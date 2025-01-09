#32 Citymakers Collective: Empowering the Next Generation of Architects, Developers and Builders
I’m excited to share this conversation with Will McCollum and Matthew Marshall, the passionate minds behind Citymakers Collective.
This summer, they’re hosting a transformative two-week program in Charleston, featuring some of the top practitioners in the New Urbanism and human-centered design movements.
Their approach is holistic, hands-on, and experiential, with a mission to equip the next generation of city makers to design and build places that are resilient, beautiful, and centered on people.
In this episode, we delve into the challenges of traditional education, what’s missing, and why they felt compelled to create this innovative summer program.
If you’re a young professional or student working in the built environment—whether you’re an architect, planner, builder, developer, engineer or something else—I highly encourage you to check it out and consider applying.
Learn more at: citymakerscollective.org
TAKEAWAYS
The City Makers Collective program teaches principles that make cities more livable, sustainable, and people-focused.
Participants engage with Charleston’s urban fabric through walking tours, real-world case studies, and collaborative studio projects.
The program blends timeless design principles with modern needs to create places that work for today’s challenges.
Architects, planners, developers, and more come together to foster holistic learning and solutions.
Students learn how to navigate market realities, collaborate effectively, and implement sustainable practices in urban design.
Instructors include top practitioners like Lou Oliver and Maria Sanchez (Estudio Urbano), offering a wealth of knowledge and diverse perspectives.
The program addresses the lack of foundational training in urbanism and traditional design in most architecture schools.
Participants gain access to a powerful network of professionals, creating lasting connections for their careers.
The program offers scholarships and affordable housing options to ensure a wide range of students can participate.
The City Makers Collective aims to grow beyond this summer, offering ongoing programs to shape the future of urbanism and architecture.
CHAPTERS:
00:00 Designing Cities for People
08:10 Bridging the Education Gap in Urbanism
14:00 The Importance of Tradition in Architecture
20:42 Integrating Disciplines for Holistic City Building
27:59 Understanding Market Realities in Education
29:50 Creating a Shared Vision for Communities
30:47 Building the Human Habitat
32:11 The Dual Nature of Humanity: Creation and Destruction
33:38 The Responsibility of Architects
34:41 Learning from Past Mistakes in Architecture
36:35 Integrating Tradition with Modernity
37:34 Hands-On Learning in Architecture Education
40:26 The Importance of Networking in Architecture
41:5 Introducing the Fellowship Program
43:24 Funding and Support for Citymakers Collective
45:06 Future Programs and Workshops
46:30 Cognitive Architecture and Human Experience
49:22 Backgrounds and Inspirations of the Founders
52:20 The Journey of Citymakers Collective
53:16 Application Process and Accessibility
