Dylan Tupper Rupert, on Groupies

Dylan Tupper Rupert is the host of the podcast series, Groupies. It's the latest season of KCRW's Lost Notes. She's also Producer Emeritus for Bandsplain. We talk about birth control, the dawn of punk, a scandalous take on Cosmo in 1971, making a show about sexual relationships between rock stars and teens, that Cormac McCarthy Vanity Fair story, the vampiric energy of Jimmy Page, Pamela Des Barres, Dee Dee Keel, empowerment vs. exploitation, the mid-2000s Seattle scene, The Vera Project, The Lashes, her feelings about LA, Blood Brothers, throwing a music fest on Orcas Island, and the Jackson Browne For Everyman house. Groupies is live now on your podcast app. Subscribe to After the Deluge Patreon and get extra stuff and a free zine mailed to your home: ⁠patreon.com/afterthedeluge⁠ - instagram.com/yaydylan - instagram.com/routinelayup