Brain Plasticity in Action - Exploring the Work of Donalee Markus, Ph.D.

Why Can’t We See Eye-to-Eye? - Psychology Today Article

This podcast is from an article by Donalee Markus, Ph.D. from a Psychology Today titled "Why Can’t We See Eye-to-Eye?" which explores the use of neurocognitive exercises, specifically visual analogies, as a non-threatening method for improving communication. These exercises help individuals identify and understand their own thought processes and how their mental models impact their perception of information. The article uses the example of a visual puzzle to illustrate how analyzing differences and applying rules can lead to a better understanding of various perspectives. Psychology Today Article: "Why Can’t We See Eye-to-Eye?"