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Afflicted: A Horror Thriller Audio Drama
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Afflicted: A Horror Thriller Audio Drama

Ransom Media Productions
DramaFiction
Afflicted: A Horror Thriller Audio Drama
Latest episode

13 episodes

  • Afflicted: A Horror Thriller Audio Drama

    Chapter 10: Blood in the Water

    05/01/2023 | 32 mins.
    The final battle heats up, but without Becky's blood, the Caldwells and company are backed into a corner with little hope of survival, especially with a double agent among them.

    See the end of the show notes for spoilery content warnings.
    A transcript of this episode is available on the Afflicted website (afflictedaudio.com).
    ====
    For ad-free episodes, join the Descendants on Patreon at patreon.com/ransommedia.
    Find and support our sponsors at https://fableandfolly.com/partners/
    ====

    Help us fund Season 2:
    Join our Patreon at https://patreon.com/afflicted
    Buy Afflicted merch at https://merch.afflictedaudio.com
    Give us a shoutout on Twitter @afflictedaudio
    Leave a review on your podcast listening app

    ======
    Cast & Crew
    ======
    M'Shai Dash as Mamma Cherrie
    Marion Toro as Gemma Caldwell
    Kim Gasiciel as Rhonda Caldwell
    Christian Young as August Caldwell
    Calvin Joyal as Deputy Andre Pierce
    Cass Minter as Kelly
    Elena Fernandez Collins as Dr. Maria Torres
    Amanda Hufford as Becky Harrison
    Devanté Johnson as Agent Livingston
    Cherrae Stuart as Agent Holmes
    Raiden T. as Ethan Caldwell

    Creator & Writer: Tonia Ransom
    Director & Executive Producer: Tonia Ransom & Jen Zink
    Sound Design: Jen Zink
    Music & Theme: Lillian Boyd

    Afflicted is produced by Ransom Media Productions.

    ======
    Content Warnings (may contain spoilers)
    Gore, violence, emergency vehicle sirens, guns, discussion of death, grief, animal death, dead bodies.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Afflicted: A Horror Thriller Audio Drama

    Chapter 9: Tell the Truth, Shame the Devil

    04/17/2023 | 28 mins.
    The final showdown between good and evil begins at the church. Becky and Rhonda resort to deceit, and Dana is compelled to reveal what she knows.
    See the end of the show notes for spoilery content warnings.
    A transcript of this episode is available on the Afflicted website (afflictedaudio.com).
    ====
    For ad-free episodes, join the Descendants on Patreon at patreon.com/ransommedia.
    Find and support our sponsors at https://fableandfolly.com/partners/
    ====
    Ways to support Afflicted:
    Buy Afflicted merch at https://merch.afflictedaudio.com
    Give us a shoutout on Twitter @afflictedaudio
    Leave a review on your podcast listening app
    ======
    Cast & Crew
    ======
    M'Shai Dash as Mamma Cherrie
    Marion Toro as Gemma Caldwell
    Kim Gasiciel as Rhonda Caldwell
    Calvin Joyal as Deputy Andre Pierce
    Cass Minter as Kelly
    Ivy Le as Dana Griggs
    Elena Fernandez Collins as Dr. Maria Torres
    Amanda Hufford as Becky Harrison
    Jen Zink as Librarian

    Creator & Writer: Tonia Ransom
    Director & Executive Producer: Tonia Ransom & Jen Zink
    Sound Design: Jen Zink
    Music & Theme: Lillian Boyd

    Afflicted is produced by Ransom Media Productions.
    ======
    Content Warnings (may contain spoilers)
    Gore, violence, medical horror, discussion of death, and dead bodies.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Afflicted: A Horror Thriller Audio Drama

    Chapter 8: Take Me To Church

    03/20/2023 | 29 mins.
    Becky tries to help Rhonda escape from Maria and Dana. Kelly reveals he’s done something shocking, and a group of citizens arrive at the church to prepare for a final fight.
    See the end of the show notes for spoilery content warnings.
    A transcript of this episode is available on the Afflicted website (afflictedaudio.com).
    ====
    For ad-free episodes, join the Descendants on Patreon at patreon.com/ransommedia.
    Find and support our sponsors at https://fableandfolly.com/partners/
    ====
    Ways to support Afflicted:
    Buy Afflicted merch at https://merch.afflictedaudio.com
    Give us a shoutout on Twitter @afflictedaudio
    Leave a review on your podcast listening app
    ======
    Cast & Crew
    ======
    M'Shai Dash as Mamma Cherrie
    Marion Toro as Gemma Caldwell
    Kim Gasiciel as Rhonda Caldwell
    Calvin Joyal as Deputy Andre Pierce
    Cass Minter as Kelly
    Ivy Le as Dana Griggs
    Elena Fernandez Collins as Dr. Maria Torres
    Amanda Hufford as Becky Harrison
    Jen Zink as Becky’s Mom

