Ep.10: The Time Machine
The quantum computer disperses into the cloud before it is destroyed, releasing unprecedented information into the world's computers. This leads to a virtual reality simulator that allows people to see through time and space.The below guests are featured in this episode: Hakeem OluseyiCarin BondarDario NardiAlex LightmanDavid BrinAlan D FosterDavid GerroldJamais CascioDaniel LidarCatherine AsaroSeth LloydAdam H MarblestoneJesse SchellViktor Deak
11/11/2022
34:08
Ep.9: The War
When direct assaults on the quantum computer fail, the US military tries to destroy the hybrid network by targeting the Brids. Meanwhile, the computer retrieves a mysterious box from the alien space trash orbiting Earth.The below guests are featured in this episode: Hakeem OluseyiCarin BondarDario NardiAlex LightmanJohn SmartDavid BrinAlan D FosterDavid GerroldJoan SlonczewskiDaniel GregoryJamais CascioDaniel LidarCatherine AsaroSeth LloydDavid GrahamCarlos F BarbasMetin Sitti
11/4/2022
30:24
Ep.8: The Escalation
Humans unlock the ability to genetically design their own Brid babies and join the Brids' hive mind, causing a panic that humans will soon become obsolete. The self-aware quantum computer makes its own survival top priority.The below guests are featured in this episode: Hakeem OluseyiDario NardiAlex LightmanJohn SmartSeth ShostakDavid BrinAlan D FosterDavid GerroldJoan SlonczewskiJuan EnriquezJamais CascioCatherine AsaroYaneer Bar YamGeorge ChurchRogier Windhorst
10/28/2022
33:54
Ep.7: The Prophecies
As more Brids connect to the quantum computer, they grow more powerful and the computer becomes self-aware. The combined brainpower is able to calculate the future, but some will use that information toward evil ends.The below guests are featured in this episode: Hakeem OluseyiDario NardiAlex LightmanJohn SmartSeth ShostakDavid BrinAlan D FosterDavid GerroldJoan SlonczewskiJamais CascioDaniel LidarCatherine AsaroYaneer Bar YamGeorge ChurchJordan Pollack
10/21/2022
33:46
Ep.6: The Entanglement
A powerful quantum supercomputer is built based on found alien blueprints, but the alien's motives are questioned when the human children with Alien DNA, called Brids, can connect to it using only their thoughts.The below guests are featured in this episode: Dario NardiAlex LightmanSeth ShostakDavid BrinDavid GerroldJuan EnriquezDaniel GregoryJamais CascioDaniel LidarCatherine AsaroSeth LloydYaneer Bar YamRobert Jacob
On Alien Encounters, scientists ask: are we really alone in the universe? And what happens if we aren’t? In this 10-part series, astronomers, engineers and other experts will walk you through the real-life scenarios of what could happen if aliens landed on Earth, based on the research. Find out how aliens could make first contact and what they might do when they get here from experts like Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Nick Sagan, and members of SETI and NASA. Alien Encounters is direct audio from the hit Science Channel TV show, and includes dramatized scenarios of what first contact might look like in a riveting blend of suspense, intrigue and horror.