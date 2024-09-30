Powered by RND
David Flora
A podcast that explores the unexplained and explains the unexplored, Blurry Photos seeks the facts behind the fiction of the world’s most fascinating, unbelieva...
  • BP Bonus: News 4-30-24
    David shares some news and the latest on Blurry Photos.Follow and support on Twitch! Visit twitch.tv/blurryphotos to watch game streams.Check out the Living Among Bigfoot series on Audible!
    --------  
    3:17
  • Ep 280: Is There Anybody Out There with Laura Krantz
    David is joined once again by journalist, editor, producer, and author Laura Krantz to talk about her podcast Wild Thingand her newest book Is There Anybody Out There! Host of the serial podcast Wild Thing, Laura Krantz now has a second middle-grade book out. She joins David to discuss her latest book, Is There Anybody Out There, a look at extra-terrestrial life and the science behind finding it. Laura spoke to several experts in the field of physics and astronomy, as well as key politicians, believers, and related scientists in her journey to find what's going on with the search for life among the stars. Listen to David and Laura's conversation and grab a copy of her book after finishing an out of this world episode of Blurry Photos!Get a copy HEREDon't forget to watch me stream games on Twitch!
    --------  
    44:02
  • Ep 279: Ghost Stories 12
    Flora is back with the 12th installment of Ghost Stories to close out a late Blurry Photober! Killer curiosity, a rainy classic, a creepy poem and more are in store for you in this edition of ghost stories. David lays out four nerve-chilling tales and one poem to keep you shivering with the cold winter nights. There is also an update about the documentary and more in this traditional episode of Blurry Photos!Don't forget to watch me stream games on Twitch!MusicDanse Macabre, Blue Sizzle, Midnight in the Graveyard, Midnight in the Green House, Morgana Rides - Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0
    --------  
    30:33
  • Ep 278: Highgate Cemetery
    Blurry Photober is late this year, but David is back with an episode all about Highgate Cemetery! An incredible feat of gothic greatness, Highgate Cemetery has an interesting history and hauntings to boot. David had the fortune to take a tour of the Grade I historic location, and also interviewed the tour guide, John Waite. John and David go over the history of the cemetery, including its inception, how it fell to disrepair, and how it was revived. David then gets into the history of the hauntings which are said to happen. Mysterious top-hatted figures, forlorn spectres, and rumors of vampires have plagued the boneyard for decades. David discusses these stories as well as the infamous occultist feud between David Farrant and Sean Manchester. Take a history-heavy tour of a hauntingly beautiful location in this episode of Blurry Photos!Follow me on Twitch!MusicDanse Macabre, Lightless Dawn, Ossuary 5 - Rest, Phantasm, Zombie Hoodoo – Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0SourcesJarvis, Jacob. Highgate Cemetery mourns loss of 200-year-old cedar tree which ‘felt like the death of a relative’. The Standard. London. Aug. 10, 2019. Web. https://www.standard.co.uk/news/london/highgate-cemetery-mourns-loss-of-iconic-cedar-of-lebanon-which-felt-like-the-death-of-a-relative-a4207976.htmlHussein, Meyrem. Highgate Cemetery ghost or trick of the light? Photographer snaps suspected spectre. Ham & High. London. Dec. 5, 2012. Web. https://www.hamhigh.co.uk/news/21383368.highgate-cemetery-ghost-trick-light-photographer-snaps-suspected-spectre/Volpe, Sam. Highgate ‘vampire hunter’ dies half a century after supernatural panic gripped community. Ham & High. London. Apr. 24, 2019. Web. https://www.hamhigh.co.uk/lifestyle/21353447.highgate-vampire-hunter-dies-half-century-supernatural-panic-gripped-community/My Noiseless Friend. New Zealand Herald. Vol. V, Issue 1531. Page 7. Oct. 21, 1868. Web. https://paperspast.natlib.govt.nz/newspapers/NZH18681021.2.36Kemp, Sam. The Strange Tale of the Highgate Vampire. Far Out Magazine. UK. Aug. 4, 2022. Web. https://faroutmagazine.co.uk/strange-tale-of-highgate-vampire/Garcia, Francisco. The Decades-Long Rivalry of London's Two Vampire Hunters. Vice. Feb. 5, 2020. Web. https://www.vice.com/en/article/akwkgj/highgate-vampire-history-sean-manchesterFarrant, David. The Highgate Vampire. David Farrant Website. UK. Web. https://davidfarrant.org/the-highgate-vampire/Galton, Bridget. The ghosts of Hampstead and Highgate. Ham & High. London. Oct. 13, 2019. Web. https://www.hamhigh.co.uk/news/23846558.ghosts-hampstead-highgate/Staff. The Horror of the Dead. The Unredacted. Dec. 5, 2016. Web. https://theunredacted.com/the-highgate-vampire-horror-of-the-dead/Quackenbush, Thomm. THE BIZARRE TRUE STORY OF THE HIGHGATE VAMPIRE FEUD. Grunge. Aug. 21, 2023. Web. https://www.grunge.com/402692/the-bizarre-true-story-of-the-highgate-vampire-feud/Ian. The Highgate Vampire – How It All Began – by David Farrant. Mysterious Britain & Ireland. Mar. 15, 2009. Web. https://www.mysteriousbritain.co.uk/hauntings/the-highgate-vampire-how-it-all-began-by-david-farrant/
    --------  
    1:43:10
  • BP Bonus: The Unbinding (2023)
    Flora, Derek, and Zenger return to the roundtable to discuss the new Newkirk movie The Unbinding! From the creators of Hellier, The Unbinding follows Greg and Dana Newkirk on their quest to investigate a cursed object and the entity possibly trapped within it. The boys discuss the film and share their thoughts on it. How does it compare to Hellier? What kind of impression did it leave on the guys? Should you ever pick up a carved wooden figure you stumble across in the woods? All this and more is discussed on this bonus Nights at the Roundtable on Blurry Photos!Don't forget to check out another roundtable while you're at it.Find Derek at Monsters Among UsFind Zenger at Zeng This!
    --------  
    48:56

A podcast that explores the unexplained and explains the unexplored, Blurry Photos seeks the facts behind the fiction of the world’s most fascinating, unbelievable, and chilling mysteries and legends. Focusing on lesser-known topics of Forteana, conspiracy, history, and folklore, Blurry Photos is driven by the desire for a better understanding of fringe subjects through research, storytelling, and rational thinking. Prepare your butts, because it’s time to learn something weird.
