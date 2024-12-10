Saxophonist David Sanborn has always been curious, especially when it comes to the creative process. His new podcast, As We Speak, gives him the opportunity to ...

For the second episode, we reached into the WBGO archives for a 2010 interview between the late Michael Bourne and David Sanborn. The two bonded over growing up in St, Louis and their tremendous love and respect for the music, so it’s no surprise that their conversation is both informal and insightful.As We Speak with David Sanborn | WBGO

An episode featuring some of the best moments from the WBGO podcast As We Speak with David Sanborn, including conversations with Sonny Rollins, Pat Metheny, Kurt Elling, John McLaughlin and more.

Hosted by Pat Prescott, host of Favorite Things, weekdays from noon-4 on WBGO and long-time Sanborn collaborator, Marcus Miller.The podcast features anecdotes from David’s friends, family, and collaborators, including:His long-time manager and friend, Pat RainsDavid’s co-host for the Night Music TV show, Jools HollandDavid’s wife, musician Alice SoyerTrumpeter Randy BreckerBest-selling author and musician James McBrideProducer Stewart LevineTerri Lyne CarringtonDave KozThe podcast also features the world premiere of a track from David’s forthcoming album The Other Side.

About As We Speak with David Sanborn

Saxophonist David Sanborn has always been curious, especially when it comes to the creative process. His new podcast, As We Speak, gives him the opportunity to sit down with some of the most creative minds in the arts to talk about their unique creative process and much more. David's upcoming guests include Kurt Elling, Cecile McLorin Salvant, and an exclusive talk with his idol, Sonny Rollins."This podcast is a great opportunity for me to talk in depth with old friends and new, all of whom I’ve long admired. I truly hope everyone enjoys these conversations as much as I did when I spoke with them."- David SanbornCover artwork by Alice SoyerCheck out the rest of our line up at WBGO Studios.