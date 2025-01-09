Powered by RND
Austin Tunnell
  #32 Citymakers Collective: Empowering the Next Generation of Architects, Developers and Builders
    I’m excited to share this conversation with Will McCollum and Matthew Marshall, the passionate minds behind Citymakers Collective. This summer, they’re hosting a transformative two-week program in Charleston, featuring some of the top practitioners in the New Urbanism and human-centered design movements.  Their approach is holistic, hands-on, and experiential, with a mission to equip the next generation of city makers to design and build places that are resilient, beautiful, and centered on people. In this episode, we delve into the challenges of traditional education, what’s missing, and why they felt compelled to create this innovative summer program. If you’re a young professional or student working in the built environment—whether you’re an architect, planner, builder, developer, engineer or something else—I highly encourage you to check it out and consider applying. Learn more at: citymakerscollective.org TAKEAWAYS The City Makers Collective program teaches principles that make cities more livable, sustainable, and people-focused. Participants engage with Charleston’s urban fabric through walking tours, real-world case studies, and collaborative studio projects. The program blends timeless design principles with modern needs to create places that work for today’s challenges. Architects, planners, developers, and more come together to foster holistic learning and solutions. Students learn how to navigate market realities, collaborate effectively, and implement sustainable practices in urban design. Instructors include top practitioners like Lou Oliver and Maria Sanchez (Estudio Urbano), offering a wealth of knowledge and diverse perspectives. The program addresses the lack of foundational training in urbanism and traditional design in most architecture schools. Participants gain access to a powerful network of professionals, creating lasting connections for their careers. The program offers scholarships and affordable housing options to ensure a wide range of students can participate. The City Makers Collective aims to grow beyond this summer, offering ongoing programs to shape the future of urbanism and architecture. CHAPTERS: 00:00 Designing Cities for People 08:10 Bridging the Education Gap in Urbanism 14:00 The Importance of Tradition in Architecture 20:42 Integrating Disciplines for Holistic City Building 27:59 Understanding Market Realities in Education 29:50 Creating a Shared Vision for Communities 30:47 Building the Human Habitat 32:11 The Dual Nature of Humanity: Creation and Destruction 33:38 The Responsibility of Architects 34:41 Learning from Past Mistakes in Architecture 36:35 Integrating Tradition with Modernity 37:34 Hands-On Learning in Architecture Education 40:26 The Importance of Networking in Architecture 41:5 Introducing the Fellowship Program 43:24 Funding and Support for Citymakers Collective 45:06 Future Programs and Workshops 46:30 Cognitive Architecture and Human Experience 49:22 Backgrounds and Inspirations of the Founders 52:20 The Journey of Citymakers Collective 53:16 Application Process and Accessibility CONTACT MATT, WILL & CITYMAKERS COLLECTIVE Summer Studio Website: https://citymakerscollective.org/summer-2025 Will's email: [email protected] Matthew's email: [email protected] Citymakers Collective Website: https://citymakerscollective.org/  Newstory Website: https://www.newstoryhomes.org/  Matthew’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/Matth3wMarshall/  Matthew’s Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jamesmatthewmarshall/  Will’s LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/will-mccollum-6965a066  CONNECT WITH AUSTIN TUNNELL Newsletter: https://playbook.buildingculture.com/ https://www.instagram.com/austintunnell/ https://www.linkedin.com/in/austin-tunnell-2a41894a/ https://twitter.com/AustinTunnell CONNECT WITH BUILDING CULTURE https://www.buildingculture.com/ https://www.instagram.com/buildingculture/ https://twitter.com/build_culture https://www.facebook.com/BuildCulture/ SPONSORS Thank you so much to the sponsors of The Building Culture Podcast! Sierra Pacific Windows: https://www.sierrapacificwindows.com/ One Source Windows: https://onesourcewindows.com/
    --------  
    56:16
  #31 Wrapping Up the Year: Building a Business, Management, Branding & Vision, Tech Stack, Resources, Updated Thinking, and a Merry Christmas from Building Culture
    Hi everyone! I’m excited to share our final episode of the year, marking one full year of the Building Culture Podcast! This episode is a solo reflection—something new for me—where I dive into the evolution of our brand, key business learnings, our tech stack, updated thinking, and personal growth. I explore how Building Culture has grown from focusing on structural masonry to a broader mission of creating durable, human-centered architecture and thriving communities. Adapting to challenges like rising costs and supply chain disruptions, I reflect on how staying versatile has helped us remain true to our mission of fostering human flourishing through the built environment. This episode also includes lessons learned from raising capital, building a team, and refining processes with tools like Superhuman and AppFolio. I share how inspiring books, podcasts, and thinkers—like Make Something Wonderful and Andrew Huberman’s work—have shaped my perspective. On a personal note, I open up about recovering from a life-changing injury, the importance of pursuing meaningful goals, and how embracing life’s challenges has brought deeper fulfillment. I’ve found that happiness is fleeting, but meaning endures. I hope this episode inspires you to reflect on your own journey and take away something valuable for your life or business. Thank you for an incredible year, and here’s to building a thriving future together! CHAPTERS  00:00 Navigating Real Estate Syndication and Fundraising 33:41 Indefinite Hold Strategy in Real Estate Investment 39:45 Understanding Dopamine and Motivation 45:35 The Importance of Free Speech in Society 54:00 The Importance of Free Speech 01:00:05 The Case for Masonry in Modern Construction 01:07:01 Personal Development and New Ventures 01:14:28 Creating Your Own Heaven or Hell TAKEAWAYS Building Culture has shifted from a focus on structural masonry to creating human-centered architecture and thriving communities. Regular feedback, delegation, and alignment have strengthened team culture and efficiency. Viewing architecture as a human habitat highlights its role in fostering well-being and community. Adapting to rising costs and personal setbacks underscores the value of flexibility in pursuing long-term goals. Pursuing meaningful, challenging goals leads to deeper fulfillment and personal growth. Austin shares aspirations for Building Culture’s role in creating resilient, human-centered communities.   CONNECT WITH AUSTIN TUNNELL Newsletter: https://playbook.buildingculture.com/ https://www.instagram.com/austintunnell/ https://www.linkedin.com/in/austin-tunnell-2a41894a/ https://twitter.com/AustinTunnell CONNECT WITH BUILDING CULTURE https://www.buildingculture.com/ https://www.instagram.com/buildingculture/ https://twitter.com/build_culture https://www.facebook.com/BuildCulture/ SPONSORS Thank you so much to the sponsors of The Building Culture Podcast! Sierra Pacific Windows: https://www.sierrapacificwindows.com/ One Source Windows: https://onesourcewindows.com/
    --------  
    1:18:54
  #30: Sarah Campbell: All About Windows for Design Nerds
    In this episode, I chat with Sarah Campbell, an architectural consultant at Sierra Pacific, to explore the key details that matter when selecting one of the most significant investments in any building: windows. Whether you're an architect, developer, builder, or planning a home renovation or new construction, this episode is packed with valuable insights just for you. CHAPTERS 00:00The Importance of Quality Windows 02:14Introduction to Window Technology 07:43The Evolution of Windows Through History 11:53Understanding Glass Technology 18:04Modern Window Design and Energy Efficiency 24:06The Longevity and Maintenance of Windows 31:37The Importance of Educated Consumers 38:34Craftsmanship and Quality in Window Manufacturing 45:29The Future of Window Manufacturing: Technology and Innovation 50:08Exploring Advanced Glass Technologies 54:23Understanding the Cost of Specialty Windows 56:36Custom Solutions and the Role of Contractors CONTACT SARAH & SIERRA PACIFIC WINDOWS Website: https://www.sierrapacificwindows.com/  Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/sierrapacificwindows/?hl=en  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SierraPacificWindows/  Sarah’s Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/campbell-sarah/ Sierra Pacific Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sierra-pacific-windows/ CONNECT WITH AUSTIN TUNNELL Newsletter: https://playbook.buildingculture.com/ https://www.instagram.com/austintunnell/ https://www.linkedin.com/in/austin-tunnell-2a41894a/ https://twitter.com/AustinTunnell CONNECT WITH BUILDING CULTURE https://www.buildingculture.com/ https://www.instagram.com/buildingculture/ https://twitter.com/build_culture https://www.facebook.com/BuildCulture/ SPONSORS Thank you so much to the sponsors of The Building Culture Podcast! Sierra Pacific Windows: https://www.sierrapacificwindows.com/ One Source Windows: https://onesourcewindows.com/
    --------  
    1:02:55
  #29 DEBATE: Chuck Marohn & Nolan Gray - Strong Towns & YIMBY Approach to the Housing Crisis
    In this episode, I sit down with Chuck Marohn from Strong Towns and Nolan Gray from California YIMBY to tackle one of the most pressing issues of our time: the housing crisis in America.  It started with an exchange on X (Twitter) where I saw Nolan and Chuck disagreeing. Surprised, I asked them on the podcast to discuss areas of overlap and disagreement between the YIMBY movement and Strong Towns. They were kind enough to agree. In this episode we discuss the complex web of factors driving housing unaffordability, from financialization and zoning laws to the ripple effects of inflation and outdated building codes. We dive into the historical context of these challenges and debate the influence of investors, policymakers, and local governments in shaping the future of housing. Along the way, we uncover where the Strong Towns and YIMBY movements align—and where they diverge—especially on the role of financialization in housing supply. TAKEAWAYS Financialization of housing has created a feedback loop driving up prices, turning homes into investment assets rather than places to live. Zoning and building codes play a critical role in either enabling or hindering the ability to increase housing supply. There is significant overlap between Strong Towns and YIMBY movements, particularly in their shared focus on practical, community-oriented solutions to housing challenges. Local governments can play a crucial role in financing housing development and supporting small builders to create a more diverse housing market. Accessory dwelling units (ADUs) offer quick, scalable housing solutions that align with incremental development strategies. Policy changes are essential to create a more flexible and affordable housing market that meets the needs of diverse communities. CHAPTERS 00:00 Understanding Housing Affordability and Supply Chain Dynamics 02:46 Introduction to the Debate: Strong Towns vs. YIMBY 06:29 Exploring the Financialization of Housing 12:32 The Role of Financialization in Housing Crisis 19:11 Historical Context: Financialization and Housing Policy 24:07 The Impact of Institutional Investors on Housing 29:15 Navigating the Future of Housing Affordability 31:03 The Impact of Financialization on Housing Supply 34:46 Addressing the Affordability Crisis 39:57 The Role of Local Governments in Housing Development 43:42 Zoning, Financing, and the Housing Market 50:56 Inflation and Its Effects on Construction Costs 57:51 Balancing Incremental Development with Market Needs 01:02:36 Addressing the Affordable Housing Crisis 01:11:01 The Role of Incremental Change in Housing 01:19:19 Financing Solutions for Accessory Dwelling Units 01:27:40 Debating Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Strategies 01:30:17 The Future of Housing Movements CONTACT NOLAN & MENTIONED RESOURCES: X: https://x.com/mnolangray?lang=en  Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/mnolangray/?hl=en  Website YIMBY:https://cayimby.org/author/nolangray/  LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mnolangray  Book:https://islandpress.org/books/arbitrary-lines#desc  CONTACT CHUCK & MENTIONED RESOURCES: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/charlesmarohn/?hl=en  Strong Towns Website:https://www.strongtowns.org/  LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/charlesmarohn  Books:https://www.strongtowns.org/book  Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/marohn/  Strong Towns Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/strong_towns/?hl=en CONNECT WITH AUSTIN TUNNELL Newsletter: https://playbook.buildingculture.com/ https://www.instagram.com/austintunnell/ https://www.linkedin.com/in/austin-tunnell-2a41894a/ https://twitter.com/AustinTunnell CONNECT WITH BUILDING CULTURE https://www.buildingculture.com/ https://www.instagram.com/buildingculture/ https://twitter.com/build_culture https://www.facebook.com/BuildCulture/ SPONSORS Thank you so much to the sponsors of The Building Culture Podcast! Sierra Pacific Windows: https://www.sierrapacificwindows.com/ One Source Windows: https://onesourcewindows.com/
