RESTRICTED (LEX ENGLE)

Lex Engle is the guitarist of revival deathcore band Restricted, who just dropped their brand new EP "Forensic Testing". They talk to us about the myspace deathcore scene, origins of the band, writing process, differences between writing their two EPs, members being spread out across the east coast, playing their first shows, being in a band while still going to highschool, crazy show stories & more.LEX ENGLE: https://www.instagram.com/prod.by.l3xRESTRICTED: https://www.instagram.com/restricteddxc/PSYCHOSIS: https://www.instagram.com/psychosis.sdc/Thank you to IndieMerchstore for sponsoring the show: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.indiemerchstore.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Use code BRUTALITY for 10% offTo support the podcast and gain access to behind the scenes, early access, private group chats & more: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/brutalitypodcast⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠All BRUTALITY PODCAST links(Discord, Youtube, etc): ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://linktr.ee/brutalitypodcast