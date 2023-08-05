Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
theGrio
Available Episodes

  Being Black: The 80's with Toure` starts June 1st
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/8/2023
    1:00

About Being Black- The '80s

Black music by the decades.  Each season will deconstruct the most popular Black music of the decade, including what was happening in Black America at each moment in time.  Each episode of this audio docuseries focuses on a single song that defined a decade and changed the world. This music series explores cultural, political, and creative change one decade at a time. The first season will explore the Black music of the 80s and the sociopolitical roots of that music. Each episode looks at a single song from the era and what was happening socially at the moment that led to that song. We tell the story of each decade through music. Our host and lead writer Touré, interviews experts, cultural commentators, academics, and political thinkers, who will leave you feeling like you learned more about the music of the period. 

