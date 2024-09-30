Ep 280: Is There Anybody Out There with Laura Krantz

David is joined once again by journalist, editor, producer, and author Laura Krantz to talk about her podcast Wild Thingand her newest book Is There Anybody Out There! Host of the serial podcast Wild Thing, Laura Krantz now has a second middle-grade book out. She joins David to discuss her latest book, Is There Anybody Out There, a look at extra-terrestrial life and the science behind finding it. Laura spoke to several experts in the field of physics and astronomy, as well as key politicians, believers, and related scientists in her journey to find what's going on with the search for life among the stars. Listen to David and Laura's conversation and grab a copy of her book after finishing an out of this world episode of Blurry Photos!