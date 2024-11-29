Fintech Visionaries and Revolutionaries & What’s Up With Bitcoin?

In This Episode Strong partnerships and value creation can make even solid companies better! Serving over 80% of the top digital payment and neobank fintechs on the CNBC Global Fintech list, Mastercard takes a collaborative approach to innovation. By viewing fintechs as true partners—and bringing data insights, market expertise, and solutions to the table—Mastercard helps fintechs scale by unlocking new opportunities and driving smarter decisions for better outcomes. In today’s episode, Brett King connects with Jenique McNaught, Mastercard’s Senior Principal, Advisors & Consulting Services, UK & Ireland, and Revolut’s Fiona Davies – Head of Growth UK, Ireland & Nordics. Together, they discuss important market dynamics and the trends they see in the regions they cover. One big takeaway is how customers want to have a meaningful relationship with their financial services provider. Trust is more than just a cool factor, it is earned through a solid track record of picking the right partner and interacting with customers in their preferred manner. Everywhere, customers are embracing innovative fintech solutions that embrace convenience and meet their changing needs, with many consumers multi-banked. The trio then dive into Mastercard and Revolut’s exciting partnership and spotlight Revolut’s incredible growth story.Marking a major milestone -- 50M customers in less than 10 years—Revolut is celebrating and sharing its success with “Revolutionaries,” a one-of-a-kind two-day experiential event for Revolut customers, highlighting revolutionary figures who have challenged norms and pushed boundaries. Then, the latest on bitcoin...Bitcoin has seen a 42% increase in price in just the past month, lots of crypto is up. Listen as Brett King and Henri Arslanian, author, industry expert and speaker, share thoughts on the election impact on #bitcoin and #crypto markets. Hear about this and more in this engaging and dynamic episode! ******************************************************************Interested in learning more about how Mastercard Services can help you innovate? Explore https://go.mastercardservices.com/fintech For more about Revolut and the Revolutionaries:https://www.wired.com/sponsored/story/the-revolutionaries/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1BhIUyBkn_M