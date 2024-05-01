RFK to HHS. H5N1 in Canada. And why you should be #Resistance Training

Abdul and Katelyn break down the week’s top headlines, including what Trump’s troubling cabinet picks say about his priorities, the latest H5N1 case in Canada, and some good news about vaccination rates this fall. And then later, Abdul talks to strength training coach and physician Dr. Jordan Feigenbaum about his approach to evidence-based strength training in a world full of fitness influencers. This show would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors. America Dissected invites you to check them out. This episode was brought to you by: Marguerite Casey Foundation: Join the MCF Book Club at CaseyGrants.org/BookClub. Reclaimed: This podcast takes you back to the very beginning when the Navajo reservation was first created. And it reveals the history of oppression and exclusion that led the Navajo to this point — and why their future is still uncertain. You can listen to “Reclaimed” wherever you get podcasts. You can find Dr. Jordan Feigenbaum at www.barbellmedicine.com