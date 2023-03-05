The VVrkshop podcast for ambitious artists who want more shows, bigger grants, and better residencies. More
Where 80 Percent of Your Opportunities Come From — And It’s Not What You Think.
We all talk a lot about artist statements, instagram, going to openings and getting studio visits as a means of securing shows, residencies and grants.
The unspoken truth, though, is that if nobody wants to look at your art, the best artist statement in the world won't make a difference to your career.
Here's the thing, though. Making better work requires research and feedback, all actions you need to take to develop all your support materials.
A holistic approach to your practice will help you realize your full artistic potential.
In this episode, we dive into what a holistic practice looks like and why goal setting is key to your success.
5/5/2023
11:10
How to Get Shows and Sales from Instagram
The second in my podcast series examining which support materials can get you seen in the art world and the exact process we use inside Netvvrk to create member assessments that allow you to hone those materials.
In today's episode, I talk about the importance of your Instagram, and why you need to be on the platform to get your work seen. But I also talk about the social media recession we're currently experiencing and what to do about it.
spoiler alert: It doesn't mean stay off social. It does mean, though, that you need to be more intentional in your use.
And that's exactly what I talk about in this podcast.
5/4/2023
17:54
The Mistakes That Keep Curators and Dealers From Contacting You
The first in my podcast series examining which support materials can get you seen in the art world and the exact process we use inside Netvvrk to create member assessments that allow you to hone those materials.
In today's episode, I talk about the importance of your website, how the most common mistakes I see will keep curators and dealers from contacting you, and the simple steps you need to take to avoid those mistakes.
Nothing I will discuss requires special skills or knowledge.
And everything I talk about is part of the personalized assessment process we follow on Netvvrk, that gives our annual members specific feedback on the areas of their practice that will get them connections and show opportunities the quickest.
5/3/2023
16:45
How to Avoid the Scams and Pay-to-Play “Opportunities” Targeting Artists
In today’s episode, I’m answering the question that plagues so many artists: How do you navigate all the scams and pay-to-play schemes targeting artists is not easy.
They’re everywhere! And if you’re not careful, you can get sucked into something that seems fine on the surface.
Today, I’m walking you through the scam taxonomy I established for these schemes, and how to identify them in any circumstance. We’re covering it all— instagram, email, pay-to-play, application fees, and publication and copyright scams. I even share with you how I nearly got scammed and what I do now to avoid it.
Meta Verification
4/10/2023
29:53
How to Get a Public Art Commission - Extended Version
In this episode, Paddy builds on her latest piece in Hyperallergic, "How to Get A Public Art Commission," by diving into the details. In this tactical podcast, you'll learn everything you need to know about how to get public art commissions, from what language to avoid to where to find calls that don't require pre-existing experience.
Relevant links: https://hyperallergic.com/809184/art-problems-how-do-i-get-a-public-art-commission/