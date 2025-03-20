Powered by RND
After the Deluge

Podcast After the Deluge
Justin Cox
A music podcast about songwriting, albums, and whatnot hosted by Justin Cox. Seasons about Bright Eyes, Jackson Browne, and Against Me! are in this feed, plus o...
MusicMusic Commentary

Available Episodes

5 of 63
  • For Emma, Forever Ago, w/ Chris DeVille
    Chris DeVille is Managing Editor at Stereogum and author of the book Such Great Heights, available for preorder now. We talk about the 2007 Bon Iver debut album, For Emma, Forever Ago. Also going cabin-mode in the Wisconsin winter, this album's lore, the indie landscape in '08, Pitchfork kingmaking, The OC, Garden State, Popt*mism, gentrifying indie music, hearing "Skinny Love" at my bad recession-era office job, "Flume" as a thesis, stacking falsetto harmonies, the lyrics, staring out windows at crows, Sable, bass-fishing boats, "Re: Stacks" and final tracks, cooking with minimal ingredients, Blood Bank EP, the pursuit of hipness and the evolution of indie rock. Order Chris's book.Blood Bank EP episode is live now on Patreon: patreon.com/afterthedeluge--Justin: x.com/routinelayup / routinelayup.bsky.socialChris: x.com/chrisdeville / chrisdeville.bsky.social/
    --------  
    59:55
  • Season 4 Trailer: Bon Iver
    Season 4 of After the Deluge will go album by album through the Bon Iver discography with a new guest on each episode, starting in the cabin with For Emma, Forever Ago and going in all kinds of directions from there. Subscribe an tell a friend. Support the show, get a zine. For Emma episode is live now: patreon.com/afterthedeluge--@routinelayup
    --------  
    1:43
  • Michele Catalano (I Have That on Vinyl)
    Michele Catalano has posted prolifically about music on the internet for years. She’s 62 years old and recently launched ihavethatonvinyl.com. We talk seeking out new music as we age, classic rock, new wave, 2015 was a bad music year for her, she bought her new website’s domain in 2004 and forgot she had it, writing about her record collection, Songs for the Deaf, Brand New, Covid collecting, any regretful purges of records?, we’re bullish on CDs, Aztec Camera, her favorite Beatles album, a diabolical record-organizing system, Kevin Devine, the best music years of our lives, The Doors, is Eric Clapton about to have a moment?, Yacht Rock, the Weezer discography, deactivating her Twitter, humans sharing music with humans, and what she has in store for the site: ihavethatonvinyl.com/[email protected]@routinelayup.bsky.socialSUPPORT THIS SHOW, GET A ZINE: patreon.com/c/afterthedeluge
    --------  
    36:04
  • Longmont Potion Castle
    Longmont Potion Castle is a beloved recording artist and anonymous prank caller from Colorado. Interview starts at 11 mins. We talk about touring-band soundtracks, flipwild, deep and uncontrollable laughter, bruschotti, piglets, “After the Deluge” by Sodom, his daily conversation style, the Longmont documentary, whether his calls are mean-spirited, squid sandwiches, Otis, he’s not a comedian, a complete Darwinian society, his funky relationship with language, a feral bodybuilder, looping effects, his childhood court-ordered therapy, calling celebrities like Alex Tr*beck, LPC III, music industry evolution/devolution, Spot*fy, what are nü metal DJs doing when they scratch those records?, monetizing weird stuff, new Longmont incoming, we call my friend Matthew, Squid on my Side, Yucatan Suckerman, and the hottest new fusion band out of Colorado. Thanks to Travis and Tony for joining me for the intro. We recorded this the day before LA caught fire and we send all of our best to the city. LONGMONT  longmontpotioncastle.com x.com/LongmontPotion JUSTIN x.com/routinelayup Instagram.com/routinelayup [email protected]
    --------  
    1:19:06
  • Dylan Tupper Rupert, on Groupies
    Dylan Tupper Rupert is the host of the podcast series, Groupies. It's the latest season of KCRW's Lost Notes. She's also Producer Emeritus for Bandsplain. We talk about birth control, the dawn of punk, a scandalous take on Cosmo in 1971, making a show about sexual relationships between rock stars and teens, that Cormac McCarthy Vanity Fair story, the vampiric energy of Jimmy Page, Pamela Des Barres, Dee Dee Keel, empowerment vs. exploitation, the mid-2000s Seattle scene, The Vera Project, The Lashes, her feelings about LA,  Blood Brothers, throwing a music fest on Orcas Island, and the Jackson Browne For Everyman house. Groupies is live now on your podcast app. Subscribe to After the Deluge Patreon and get extra stuff and a free zine mailed to your home: ⁠patreon.com/afterthedeluge⁠ - instagram.com/yaydylan - instagram.com/routinelayup
    --------  
    59:38

About After the Deluge

A music podcast about songwriting, albums, and whatnot hosted by Justin Cox. Seasons about Bright Eyes, Jackson Browne, and Against Me! are in this feed, plus other interviews. Support: patreon.com/afterthedeluge Follow: twitter.com/routinelayup
