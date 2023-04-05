California Love is a blend of memoir, pop culture analysis and oral history. The newest season, K-pop Dreaming, is about the rise and history of K-pop in the Un... More
Shoes Off: Atsuko Okatsuka Wants Everyone To Feel Sexy
This week, the K-Pop Dreaming team is bringing you a special episode from our friends at, “Shoes Off: A Sexy Asian Podcast” from the public radio station, WBEZ. It's a podcast that celebrates badass Asians who are making a mark on pop culture and entertainment.
In this episode stand-up comic, Atsuko Okatsuka, is taking the world by storm with her first HBO special, The Intruder, and her viral Drop Challenge on TikTok. She talks about how she learned English by watching Scooby-Doo, what it means to be named Margaret Cho’s comedy heir, and how she took her mom and grandma everywhere — including to her honeymoon.
5/4/2023
43:36
K-Pop Dreaming - Bonus #3: Origins of K-Pop
In a special live event in partnership between LAist Studios and GYOPO, Vivian delves into the origins of K-Pop with Michello Cho, a professor at University of Toronto, and Jheanelle Brown, a California Institute of the Arts faculty member. The conversation goes deep on the influence of hip hop on K-Pop's sound and dance, the impact of American imperialism on the music, and more.(originally published April 27, 2023)This episode features clips from these videos:Korean Kittens - What'd I Say: The Korean Kittens What'd I SayGirls’ Generation - Genie: Girls' Generation 소녀시대 '소원을 말해봐 (Genie)' MV (Start at 00:35)BTS - Intro Performance Trailer: BTS (방탄소년단) 가요대제전 Intro performance TrailerSeo Taiji & Boys - Anyhow Song: 서태지와 아이들(Seotaiji and Boys) - 하여가(Anyhow Song) M/VYoon Mirae - Black Happiness: [MV] Yoonmirae(윤미래) _ Black Happiness(검은 행복) -
Support K-pop Dreaming and other LAist Studios podcasts by donating now at LAist.com/join
4/27/2023
42:44
K-Pop Dreaming - Bonus #2: The Making of Red Velvet's "Psycho"
"Psycho" was an instant K-Pop hit when it came out in 2019. The Red Velvet song debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart, and the music video now has over 300 million views on Youtube.In this bonus episode, we look at the creation of "Psycho". Vivian speaks to two of the songwriters behind the song -- and learns about a little-known incident that erupted just days before the song's release. (Originally published April 20, 2023)
Support K-pop Dreaming and other LAist Studios podcasts by donating now at LAist.com/join
4/20/2023
27:45
K-Pop Dreaming - Bonus #1: Danny Im
1TYM is one of the most iconic first-generation K-pop groups from the 90’s. The group is also one of Vivian’s all-time favorites.This special bonus episode features an extended interview with Danny Im, the lead vocalist of 1TYM.
Danny talks to Vivian about meeting legendary K-pop producer YG in Koreatown for an impromptu audition, 1TYM’s rise to fame during K-pop’s infancy in the ‘90s and early 2000s, and Danny’s first impressions of Jennie and Lisa -- when the two auditioned for YG Entertainment before becoming members of BLACKPINK.(originally published April 13, 2023)
Support K-pop Dreaming and other LAist Studios podcasts by donating now at LAist.com/join
4/13/2023
26:18
K-Pop Dreaming - Koreatown
K-Pop has put Koreatown on the map for a lot of people who might not have known about the neighborhood otherwise. Fans from around the country visit the area for concerts, special K-Pop events, and to find rare or one-of-a-kind merch. Vivian hits up some of these establishments in K-town to see what they reveal about the history of the neighborhood and the music, and how those connections have shaped Korean Americans who have grown up in Los Angeles. Features Ryan Lee Wong, author of the novel, “Which Side Are You On”.(originally published April 6, 2023)
Support K-pop Dreaming and other LAist Studios podcasts by donating now at LAist.com/join
California Love is a blend of memoir, pop culture analysis and oral history. The newest season, K-pop Dreaming, is about the rise and history of K-pop in the United States, as told from the point-of-view of the Korean diaspora in Los Angeles. Host Vivian Yoon takes listeners on a journey from K-pop’s origins in Korean trot music and American presence in post-war South Korea to the 1992 LA Uprising and the booming global popularity of K-pop in the present day, all juxtaposed against Yoon’s own coming-of-age as a second generation immigrant in Los Angeles, struggling to fit in and come to terms with her own identity. The series premieres on February 23rd.
In the first season Walter Thompson-Hernández was inspired by Tupac and Dr. Dre's "California Love"- a love letter and anthem for a generation. Walter invites listeners to join him in his family home, on horseback through the streets of Compton, and up into the sky to examine belonging.