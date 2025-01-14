Getting an Agent for Your Novel: Lessons from 90+ Rejections (Ep. 3)

Get all the notes and bonuses from this episode. Nathan shares his journey querying agents for his debut novel, the brutality of getting rejected 90+ times, and the lessons learned along the way. Most importantly, he shares what he's going to do differently with his new novel, and why he thinks he has a much higher chance of success now than he did before. [0:00] Getting an Agent for a Novel[1:37] How Long Should Your Book Be?[4:27] When Are You Ready?[7:32] Getting Feedback Before Querying[9:40] Finding Beta Readers[10:41] Searching for Agents[12:43] What to Send Agents[17:18] Writing An Exciting Query Letter[19:14] Paid Query Critique Services[22:37] The Book Synopsis[25:30] Example Query Structure[29:17] How Long Does a Response Take?[31:07] Reasons Agents Aren't Interested[34:41] Rejections Hurt[37:06] What Nathan's Doing Differently This Time[39:41] Getting Warm Intros[42:23] Having an Author Platform[44:28] Successful Query Letters to Copy