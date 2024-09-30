Sixpence None the Richer

The original Sixpence None the Richer lineup came together for the first time in over two decades to release a new EP, Rosemary Hill, and put on the band's first tour in over ten years. Leigh Nash and Matt Slocum joined Billboard's Behind the Setlist to talk about getting the band back together, recording Rosemary Hill, the ending popularity of the band's hit song "Kiss Me," the interpolation of "Kiss Me" in Lisa's "Moonlit Floor," the band's cover of The La's "There She Goes," the time Lee Mavers of The La's showed up to the band's concert in London in 2015, and much more. Links: Sixpence None the Richer home page Sixpence None the Richer tour dates Jay Gilbert @ Label Logic Glenn Peoples @ Billboard