Health Insurance CEOs. Raw Milk. Our Skincare Routines.
Abdul and Katelyn break down the latest news, including the murder of UnitedHealth’s CEO and new raw milk testing guidelines. Then Abdul sits down with Dermatologist Dr. Farhaad Riyaz to break down fact from fiction on skincare, how online fads are shaping his patients, and what you really should be doing when it comes to your skin routine.
This show would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors. America Dissected invites you to check them out. This episode was brought to you by:
Marguerite Casey Foundation: Sign up now to get your free Boston Review issue delivered to your door at CaseyGrants.org/State.
Lumen: If you want to stay on track with your health this holiday season, head to http://lumen.me/AD for 15% off your purchase.
Reclaimed: This podcast takes you back to the very beginning when the Navajo reservation was first created. And it reveals the history of oppression and exclusion that led the Navajo to this point — and why their future is still uncertain. You can listen to “Reclaimed” wherever you get podcasts.
--------
1:21:35
RFK’s Band of Bros. H5N1 drives Egg Prices. A Big Conversation about Smallpox
Abdul and Katelyn break down the latest in appointments to the new administration. They also discuss the latest news about H5N1 (hint, it’s still bad), and new study’s findings about how the HPV vaccine decimated cervical cancer rates among young women. Then Abdul sits down with Dr. Bill Foege, the public health leader and former CDC director who led the effort to eradicate smallpox, to talk about his new book “Change is Possible: Reflections on the History of Global Health.”
This show would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors. America Dissected invites you to check them out. This episode was brought to you by:
Marguerite Casey Foundation: Sign up now to get your free Boston Review issue delivered to your door at CaseyGrants.org/State.
Quince: Gift luxury this holiday season, without the luxury price tag. Go to quince.com/AD to get free shipping and 365-day returns.
Blueland: To take advantage of their best sale of the year for up to 30% off your entire order, go to blueland.com/america.
Reclaimed: This podcast takes you back to the very beginning when the Navajo reservation was first created. And it reveals the history of oppression and exclusion that led the Navajo to this point — and why their future is still uncertain. You can listen to “Reclaimed” wherever you get podcasts.
And don’t forget to visit the America Dissected store for the Holiday sale! We’ve got our logo mugs, t-shirts, and hoodies and our “Vaccines Work. Science Matters.” shirts on sale now! Go to store.americadissected.com, promo code “Holiday.”
--------
1:20:01
Thanksgiving Greetings and a special announcement!
Happy Thanksgiving friends!
We are dark this week, but we are excited to share that America Dissected merch is back!
We have t-shirts, hoodies and mugs at store.americadissected.com
Use the promo code HOLIDAY for 15% off!
We will see you here next Thursday with a brand new episode.
--------
0:36
RFK to HHS. H5N1 in Canada. And why you should be #Resistance Training
Abdul and Katelyn break down the week’s top headlines, including what Trump’s troubling cabinet picks say about his priorities, the latest H5N1 case in Canada, and some good news about vaccination rates this fall. And then later, Abdul talks to strength training coach and physician Dr. Jordan Feigenbaum about his approach to evidence-based strength training in a world full of fitness influencers.
This show would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors. America Dissected invites you to check them out. This episode was brought to you by:
Marguerite Casey Foundation: Join the MCF Book Club at CaseyGrants.org/BookClub.
Reclaimed: This podcast takes you back to the very beginning when the Navajo reservation was first created. And it reveals the history of oppression and exclusion that led the Navajo to this point — and why their future is still uncertain. You can listen to “Reclaimed” wherever you get podcasts.
You can find Dr. Jordan Feigenbaum at www.barbellmedicine.com
--------
1:35:09
The Lifeblood of the Navajo Nation, from Reclaimed
Sharing an episode of the podcast Reclaimed. It centers on a group of Americans who’ve been denied a basic human right: water. I’m talking about the Navajo people. More than one-third of households in the Navajo Nation do not have access to clean water. Right now, there’s a landmark bill in front of Congress that could change this — but it took more than 150 years to get here. “Reclaimed” takes you back to the very beginning when the Navajo reservation was first created. And it reveals the history of oppression and exclusion that led the Navajo to this point — and why their future is still uncertain. You can listen to more episodes of Reclaimed at https://abcaudio.com/podcasts/reclaimed-navajo-nation/
Wellness isn’t just about mindfulness, exercise, or the right skin routine. Science, politics, media, culture, tech — everything around us — interact to shape our health. On America Dissected, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed cuts into what really makes us sick — be it racism, corporate greed, or snake oil influencers — and what it'll take to heal it. From for-profit healthcare to ineffective sunscreens, America Dissected cuts deeper into the state of health in America. New episodes every Tuesday. Want to know where to start? Here are some fan-favorite episodes to search: Cannabis Capitalism with David Jernigan Weight Weight Don’t Tell me with Harriett Brown Black Scientists Matter with Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett.