Good leaders drive day-to-day results. Great leaders share visionary ideas and then inspire organizations and stakeholders to find a way to get there. In today's second segment, Jennifer Tescher, host of sister podcast Emerge Everywhere, introduces this year’s Financial Health Visionary Award honoree, Brian Moynihan, Chair and CEO of Bank of America. The Visionary award recognizes those who have shown unparalleled leadership in building a more inclusive financial system and empowering the next generation of leaders to innovate solutions that improve financial health for all. Listen to hear about Brian's commitment to financial health and the upcoming headwinds and tailwinds impacting customers’ financial health.
But first, bestselling author Michael J Casey, the chairman of DAIS (Decentralized AI Society), senior advisor on MIT Media Lab’s Digital Currency initiative, and previous Chair of Consensus at CoinDesk, joins Brett to talk about the reality of decentralized and open source AI. The intersection of DeFi and DeAI appears to be a logical path if not for the hundreds of billions being invested in big tech efforts to create AGI. Is it possible to really make AI less centralized and still deliver the promise of a highly automated world? You’ll need to tune in to find out!
52:07
Huawei Does Gen-Fi
This week on Breaking Banks, host Brett King takes us to Shanghai for a riveting discussion with Jason Cao, CEO of Huawei's Global Financial Services competency. In this eye-opening episode, they uncover how China is shaping the future with AI—not as a mere tool for profit, but as core infrastructure driving the world's fastest-growing economy.
Discover why GenFi LLMs (Generational Financial Language Models) don’t exist yet—and what’s holding AI like ChatGPT back from transforming banking as we know it. Explore how China’s unique approach to technology infrastructure is setting them apart from the rest, helping them to create a Smart Economy of the Future.
Tune in for a conversation that could redefine the future of global finance and AI!
52:04
Fintech Visionaries and Revolutionaries & What’s Up With Bitcoin?
Strong partnerships and value creation can make even solid companies better!
Serving over 80% of the top digital payment and neobank fintechs on the CNBC Global Fintech list, Mastercard takes a collaborative approach to innovation. By viewing fintechs as true partners—and bringing data insights, market expertise, and solutions to the table—Mastercard helps fintechs scale by unlocking new opportunities and driving smarter decisions for better outcomes.
In today’s episode, Brett King connects with Jenique McNaught, Mastercard’s Senior Principal, Advisors & Consulting Services, UK & Ireland, and Revolut’s Fiona Davies – Head of Growth UK, Ireland & Nordics. Together, they discuss important market dynamics and the trends they see in the regions they cover.
One big takeaway is how customers want to have a meaningful relationship with their financial services provider. Trust is more than just a cool factor, it is earned through a solid track record of picking the right partner and interacting with customers in their preferred manner. Everywhere, customers are embracing innovative fintech solutions that embrace convenience and meet their changing needs, with many consumers multi-banked.
The trio then dive into Mastercard and Revolut’s exciting partnership and spotlight Revolut’s incredible growth story.Marking a major milestone -- 50M customers in less than 10 years—Revolut is celebrating and sharing its success with “Revolutionaries,” a one-of-a-kind two-day experiential event for Revolut customers, highlighting revolutionary figures who have challenged norms and pushed boundaries.
Then, the latest on bitcoin...Bitcoin has seen a 42% increase in price in just the past month, lots of crypto is up. Listen as Brett King and Henri Arslanian, author, industry expert and speaker, share thoughts on the election impact on #bitcoin and #crypto markets.
Hear about this and more in this engaging and dynamic episode!
33:14
Bank-Fintech Partnerships, Open Banking and AI…oh my!
We kick off with a crossover segment featuring Fintech Takes host and fintech insider Alex Johnson, who joins Jason to break down major themes from Money20/20 2024. Together, they explore the hot topics shaping fintech right now: bank-fintech partnerships, Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), open banking (1033), and the evolving role of AI.
Alex shares highlights from his on-stage interview with CFPB Director Rohit Chopra, where they discussed the finalized 1033 rule, the ongoing legal pushback from big banks, third-party risk management, and new BaaS standards aimed at creating more balanced partnerships. The duo also dives into the rapid-fire world of AI. Is it all just hype, or are we approaching real innovation? With regulation on the rise, there’s a lot for the industry to figure out—standards, safeguards, and perhaps even a looming digital divide.
Finally, Jason wraps things up with a lively chat with Mary Wisniewski, Editor-at-Large for Cornerstone Advisors. They discuss financial therapy, Mary’s perspective on the latest 1033 updates, and even squeeze in a bit of Texas Hill Country fun. Hit play and join us for a packed episode!
43:18
Shopify Finance: Fueling Merchant and Small Business Growth
How can merchants take control of their finances and fuel growth directly through their commerce platform? This week, Shopify unveils Shopify Finance, a powerful new hub that unifies financial tools for merchants directly within the Shopify admin and mobile app. In this episode of Breaking Banks, Brett King sits down with Vikram Anreddy, Head of Product, Financial Services for Shopify, to break down how Shopify Finance empowers merchants to manage their business, cash flow, and make strategic decisions on-the-go.
From Shopify Capital, offering flexible growth loans for merchants and lower costs for faster repayment, to Shopify Balance and Bill Pay for better cash management, Shopify Finance brings a comprehensive suite of tools to merchants. With Shopify Credit—a Visa card with 3% cashback on business purchases—and Shopify Tax for simplified tax compliance, this hub offers a complete view of financial health anytime, anywhere.
Good things in store!