    --------  
    1:32:28
  #28 Jen Griffin: Fast-Tracking Affordable Housing: How Pre-Approved Building Plans Are Enabling Infill & Changing Communities
    In this episode, I sat down with architect and advocate Jennifer Griffin to delve into real-life examples of missing-middle, pre-approved plan programs and their potential to transform local development. While fixing zoning laws is essential, it’s not enough to significantly increase missing middle and infill housing—a reality I understand firsthand as a small developer and builder. Pre-approved plan programs aim to fast-track infill projects by providing community-vetted, permit-ready plans with associated budget estimates, giving small developers a clearer idea of construction costs. While these estimates may vary over time and with specific project details, having a ballpark figure helps developers make informed decisions quickly. This approach is a significant win for communities struggling with housing shortages. We discussed case studies from South Bend and Kalamazoo, where these initiatives have been tested, and highlighted the real challenges and successes associated with implementing them. A key takeaway from our conversation was the importance of community involvement. Successful programs require more than just plan approval; cities must also invest in infrastructure to support these developments, making it easier for local developers to participate. Financing the first project is often the hardest step, but pre-approved plans can mitigate some of the risk for builders. We also explored how city collaboration with lending institutions can further enhance these programs' success. Combining pre-approved plans with incremental zoning changes can lead to long-term benefits for both the community and developers. For cities looking to adopt these programs and for architects, developers, and advocates seeking to get their local governments on board, Jennifer provided valuable resources and insights to help kickstart the process. TAKEAWAYS Pre-approved building programs speed up infill development, tackling housing challenges head-on. Local developers benefit by reducing risks and securing easier project financing. Community involvement and city investment in infrastructure are essential for success. Incremental zoning changes can make a big impact on housing diversity and neighborhood character. CHAPTERS 00:00 Introduction to Pre-Approved Plans 02:54 Understanding Pre-Approved Building Programs 05:58 Benefits of Pre-Approved Plans for Communities 08:49 Empowering Local Developers and Builders 11:58 Case Studies: South Bend and Kalamazoo 15:03 Challenges in Infill Development 18:04 Resources and Next Steps for Cities 20:55 Conclusion and Future Outlook CONTACT JENNIFER & MENTIONED RESOURCES: Jen’s Email:  [email protected] Liberty House Plans: https://libertyhouseplans.com/ South Bend Pre Approved Plans: https://southbendin.gov/bsb/preapprovedplans/ Kalamazoo Pre Approved Plans: https://issuu.com/kalamazoocity/docs/preapproved_plans_comp CONNECT WITH AUSTIN TUNNELL Newsletter: https://playbook.buildingculture.com/ https://www.instagram.com/austintunnell/ https://www.linkedin.com/in/austin-tunnell-2a41894a/ https://twitter.com/AustinTunnell CONNECT WITH BUILDING CULTURE https://www.buildingculture.com/ https://www.instagram.com/buildingculture/ https://twitter.com/build_culture https://www.facebook.com/BuildCulture/ SPONSORS Thank you so much to the sponsors of The Building Culture Podcast! Sierra Pacific Windows: https://www.sierrapacificwindows.com/ One Source Windows: https://onesourcewindows.com/
    --------  
    55:58

About The Building Culture Podcast

Fusing the liberal arts with architecture, construction and real estate to build a more beautiful, resilient, and thriving world for PEOPLE. I believe a more thriving world is possible through restoring our built environment. But today's hyper-segregated, financialized building industry is not conducive to solving complex problems or creating dynamic places for human flourishing. I interview a wide range of guests involved with crafting the built world: developers, architects, urban designers, builders, investors, inventors & officials, exploring holistic solutions to a better human habitat.
