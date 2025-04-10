The growing trend of holistic skin care is revolutionizing how estheticians approach beauty and wellness. More than just treating the skin, many professionals are incorporating integrated care to nurture both the body and mind. In this episode of ASCP Esty Talk, Maggie and Ella welcome guest Lashelle Ullie—a licensed esthetician who focuses specifically on the unique needs of men’s skin health. Lashelle embraces a holistic view, recognizing the connection between skin health and overall well-being. About Lashelle Ullie: Lashelle Ullie is a licensed skin health professional focused on holistic wellness for men. He assesses skin health and creates comprehensive care plans by connecting clients with various health practices. This integrated approach addresses root causes of skin issues, promoting preventative health and collaboration among health professionals to enhance men's overall well-being. To learn more information about Lashelle, visit https://www.lashelleullie.com/ ASCP Esty Talk with Maggie Staszcuk and Ella Cressman Produced by Associated Skin Care Professionals (ASCP) for licensed estheticians, ASCP Esty Talk is a weekly podcast hosted by Maggie Staszcuk and Ella Cressman. We see your passion, innovation, and hard work and are here to support you by providing a platform for networking, advocacy, camaraderie, and education. We aim to inspire you to ask the right questions, find your motivation, and give you the courage to have the professional skin care career you desire. About Ella Cressman: Ella Cressman is a licensed esthetician, certified organic formulator, business owner, ingredient junkie and esthetic cheerleader! Ella enjoys empowering other estheticians and industry professionals to understand skin care from an ingredient standpoint and how that relates to the skin. Connect with Ella Cressman: LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/ella-cressman-62aa46a About Maggie Staszcuk: Maggie has been a licensed esthetician since 2006 and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Stephens College. She has worked in the spa and med-spa industry and served as an esthetics instructor and a director of education for one of the largest schools in Colorado before coming to ASCP as the Education Program Manager. Connect with Maggie: P 800.789.0411 EXT 1636 E [email protected]
