American Masters: Creative Spark

Min Jin Lee Revisits the Decades It Took To Write “Pachinko”
Author Min Jin Lee talks to us about the power of the social novel. Her epic historical fiction novel, “Pachinko,” is frequently cited as one of the best books of the 21st century. Lee’s exploration of the immigrant experience, identity and empathy has a timeless quality that feels as relevant as ever in our current moment.
In this episode, Min Jin Lee breaks down her nearly 30-year journey in writing the novel. She describes how the many obstacles and detours in her life only further helped to clarify her vision. We explore why she needed to move to Japan to really understand the Korean immigrant experience at the center of “Pachinko.” Through first-person interviews and deep research, she shows how “our curiosity is what is going to, in the end, allow us to have a higher quality” of love for each other.
38:46
Michael Urie Finds Laughs in the Balcony and the Front Row
Actor Michael Urie is a breath of fresh air. He talks to us about his journey in acting from the suburbs of Dallas, Texas to the Broadway stage. It was an unlikely path filled with generous doses of hard work, talent and passion. Urie explains how he first fell in love with musical comedies and how it changed everything for him. Even if you’ve never been a fan of the genre before, his love for it is truly infectious.
In this episode, Michael Urie breaks down his creative process behind his performance as Prince Dauntless in the Broadway revival of “Once Upon a Mattress.” He explains how his training at Juilliard prepared him for the physical demands of theater and how acting for musicals can be a truly “athletic” endeavor. He shares how early experiences seeing performances from stars like Jerry Lewis, Michael Keaton and Tommy Tune sparked his creative journey.
You can see Michael Urie now through November 30th in “Once Upon a Mattress” on Broadway. He is also in the newest season of the Apple TV+ show, “Shrinking.”
36:22
Conor Oberst Finds His Purpose in Process
Singer-songwriter Conor Oberst talks to us about the joy of making music. He describes his music and artistic mission as both a “release of negative feelings” and “a way to rejoice.” With their new album, “Five Dice, All Threes,” Oberst’s work with his band Bright Eyes is as emotionally expressive as ever. He breaks down the collaborative process behind that record and the joy it brings to simply have fun making art with friends.
In this episode, we also learn about Conor Oberst’s history as a prodigy of the indie music scene. He has been making music since he was 13 years old and first catapulted to international recognition as a teenager through his work with Bright Eyes. Talking to us from his hometown in Omaha, Nebraska, Oberst describes coming of age in a regional music scene that made room for all genres of music. That freeform environment laid the groundwork for bands like The Faint, Cursive and Bright Eyes to blossom together in the 1990s. It’s a communal spirit that is still central to Conor Oberst’s creative process to this day.
31:20
Taffy Brodesser-Akner Defends the Trauma Plot
Writer Taffy Brodesser-Akner jokes that “family is a chronic condition,” but eventually, we all figure out that we are lucky to have it. She talks to us about this theme in her newest novel and its sprawling exploration of how a Jewish family from Long Island contends with their own intense intergenerational trauma by simply surviving together. It’s called “Long Island Compromise,” and despite the heavy elevator pitch, it is a biting satire with a lot of laughs, too.
Taffy Brodesser-Akner previously wrote “Fleishman is in Trouble,” which became a hit TV series starring Jesse Eisenberg. She is also a staff writer at The New York Times, where she is known for covering high-profile figures like Tom Hanks, Gwyneth Paltrow, Taylor Swift and Bradley Cooper.
In this episode, we learn about Brodesser-Akner’s creative process, how she developed a minimalist approach to interviewing celebrities, her circuitous journey toward writing her first two novels, and why she thinks it’s quite alright to write about trauma because we all live with it in one way or another.
38:59
Minnie Driver’s Path to the Throne
Actor Minnie Driver talks to us about how she took on the role of one of the most powerful women in history. In the Starz series, “The Serpent Queen,” she plays Queen Elizabeth I, who reigned over England and Ireland for nearly 45 years in the 16th and 17th centuries. It’s a role that demands a larger than life presence, and Driver explains how she brought her own physicality to the part and also a sense of humor to add new dimensions to the iconic figure. She talks about the joy of acting in period pieces, and reminds us to “never underestimate the power of dressing up,” even if the corset can be a little too tight at times.
In this episode, we also learn about Minnie Driver’s upbringing and the unique educational path that led her to become a multi-hyphenate actor, writer, singer-songwriter and podcaster. Driver describes the profound impact that reading and performing Shakespeare had on her in her youth. She explains the creative process that was instilled in her at this age that led her towards an eventual Oscar nomination for her work in “Good Will Hunting,” and further commercial and critical success in projects like “Grosse Pointe Blank,” “The Riches,” and “Will & Grace.”
How do today’s masters create their art? American Masters: Creative Spark presents narrative interviews that go in-depth with an iconic artist about the creation of a single work. Each episode offers a unique window into the world of art and the creative process of artists and cultural icons across a wide range of disciplines, from music and comedy to poetry and film.
