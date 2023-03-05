Where 80 Percent of Your Opportunities Come From — And It’s Not What You Think.

We all talk a lot about artist statements, instagram, going to openings and getting studio visits as a means of securing shows, residencies and grants. The unspoken truth, though, is that if nobody wants to look at your art, the best artist statement in the world won't make a difference to your career. Here's the thing, though. Making better work requires research and feedback, all actions you need to take to develop all your support materials. A holistic approach to your practice will help you realize your full artistic potential. In this episode, we dive into what a holistic practice looks like and why goal setting is key to your success. Free live masterclass, How to Get Seen in the Art World, Tuesday, May 9th, 7:30 PM EST