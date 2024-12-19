American Masters: Creative Spark

Minnie Driver’s Path to the Throne

Actor Minnie Driver talks to us about how she took on the role of one of the most powerful women in history. In the Starz series, “The Serpent Queen,” she plays Queen Elizabeth I, who reigned over England and Ireland for nearly 45 years in the 16th and 17th centuries. It’s a role that demands a larger than life presence, and Driver explains how she brought her own physicality to the part and also a sense of humor to add new dimensions to the iconic figure. She talks about the joy of acting in period pieces, and reminds us to “never underestimate the power of dressing up,” even if the corset can be a little too tight at times. In this episode, we also learn about Minnie Driver’s upbringing and the unique educational path that led her to become a multi-hyphenate actor, writer, singer-songwriter and podcaster. Driver describes the profound impact that reading and performing Shakespeare had on her in her youth. She explains the creative process that was instilled in her at this age that led her towards an eventual Oscar nomination for her work in “Good Will Hunting,” and further commercial and critical success in projects like “Grosse Pointe Blank,” “The Riches,” and “Will & Grace.”