ASCP Esty Talk

Podcast ASCP Esty Talk
Associated Skin Care Professionals
Produced by Associated Skin Care Professionals (ASCP), ASCP Esty Talk and The Rogue Pharmacist is specifically created for estheticians. Where no topic is off l...
ArtsFashion & BeautyBusinessMarketing

Available Episodes

  • Ep 315 – Collaborate to Elevate: Growing Your Esthetics Business
    Square recently published the Future of Beauty Report, which pulls insights from thousands of beauty entrepreneurs and customers from around the world. The report looks at the industry today and predicts what your clients will be asking for next. In this episode of ASCP Esty Talk, Maggie and Ella discuss some key takeaways and talk about how this report relates to the esthetics industry. ASCP Esty Talk with Maggie Staszcuk and Ella Cressman Produced by Associated Skin Care Professionals (ASCP) for licensed estheticians, ASCP Esty Talk is a weekly podcast hosted by Maggie Staszcuk and Ella Cressman. We see your passion, innovation, and hard work and are here to support you by providing a platform for networking, advocacy, camaraderie, and education. We aim to inspire you to ask the right questions, find your motivation, and give you the courage to have the professional skin care career you desire. About Ella Cressman: Ella Cressman is a licensed esthetician, certified organic formulator, business owner, ingredient junkie and esthetic cheerleader! Ella enjoys empowering other estheticians and industry professionals to understand skin care from an ingredient standpoint and how that relates to the skin.   Connect with Ella Cressman:   LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/ella-cressman-62aa46a    About Maggie Staszcuk: Maggie has been a licensed esthetician since 2006 and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Stephens College. She has worked in the spa and med-spa industry and served as an esthetics instructor and a director of education for one of the largest schools in Colorado before coming to ASCP as the Education Program Manager.     Connect with Maggie:    P 800.789.0411 EXT 1636   E [email protected] or [email protected]   About our Sponsors The popular and revolutionary LAMPROBE utilizes radio and high-frequency technology to treat a wide variety of Minor Skin Irregularities™ (MSI)—non-invasively—with instantaneous results. Common conditions treated by the LAMPROBE include: vascular MSI, such as cherry angiomas; dilated capillaries; sebaceous MSI, including cholesterol deposits and milia; and hyperkerantinized MSI, such as keratoses and skin tags.   The LAMPROBE uniquely assists modern, capable, and skilled skin care practitioners to do their work more effectively and with greater client and professional satisfaction. Setting standards in quality, education, and training, the LAMPROBE has become an essential tool enabling skin care practitioners around the world to offer new revenue-enhancing and highly in-demand services.   Website: www.lamprobe.com   Email: [email protected]   Phone: 877-760-2722   Instagram: www.instagram.com/lamprobe   Facebook: www.facebook.com/theLAMPROBE     TiZO Mineral Sunscreens set the standard for aesthetic elegance with tinted and non-tinted formulas for use on virtually all skin types and tones. Our name reflects our commitment: TIZO = Titanium dioxide + Zinc Oxides. All TiZO products are reef-friendly and 100% free of chemical sunscreens, dyes, fragrances, gluten, phthalates, and parabens.  TiZO Photoceutical Skincare is the perfect partner to our sunscreens in the fight against photoaging. These silky, elegant products address tone, texture and hydration while helping to prevent further damage. From our flagship TiZO3 Primer/Sunscreen SPF 40 to our gentle Ultra Zinc formulations to our NEW Advanced Vitamin C+E Serum with Bakuchiol, TIZO has the ideal selection of products to Protect, Repair, and Revitalize skin.    Website: https://tizoskin.com/  Facebook: @tizoskin  Pinterest: @tizoskin  Instagram: @tizoskin  YouTube: @tizoskin     Massage Envy is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of massage services. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy now has approximately 1,100 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 200 million massages and skin care services. Website: www.massageenvy.com/careers/career-areas/esthetician  Facebook: @MassageEnvyCareers LinkedIn: @MassageEnvy   About Associated Skin Care Professionals (ASCP):   Associated Skin Care Professionals (ASCP) is the nation’s largest association for skin care professionals and your ONLY all-inclusive source for professional liability insurance, education, community, and career support. For estheticians at every stage of the journey, ASCP is your essential partner. Get in touch with us today if you have any questions or would like to join and become an ASCP member.   Connect with ASCP:   Website: www.ascpskincare.com   Email: [email protected]   Phone: 800-789-0411   Facebook: www.facebook.com/ASCPskincare   Instagram: www.instagram.com/ascpskincare    
    17:31
  • Ep 314 – It’s Not Aging, It’s (Peri)Menopause!
