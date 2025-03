Michele Catalano (I Have That on Vinyl)

Michele Catalano has posted prolifically about music on the internet for years. She’s 62 years old and recently launched ihavethatonvinyl.com. We talk seeking out new music as we age, classic rock, new wave, 2015 was a bad music year for her, she bought her new website’s domain in 2004 and forgot she had it, writing about her record collection, Songs for the Deaf, Brand New, Covid collecting, any regretful purges of records?, we’re bullish on CDs, Aztec Camera, her favorite Beatles album, a diabolical record-organizing system, Kevin Devine, the best music years of our lives, The Doors, is Eric Clapton about to have a moment?, Yacht Rock, the Weezer discography, deactivating her Twitter, humans sharing music with humans, and what she has in store for the site: ihavethatonvinyl.com/ [email protected] @routinelayup.bsky.socialSUPPORT THIS SHOW, GET A ZINE: patreon.com/c/afterthedeluge