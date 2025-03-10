Andy Reynolds, vocalist of revival deathcore band Thus Spoke Zarathustra, joins us this week to talk about the band's new single, signing to Prosthetic Records, upbringing with music, approach to songwriting, collaboration & more.ANDY REYNOLDS: https://www.instagram.com/iareynolds9719/THUS SPOKE ZARATHUSTRA: https://www.instagram.com/tszdeathcore/PREORDERS: https://shop.prostheticrecords.com/collections/vendors?q=Thus%20Spoke%20ZarathustraThank you to IndieMerchstore for sponsoring the show: https://www.indiemerchstore.comUse code BRUTALITY for 10% offBRUTALITY PODCAST MERCH: https://www.indiemerchstore.com/collections/brutality-podcastTo support the podcast and gain access to behind the scenes, early access, private group chats & more: https://www.patreon.com/brutalitypodcastAll BRUTALITY PODCAST links(Discord, Youtube, etc): https://linktr.ee/brutalitypodcast
--------
1:46:47
RESTRICTED (LEX ENGLE)
Lex Engle is the guitarist of revival deathcore band Restricted, who just dropped their brand new EP "Forensic Testing". They talk to us about the myspace deathcore scene, origins of the band, writing process, differences between writing their two EPs, members being spread out across the east coast, playing their first shows, being in a band while still going to highschool, crazy show stories & more.LEX ENGLE: https://www.instagram.com/prod.by.l3xRESTRICTED: https://www.instagram.com/restricteddxc/PSYCHOSIS: https://www.instagram.com/psychosis.sdc/Thank you to IndieMerchstore for sponsoring the show: https://www.indiemerchstore.comUse code BRUTALITY for 10% offTo support the podcast and gain access to behind the scenes, early access, private group chats & more: https://www.patreon.com/brutalitypodcastAll BRUTALITY PODCAST links(Discord, Youtube, etc): https://linktr.ee/brutalitypodcast
--------
1:27:54
ALEX KOEHLER (AMEONNA, ex-CHELSEA GRIN)
Alex Koehler (Ameonna, ex-Chelsea Grin) joins us this week to talk about his brand new EP "The Birth Of Death", the creation of Ameonna, future plans, his struggles with anxiety & depression, getting sober, his time in Chelsea Grin, streaming & so much more.ALEX KOEHLER: https://www.instagram.com/gxmercy/TWITCH:https://www.twitch.tv/ak_grudgesAMEONNA:https://www.instagram.com/ameonnamusic/MERCH: https://ameonna.us/Thank you to IndieMerchstore for sponsoring the show: https://www.indiemerchstore.comUse code BRUTALITY for 10% offTo support the podcast and gain access to behind the scenes, early access, private group chats & more: https://www.patreon.com/brutalitypodcastAll BRUTALITY PODCAST links(Discord, Youtube, etc): https://linktr.ee/brutalitypodcast
--------
1:48:25
ROSE FUNERAL (BEN COTTON)
Ben Cotton (Rose Funeral, SIDS) sits down with us this week to talk about his new slam band SIDS, the Louisville metal scene, black metal, influences, joining Rose Funeral, upcoming music & more.BEN COTTON: https://www.instagram.com/nvbby502/ROSE FUNERAL:https://www.instagram.com/rosefuneral/SIDS: https://www.instagram.com/sidsslam/Thank you to IndieMerchstore for sponsoring the show: https://www.indiemerchstore.comUse code BRUTALITY for 10% offTo support the podcast and gain access to behind the scenes, early access, private group chats & more: https://www.patreon.com/brutalitypodcastAll BRUTALITY PODCAST links(Discord, Youtube, etc): https://linktr.ee/brutalitypodcast
--------
1:20:27
NICK ARTHUR (MOLOTOV SOLUTION)
After 10 years of dormancy, Molotov Solution are back! Vocalist Nick Arthur joins the podcast to talk about his early days joining the band, adapting to a pre-established sound, politics in deathcore, recording with Tim Lambesis, filling in for Thy Art Is Murder, working with Will Putney, the band's comeback & so much more.
NICK ARTHUR: https://www.instagram.com/dickgnarthur
MOLOTOV SOLUTION: https://www.instagram.com/molotovsolution
Thank you to IndieMerchstore for sponsoring the show: https://www.indiemerchstore.com
Use code BRUTALITY for 10% off
To support the podcast and gain access to behind the scenes, early access, private group chats & more: https://www.patreon.com/brutalitypodcast
All BRUTALITY PODCAST links(Discord, Youtube, etc): https://linktr.ee/brutalitypodcast