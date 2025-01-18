lauren o'brien on being blamed, and humiliated for the entire world to see—and finding the courage to forgive [ep.26 i know my worth]
Lauren O'Brien From Love Is Blind Season 8 joins Zack and Bliss on this week's episode of Blind Love. She opens up about ending her relationship with Dave, how she healed, and how she refused to let someone else define her worth.
1:04:12
he forgot the letter his mom wrote him.. then everything fell apart w/ leo braudy [ep.25 i lost my way]
Leo Braudy from Love Is Blind Season 7 sits down with Zack and Bliss on this week's episode of Blind Love. He discusses the incredible losses he suffered in his family, and how forgetting a letter from his mother impacted his mindset on Love Is Blind.
1:27:39
brett & tiffany | the untold story behind their marriage and the mindset that gave them the confidence to never settle [ep.24 mature love]
Brett & Tiffany Brown from Love Is Blind Season 4 sit down with Zack and Bliss on this weeks episode of Blind Love.
1:07:40
shaina & christos | three months pregnant, diagnosed with cervical cancer, and facing the unthinkable [ep.23 a leap of faith]
Shaina from Love Is Blind Season 2 and her husband Christos sit down with Zack and Bliss on this weeks episode of Blind Love. They discuss their incredible experience of having their first baby together - which included a miscarriage, cancer diagnosis, and even a stroke.
36:35
taylor and garrett on when perfect chemistry meets an impossible choice [ep.22 wherever love lands]
Taylor and Garrett from Love is Blind Season 7 join Zack and Bliss on this weeks episode of Blind Love.