip away. Veteran counter-terrorism and intelligence expert Phil Gurski weighs in on Canada's current intelligence culture, the role of OSINT, and why the Canadian government needs to step up. You can find Phil's work here: https://borealisthreatandrisk.com/ and you can follow him on Twitter: https://twitter.com/borealissaves