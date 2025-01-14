Getting an Agent for Your Novel: Lessons from 90+ Rejections (Ep. 3)
Nathan shares his journey querying agents for his debut novel, the brutality of getting rejected 90+ times, and the lessons learned along the way.
Most importantly, he shares what he's going to do differently with his new novel, and why he thinks he has a much higher chance of success now than he did before.
[0:00] Getting an Agent for a Novel[1:37] How Long Should Your Book Be?[4:27] When Are You Ready?[7:32] Getting Feedback Before Querying[9:40] Finding Beta Readers[10:41] Searching for Agents[12:43] What to Send Agents[17:18] Writing An Exciting Query Letter[19:14] Paid Query Critique Services[22:37] The Book Synopsis[25:30] Example Query Structure[29:17] How Long Does a Response Take?[31:07] Reasons Agents Aren't Interested[34:41] Rejections Hurt[37:06] What Nathan's Doing Differently This Time[39:41] Getting Warm Intros[42:23] Having an Author Platform[44:28] Successful Query Letters to Copy
SAY HI
💌 Newsletter: https://betweendraftspod.com/
🐤 X Nathan's X Nat's X
📸 Instagram: Nathan's Instagram Nat's Instagram
💼 LinkedIn: Nathan's LinkedIn Nat's LinkedIn
46:06
How to Get a Six-Figure Book Deal: Nat's Journey with Crypto Confidential (Ep. 2)
Get all the notes and bonuses from this episode.
Ever dreamed of landing a life-changing book deal?
Join Nathan and Nat as they discuss Nat's journey securing a $275,000 book deal with Penguin Random House for Crypto Confidential.
You'll learn the essential ingredients for a nonfiction book proposal that grabs publishers' attention, the art of building an audience as an author, and insider tips on navigating the traditional publishing world.
TIMESTAMPS
[0:00] Getting a $275,000 book deal from Penguin Random House[2:35] Two things you need for a nonfiction book deal[4:43] Traditional publishing versus self-publishing[5:58] Building an audience as an author[8:52] How big of an audience do you need for a book deal?[13:03] Writing a nonfiction book proposal[20:53] Getting a nonfiction agent[31:47] Pitching your book to publishers[37:22] Publisher interviews[40:22] Getting a preemptive offer[44:44] Potential downsides of receiving a large advance[48:58] How to find agents without warm introductions
53:15
Making it as an Author with Nathan Baugh & Nat Eliason (Ep. 1)
Get all the notes and bonuses from this episode.
Are you an aspiring author dreaming of writing full-time? Join Nathan and Nat, two online writers navigating the murky waters of the publishing world, as they pull back the curtain on their journeys to becoming professional authors. With refreshing honesty and hard-won insights, they'll share the ups and downs, rejections and victories, and everything they're learning along the way.
Whether you're hoping to publish fiction or nonfiction, traditionally or independently, this is a candid, unfiltered look at what it really takes. Nathan and Nat don't hold anything back as they workshop each other's drafts, swap tips for overcoming hurdles, and get real about their numbers, pitches, and publishing experiences. It's the inside scoop you won't find anywhere else—the ideal listening companion for any writer seeking to turn their dream into a career.
[0:00] Nat & Nathan's backgrounds as online writers navigating the publishing world[0:23] Nathan's history writing a novel and querying 60+ agents[4:07] Nat's experience publishing Crypto Confidential[6:32] The power of building an audience as an author[11:15] Major differences in getting a fiction vs. nonfiction book deal[14:28] Navigating traditional vs. self-publishing paths[18:06] Feedback from Nat's agent that led to scrapping his sci-fi novel[21:47] The pitfalls of over-editing too early[23:44] Getting comfortable deleting your work[27:23] Writing tips for conflict and excitement[35:11] Using familiar settings like schools to offset complex magic/tech systems[36:40] Creating flawed, relatable protagonists[39:05] Current reads & book recommendations
43:37
Between Drafts is Coming Soon!
In this very short intro episode, Nat and Nathan introduce the Between Drafts podcast which will be launching next week.
Are you an aspiring author dreaming of writing full-time? Join Nathan and Nat, two online writers navigating the murky waters of the publishing world, as they pull back the curtain on their journeys to becoming professional authors. With refreshing honesty and hard-won insights, they'll share the ups and downs, rejections and victories, and get real about their numbers, pitches, and publishing experiences.
Whether you're hoping to publish fiction or nonfiction, traditionally or independently, this is a candid, unfiltered look at what it really takes.