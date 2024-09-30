Gin Blossoms have been going for nearly four decades and continue to bring their '90s hits "Hey Jealousy" and "Til I Hear It From You" to venues around the U.S. What's the secret? Everybody gets an equal vote. Patience is key. Sacrifice is necessary. Punctuality is important, too, says singer Robin Wilson. "You don't make your bandmates wait for you. You want to keep a band together? Get to the airport on time.”
Links:
Gin Blossoms home page
Gin Blossoms tour dates
Jay Gilbert @ Label Logic
Glenn Peoples @ Billboard
38:01
Sixpence None the Richer
The original Sixpence None the Richer lineup came together for the first time in over two decades to release a new EP, Rosemary Hill, and put on the band's first tour in over ten years. Leigh Nash and Matt Slocum joined Billboard's Behind the Setlist to talk about getting the band back together, recording Rosemary Hill, the ending popularity of the band's hit song "Kiss Me," the interpolation of "Kiss Me" in Lisa's "Moonlit Floor," the band's cover of The La's "There She Goes," the time Lee Mavers of The La's showed up to the band's concert in London in 2015, and much more.
Links:
Sixpence None the Richer home page
Sixpence None the Richer tour dates
Jay Gilbert @ Label Logic
Glenn Peoples @ Billboard
37:50
Colin Hay (of Men at Work)
Colin Hay is a natural storyteller. That side of him didn't come out during his brief tenure in the chart-topping Australian band Men at Work ("Who Can It Be Now?," "Down Under," "Overkill"). But after releasing two solo albums and getting dropped by his label, Hay reinvented himself as a solo artist who commands the stage with a mere guitar and his gift for an amusing anecdote. More than thirty years later, Hay has released an additional 13 albums (the most recent is 2022's Now and the Evermore) and criss-crosses the U.S. and beyond as both a solo artist and Men at Work.
Links
Colin Hay's home page
Colin Hay's tour dates
Jay Gilbert @ Label Logic
Glenn Peoples @ Billboard
38:52
Daryl Hall
Daryl Hall is best known for the duo Hall & Oates. Lately, he's made a name for himself with his long-running video series, Live From Daryl's House, where Hall and his house band perform with guest musicians (most recently Howard Jones, Robert Fripp, Lisa Loeb, Andy Grammer and Charlie Starr of Blackberry Smoke). Hall joins Behind the Setlist to talk about his latest album, D, which was produced by his good friend Dave Stewart, as well as Live From Daryl's House, his approach to performing on stage and his upcoming tour with Jones.
Links
Daryl Hall home page
Daryl Hall tour dates
Jay Gilbert @ Label Logic
Glenn Peoples @ Billboard
24:45
Paul Stanley (of KISS)
Paul Stanley of KISS joined Billboard's Behind the Setlist podcast to talk about a wide range of topics. Why the band sold its music royalties and name & likeness to Swedish company Pophouse. How the KISS legacy will live in the coming years. His love of soul music and his band, Paul Stanley's Soul Station. His feelings about KISS's final tour. His painting career. And his work with About Face, a Canadian non-profit for people with facial differences.
Links
Paul Stanley home page
About Face
Jay Gilbert @ Label Logic
Glenn Peoples @ Billboard
At Behind the Setlist, we talk to artists to get the stories about the songs they play live. Most artists are known best for their recordings, but they love to be on stage. That's where the music feels at home. That's where they connect with the audience. How do they pick the songs to take the audience on a journey? Why do they cover other artists' songs? How many new songs can an artist fit into a 16-song set when people want to hear the classics? We find out.
Hosted by Glenn Peoples (Billboard) and Jay Gilbert (Label Logic).