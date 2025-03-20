Longmont Potion Castle is a beloved recording artist and anonymous prank caller from Colorado. Interview starts at 11 mins. We talk about touring-band soundtracks, flipwild, deep and uncontrollable laughter, bruschotti, piglets, “After the Deluge” by Sodom, his daily conversation style, the Longmont documentary, whether his calls are mean-spirited, squid sandwiches, Otis, he’s not a comedian, a complete Darwinian society, his funky relationship with language, a feral bodybuilder, looping effects, his childhood court-ordered therapy, calling celebrities like Alex Tr*beck, LPC III, music industry evolution/devolution, Spot*fy, what are nü metal DJs doing when they scratch those records?, monetizing weird stuff, new Longmont incoming, we call my friend Matthew, Squid on my Side, Yucatan Suckerman, and the hottest new fusion band out of Colorado.
Thanks to Travis and Tony for joining me for the intro. We recorded this the day before LA caught fire and we send all of our best to the city.
