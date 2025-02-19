Stoke Therapeutics' CEO Ed Kaye discusses today's partnership news with Biogen on Zorevunersen for the treatment of Dravet syndrome
He describes the design of the global pivotal study, which will be initiating soon, why Stoke chose Biogen as a partner, and how today's non-dilutive financing could help Stoke realize its goal to be a platform company.
9:51
The CEO of Solid Biosciences discusses today's data release of the company's microdystrophin gene therapy candidate for Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Bo Cumbo describes the efficacy biomarkers and safety profile they are seeing, and explains why he believes the cascade of observations from microdystrophin expression down to muscle integrity are important and pointed in the right direction. Plus, why the company secured a $200M raise before releasing the data publicly.
25:16
Paula Brown Stafford, CEO of the global CRO Allucent, discusses how the company is purpose built to partner with mid-to-small sized biopharma companies on their success
Sponsored Content: She describes what appealed to her about Allucent when she took the CEO job in July of last year, and highlights the company's regulatory expertise, nimbleness, consulting and strategy skills, modeling and biostatistics knowhow, and more.
10:15
Welcoming Ryan Flinn as BiotechTV's new 'AI in Biotech' contributor
Ryan is based in the Bay Area, and will will be covering AI news there on the ground and virtually worldwide for BiotechTV.
5:19
Oppenheimer's Head of Healthcare Investment Banking shares his take on 2025 and highlights M&A, IPOs, and the ability of companies to raise money this year
Michael Margolis discusses the macro and policy factors that are in play this year, comments on the China factor, and describes how companies have been trading, and their ability to raise money, off of data.