    "Is that a wrinkle, or am I in perimenopause?" Join Ella and Maggie on this episode of ASCP Esty Talk as they dive into the real differences between aging skin and menopausal skin—spoiler alert: it's not just about getting older! Listen as they break down perimenopausal vs. menopausal skin, why estrogen's ups and downs can make skin dry one day and oily the next, and how collagen loss fast-tracks changes like sagging, sensitivity, and breakouts. Learn how to adjust skin care treatments and homecare recommendations to support clients through these hormonal shifts. We aim to inspire you to ask the right questions, find your motivation, and give you the courage to have the professional skin care career you desire. About Ella Cressman: Ella Cressman is a licensed esthetician, certified organic formulator, business owner, ingredient junkie and esthetic cheerleader! Ella enjoys empowering other estheticians and industry professionals to understand skin care from an ingredient standpoint and how that relates to the skin.   Connect with Ella Cressman:   LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/ella-cressman-62aa46a    About Maggie Staszcuk: Maggie has been a licensed esthetician since 2006 and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Stephens College. She has worked in the spa and med-spa industry and served as an esthetics instructor and a director of education for one of the largest schools in Colorado before coming to ASCP as the Education Program Manager.     Connect with Maggie:    P 800.789.0411 EXT 1636   E [email protected] or [email protected]   About our Sponsors The popular and revolutionary LAMPROBE utilizes radio and high-frequency technology to treat a wide variety of Minor Skin Irregularities™ (MSI)—non-invasively—with instantaneous results. Common conditions treated by the LAMPROBE include: vascular MSI, such as cherry angiomas; dilated capillaries; sebaceous MSI, including cholesterol deposits and milia; and hyperkerantinized MSI, such as keratoses and skin tags.   The LAMPROBE uniquely assists modern, capable, and skilled skin care practitioners to do their work more effectively and with greater client and professional satisfaction. Setting standards in quality, education, and training, the LAMPROBE has become an essential tool enabling skin care practitioners around the world to offer new revenue-enhancing and highly in-demand services.   Website: www.lamprobe.com   Email: [email protected]   Phone: 877-760-2722   Instagram: www.instagram.com/lamprobe   Facebook: www.facebook.com/theLAMPROBE   TiZO Mineral Sunscreens set the standard for aesthetic elegance with tinted and non-tinted formulas for use on virtually all skin types and tones. Our name reflects our commitment: TIZO = Titanium dioxide + Zinc Oxides. All TiZO products are reef-friendly and 100% free of chemical sunscreens, dyes, fragrances, gluten, phthalates, and parabens.  TiZO Photoceutical Skincare is the perfect partner to our sunscreens in the fight against photoaging. These silky, elegant products address tone, texture and hydration while helping to prevent further damage. From our flagship TiZO3 Primer/Sunscreen SPF 40 to our gentle Ultra Zinc formulations to our NEW Advanced Vitamin C+E Serum with Bakuchiol, TIZO has the ideal selection of products to Protect, Repair, and Revitalize skin.    Website: https://tizoskin.com/  Facebook: @tizoskin  Pinterest: @tizoskin  Instagram: @tizoskin  YouTube: @tizoskin     Massage Envy is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of massage services. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy now has approximately 1,100 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 200 million massages and skin care services. Website: www.massageenvy.com/careers/career-areas/esthetician  Facebook: @MassageEnvyCareers LinkedIn: @MassageEnvy   About Associated Skin Care Professionals (ASCP):   Associated Skin Care Professionals (ASCP) is the nation’s largest association for skin care professionals and your ONLY all-inclusive source for professional liability insurance, education, community, and career support. For estheticians at every stage of the journey, ASCP is your essential partner. Get in touch with us today if you have any questions or would like to join and become an ASCP member.   Connect with ASCP:   Website: www.ascpskincare.com   Email: [email protected]   Phone: 800-789-0411   Facebook: www.facebook.com/ASCPskincare   Instagram: www.instagram.com/ascpskincare    
    19:38
  • Ep 313 – The Rogue Pharmacist: Hormonal Influence on the Skin