    Creator & Writer: Tonia Ransom
    Director & Executive Producer: Tonia Ransom & Jen Zink
    Sound Design: Jen Zink
    Music & Theme: Lillian Boyd

    Sponsored in part by: Shelley Nash

    Afflicted is produced by Ransom Media Productions.
    ======
    Content Warnings (may contain spoilers)
    Gore, violence, medical horror, discussion of death, and dead bodies.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Afflicted: A Horror Thriller Audio Drama

    Chapter 7: Alive Doesn't Mean Unharmed

    03/06/2023 | 36 mins.
    Maria and Dana collect more information about the affliction invading Gunnaway. Mama Cherrie and the rest of the bar crew begin working toward a solution.
    See the end of the show notes for spoilery content warnings.
    A transcript of this episode is available on the Afflicted website (afflictedaudio.com).
    ====
    For ad-free episodes, join the Descendants on Patreon at patreon.com/ransommedia.
    Find and support our sponsors at https://fableandfolly.com/partners/
    ====
    Ways to support Afflicted:
    Buy Afflicted merch at https://merch.afflictedaudio.com
    Give us a shoutout on Twitter @afflictedaudio
    Leave a review on your podcast listening app
    ======
    Cast & Crew
    ======
    M'Shai Dash as Mamma Cherrie
    Marion Toro as Gemma Caldwell
    Kim Gasiciel as Rhonda Caldwell
    Calvin Joyal as Deputy Andre Pierce
    Cass Minter as Kelly
    Ivy Le as Dana Griggs
    Elena Fernandez Collins as Dr. Maria Torres
    Amanda Hufford as Becky Harrison
    Jen Zink as Becky’s Mom

    Creator & Writer: Tonia Ransom
    Director & Executive Producer: Tonia Ransom & Jen Zink
    Sound Design: Jen Zink
    Music & Theme: Lillian Boyd
    Medical Consultant: Kelita Caldwell

    Sponsored in part by: Harmony Obeso

    Afflicted is produced by Ransom Media Productions.
    ======
    Content Warnings (may contain spoilers)
    Gore, medical horror, discussion of death, and dead bodies.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Afflicted: A Horror Thriller Audio Drama

    Chapter 6: Dead Doesn't Mean Gone

    02/20/2023 | 35 mins.
    Maria learns the truth about Gunnaway and what’s happening there. Mama Cherrie and her team formulate a plan to save what’s left of the town.
    See the end of the show notes for spoilery content warnings.
    A transcript of this episode is available on the Afflicted website (afflictedaudio.com).
    ====
    For ad-free episodes, join the Descendants on Patreon at patreon.com/ransommedia.
    Find and support our sponsors at https://fableandfolly.com/partners/
    ====
    Ways to support Afflicted:
    Buy Afflicted merch at https://merch.afflictedaudio.com
    Give us a shoutout on Twitter @afflictedaudio
    Leave a review on your podcast listening app
    ======
    Cast & Crew
    ======

    M'Shai Dash as Mamma Cherrie
    Marion Toro as Gemma Caldwell
    Kim Gasiciel as Rhonda Caldwell
    Calvin Joyal as Deputy Andre Pierce
    Cass Minter as Kelly
    Ivy Le as Dana Griggs
    Elena Fernandez Collins as Dr. Maria Torres
    Amanda Hufford as Becky Harrison

    Creator & Writer: Tonia Ransom
    Director & Executive Producer: Tonia Ransom & Jen Zink
    Sound Design: Jen Zink
    Music & Theme: Lillian Boyd

    Sponsored in part by: Isaac Chappell
    Afflicted is produced by Ransom Media Productions.
    ======
    Content Warnings (may contain spoilers)
    Gore, medical horror, discussion of death, and dead bodies.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Afflicted: A Horror Thriller Audio Drama
Lovecraft Country meets True Blood in this new series from award-winning producers Tonia Ransom and Jen Zink. In season one, a small East Texas town suffers supernatural disasters caused by a demonic book bound in human flesh...and only hoodoo can save the town from its affliction.
Podcast website
DramaFiction

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