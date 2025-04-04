Big changes on Build Different! We’re switching up the lineup and bringing in a new voice. Tune in as we introduce our new host, dive into his journey through construction and tech, and talk about what’s next for the show.

In this episode of Built Different, co-host Adam announces his departure from Built Different to rejoin Turner Construction, marking a full-circle moment in his career. The team reflects on his impact in bridging construction and technology, from field operations to marketing and community building. The conversation shifts to the power of preconstruction, and the importance of integrating reality capture and site logistics planning early in the project lifecycle.

The crew breaks down the ultimate project bracket – pitting execution tools, data strategies and industry workflows head-to-head. From drones vs. laser scanning to the battle between Precon and Financial Control, tune in for a no-holds-barred debate on what truly moves the needle in construction.

In this episode, drone consultant Ted shares how he turned hands-on field work into viral content and real industry impact—breaking down what actually works in reality capture, both on the jobsite and online.

Jan Ahner from Alvin H. Butz, Inc. isn’t your typical superintendent. In this episode, we unpack how a boots-on-the-ground builder is driving tech adoption on his own terms — from early drone deployments to site-wide digital workflows. If you think innovation only comes top-down, this conversation will change your mind.

About Built Different

Welcome to Built Different, a podcast about the technology, teams and trendsetters who are changing the way we build. Hosts Grant Hagen, Brian Vizarreta and Adam Della Monica - three of the leading voices in the worlds of reality capture and construction tech - are building a community that is obsessed with questioning the status quo, creating cultures of innovation and equipping everyone with tools to, quite simply, build different. You can expect inspirational yet practical stories from innovators on the frontlines to the leadership teams casting a vision for a better way to build.