    Hormones play a huge role in so many aspects of our health, and when it comes to our skin, their impact can be significant. In this episode of The Rogue Pharmacist with Ben Fuchs, we talk about how these hormonal changes affect the skin and what estheticians can do to address them in their treatment space. Associated Skin Care Professionals (ASCP) presents The Rogue Pharmacist with Benjamin Knight Fuchs, R.Ph. This podcast takes an enlightening approach to supporting licensed estheticians in their pursuit to achieve results-driven skin care treatments for their clients. You can always count on us to share professional skin care education, innovative techniques, and the latest in skin science. Benjamin Knight Fuchs is a registered pharmacist, nutritionist, and skin care chemist with 35 years of experience developing pharmacy-potent skin health products for estheticians, dermatologists, and plastic surgeons. Ben’s expert advice gives licensed estheticians the education and skin science to better support the skin care services performed in the treatment room while sharing insights to enhance clients’ at-home skin care routines. Connect with Ben Fuchs:    Website: www.brightsideben.com    Phone: 844-236-6010    Facebook: www.facebook.com/The-Bright-Side-with-Pharmacist-Ben-Fuchs-101162801334696/    About Our Sponsor: LAMPROBE The popular and revolutionary LAMPROBE utilizes radio and high-frequency technology to treat a wide variety of Minor Skin Irregularities™ (MSI)—non-invasively—with instantaneous results. Common conditions treated by the LAMPROBE include: vascular MSI, such as cherry angiomas; dilated capillaries; sebaceous MSI, including cholesterol deposits and milia; and hyperkerantinized MSI, such as keratoses and skin tags.   The LAMPROBE uniquely assists modern, capable, and skilled skin care practitioners to do their work more effectively and with greater client and professional satisfaction. Setting standards in quality, education, and training, the LAMPROBE has become an essential tool enabling skin care practitioners around the world to offer new revenue-enhancing and highly in-demand services.   Website: www.lamprobe.com   Email: [email protected]   Phone: 877-760-2722   Instagram: www.instagram.com/lamprobe   Facebook: www.facebook.com/theLAMPROBE   All Truth Treatment Systems products have one thing in common—they work! Our products are made with 100 percent active and functional ingredients that make a difference to your skin. No fillers, preservatives, waxes, emulsifiers, oils, or fragrances. Our ingredients leverage the latest biochemical understandings and use proven strategies gleaned from years of compounding prescription skin health products for the most discerning physicians and patients.    Website: www.TruthTreatmentsPro.com    Facebook: www.facebook.com/truthtreatments    Private Facebook Pro Group: www.facebook.com/groups/truthtreatments    Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/truth.treatments  
    14:19
  • Ep 312 – DIY SPF
    The growing trend of DIY beauty hacks has recently extended to sunscreen, raising concerns about the safety and effectiveness of homemade sunscreen. With social media fueling the popularity of DIY beauty, many are turning to their kitchens rather than the beauty counter. In this episode of ASCP Esty Talk, Maggie and Ella discuss the risks of DIY SPF, the importance of proper sun protection, and how beauty trends are influenced by social media. About Ella Cressman: Ella Cressman is a licensed esthetician, certified organic formulator, business owner, ingredient junkie and esthetic cheerleader! Ella enjoys empowering other estheticians and industry professionals to understand skin care from an ingredient standpoint and how that relates to the skin.   Connect with Ella Cressman:   LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/ella-cressman-62aa46a    About Maggie Staszcuk: Maggie has been a licensed esthetician since 2006 and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Stephens College. She has worked in the spa and med-spa industry and served as an esthetics instructor and a director of education for one of the largest schools in Colorado before coming to ASCP as the Education Program Manager.     Connect with Maggie:    P 800.789.0411 EXT 1636   E [email protected] or [email protected]   About our Sponsors The popular and revolutionary LAMPROBE utilizes radio and high-frequency technology to treat a wide variety of Minor Skin Irregularities™ (MSI)—non-invasively—with instantaneous results. Common conditions treated by the LAMPROBE include: vascular MSI, such as cherry angiomas; dilated capillaries; sebaceous MSI, including cholesterol deposits and milia; and hyperkerantinized MSI, such as keratoses and skin tags.   