City Prepper
City Prepper
add
Conspiracy theories, political theories, current events and how to survive them all!
More
Government
Available Episodes
5 of 12
BREAKING NEWS🚨!! THE CLINTONS JUST TRIED TO SUICIDE EPSTEIN!!
The world waits to see if Epstein and the Clintons will be brought to justice!
--------
4:37
MASSIVE POWER OUTAGE IN NYC!!! CAN WE EXPECT IT TO HAPPEN AGAIN?!?
What would you do in this situation?!?
--------
4:56
THE SWAMP IS BEING DRAINED!! JEFFERY EPSTEIN ARRESTED!!
Jeffery Epstein was arrested for human trafficking!!! https://nypost.com/2019/07/06/billionaire-pedo-jeffrey-epstein-held-in-manhattan-on-new-underage-sex-case/
--------
3:50
Earthquakes are rocking California!
This is a must watch!
--------
6:29
Our 1st and 2nd amendment are under attack!!!
Pay attention, history will always repeat itself!!
--------
6:26
Show more