The LAMPROBE uniquely assists modern, capable, and skilled skin care practitioners to do their work more effectively and with greater client and professional satisfaction. Setting standards in quality, education, and training, the LAMPROBE has become an essential tool enabling skin care practitioners around the world to offer new revenue-enhancing and highly in-demand services.   Website: www.lamprobe.com   Email: [email protected]   Phone: 877-760-2722   Instagram: www.instagram.com/lamprobe   Facebook: www.facebook.com/theLAMPROBE     TiZO Mineral Sunscreens set the standard for aesthetic elegance with tinted and non-tinted formulas for use on virtually all skin types and tones. Our name reflects our commitment: TIZO = Titanium dioxide + Zinc Oxides. All TiZO products are reef-friendly and 100% free of chemical sunscreens, dyes, fragrances, gluten, phthalates, and parabens.  TiZO Photoceutical Skincare is the perfect partner to our sunscreens in the fight against photoaging. These silky, elegant products address tone, texture and hydration while helping to prevent further damage. From our flagship TiZO3 Primer/Sunscreen SPF 40 to our gentle Ultra Zinc formulations to our NEW Advanced Vitamin C+E Serum with Bakuchiol, TIZO has the ideal selection of products to Protect, Repair, and Revitalize skin.    Website: https://tizoskin.com/  Facebook: @tizoskin  Pinterest: @tizoskin  Instagram: @tizoskin  YouTube: @tizoskin     A Natural Difference To create a new formulation, is like creating an orchestra. You need to select the right instruments for the best sound and vibrations and a conductor who knows how to place them. We need the delicate sound of a violin, the deep sound of the drums and trumpets for their powerful beat and sound. The same applies in a formulation. By only selecting synergistically working ingredients, it will work for the most sensitive and compromised to the strongest stubborn breakouts. Advanced Aging or Melasma needs the power of the drums and trumpets, where delicate and sensitive skin needs the string orchestra. We at A Natural Difference been playing comprising an entire Orchestra for over 35 years   Website: www.anaturaldifference.com   Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/anaturaldifferenceusa/   Instagram: a_natural_difference   About Associated Skin Care Professionals (ASCP):   Associated Skin Care Professionals (ASCP) is the nation’s largest association for skin care professionals and your ONLY all-inclusive source for professional liability insurance, education, community, and career support. For estheticians at every stage of the journey, ASCP is your essential partner. Get in touch with us today if you have any questions or would like to join and become an ASCP member.   Connect with ASCP:   Website: www.ascpskincare.com   Email: [email protected]   Phone: 800-789-0411   Facebook: www.facebook.com/ASCPskincare   Instagram: www.instagram.com/ascpskincare    
    18:51
  • Ep 311 – Balanced Skin, Balanced Life with Lashelle Ullie
    The growing trend of holistic skin care is revolutionizing how estheticians approach beauty and wellness. More than just treating the skin, many professionals are incorporating integrated care to nurture both the body and mind. In this episode of ASCP Esty Talk, Maggie and Ella welcome guest Lashelle Ullie—a licensed esthetician who focuses specifically on the unique needs of men's skin health. Lashelle embraces a holistic view, recognizing the connection between skin health and overall well-being. About Lashelle Ullie: Lashelle Ullie is a licensed skin health professional focused on holistic wellness for men. He assesses skin health and creates comprehensive care plans by connecting clients with various health practices. This integrated approach addresses root causes of skin issues, promoting preventative health and collaboration among health professionals to enhance men's overall well-being. To learn more information about Lashelle, visit https://www.lashelleullie.com/ To learn more information about Lashelle, visit https://www.lashelleullie.com/ ASCP Esty Talk with Maggie Staszcuk and Ella Cressman Produced by Associated Skin Care Professionals (ASCP) for licensed estheticians, ASCP Esty Talk is a weekly podcast hosted by Maggie Staszcuk and Ella Cressman. We see your passion, innovation, and hard work and are here to support you by providing a platform for networking, advocacy, camaraderie, and education. We aim to inspire you to ask the right questions, find your motivation, and give you the courage to have the professional skin care career you desire. About Ella Cressman: Ella Cressman is a licensed esthetician, certified organic formulator, business owner, ingredient junkie and esthetic cheerleader! Ella enjoys empowering other estheticians and industry professionals to understand skin care from an ingredient standpoint and how that relates to the skin.   Connect with Ella Cressman:   LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/ella-cressman-62aa46a    About Maggie Staszcuk: Maggie has been a licensed esthetician since 2006 and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Stephens College. She has worked in the spa and med-spa industry and served as an esthetics instructor and a director of education for one of the largest schools in Colorado before coming to ASCP as the Education Program Manager.     Connect with Maggie:    P 800.789.0411 EXT 1636   E [email protected] or [email protected]   About our Sponsors The popular and revolutionary LAMPROBE utilizes radio and high-frequency technology to treat a wide variety of Minor Skin Irregularities™ (MSI)—non-invasively—with instantaneous results. Common conditions treated by the LAMPROBE include: vascular MSI, such as cherry angiomas; dilated capillaries; sebaceous MSI, including cholesterol deposits and milia; and hyperkerantinized MSI, such as keratoses and skin tags.   The LAMPROBE uniquely assists modern, capable, and skilled skin care practitioners to do their work more effectively and with greater client and professional satisfaction. Setting standards in quality, education, and training, the LAMPROBE has become an essential tool enabling skin care practitioners around the world to offer new revenue-enhancing and highly in-demand services.   Website: www.lamprobe.com   Email: [email protected]   Phone: 877-760-2722   Instagram: www.instagram.com/lamprobe   Facebook: www.facebook.com/theLAMPROBE   TiZO Mineral Sunscreens set the standard for aesthetic elegance with tinted and non-tinted formulas for use on virtually all skin types and tones. Our name reflects our commitment: TIZO = Titanium dioxide + Zinc Oxides. All TiZO products are reef-friendly and 100% free of chemical sunscreens, dyes, fragrances, gluten, phthalates, and parabens.  TiZO Photoceutical Skincare is the perfect partner to our sunscreens in the fight against photoaging. These silky, elegant products address tone, texture and hydration while helping to prevent further damage. From our flagship TiZO3 Primer/Sunscreen SPF 40 to our gentle Ultra Zinc formulations to our NEW Advanced Vitamin C+E Serum with Bakuchiol, TIZO has the ideal selection of products to Protect, Repair, and Revitalize skin.    Website: https://tizoskin.com/  Facebook: @tizoskin  Pinterest: @tizoskin  Instagram: @tizoskin  YouTube: @tizoskin     A Natural Difference To create a new formulation, is like creating an orchestra. You need to select the right instruments for the best sound and vibrations and a conductor who knows how to place them. We need the delicate sound of a violin, the deep sound of the drums and trumpets for their powerful beat and sound. The same applies in a formulation. By only selecting synergistically working ingredients, it will work for the most sensitive and compromised to the strongest stubborn breakouts. Advanced Aging or Melasma needs the power of the drums and trumpets, where delicate and sensitive skin needs the string orchestra. We at A Natural Difference been playing comprising an entire Orchestra for over 35 years   Website: www.anaturaldifference.com   Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/anaturaldifferenceusa/   Instagram: a_natural_difference   About Associated Skin Care Professionals (ASCP):   Associated Skin Care Professionals (ASCP) is the nation’s largest association for skin care professionals and your ONLY all-inclusive source for professional liability insurance, education, community, and career support. For estheticians at every stage of the journey, ASCP is your essential partner. Get in touch with us today if you have any questions or would like to join and become an ASCP member.   Connect with ASCP:   Website: www.ascpskincare.com   Email: [email protected]   Phone: 800-789-0411   Facebook: www.facebook.com/ASCPskincare   Instagram: www.instagram.com/ascpskincare    
    25:35

About ASCP Esty Talk

Produced by Associated Skin Care Professionals (ASCP), ASCP Esty Talk and The Rogue Pharmacist is specifically created for estheticians. Where no topic is off limits, we share all kinds of great information on this podcast from ingredients and the science of the skin, to business, and beauty diversity. We hope you come away having learned more about your career, the industry, and maybe even life in general!
