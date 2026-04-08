Afflicted: A Horror Thriller Audio Drama

The final battle heats up, but without Becky's blood, the Caldwells and company are backed into a corner with little hope of survival, especially with a double agent among them.
See the end of the show notes for spoilery content warnings.
A transcript of this episode is available on the Afflicted website (afflictedaudio.com).
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Join our Patreon at https://patreon.com/afflicted
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Cast & Crew
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M'Shai Dash as Mamma Cherrie
Marion Toro as Gemma Caldwell
Kim Gasiciel as Rhonda Caldwell
Christian Young as August Caldwell
Calvin Joyal as Deputy Andre Pierce
Cass Minter as Kelly
Elena Fernandez Collins as Dr. Maria Torres
Amanda Hufford as Becky Harrison
Devanté Johnson as Agent Livingston
Cherrae Stuart as Agent Holmes
Raiden T. as Ethan Caldwell
Creator & Writer: Tonia Ransom
Director & Executive Producer: Tonia Ransom & Jen Zink
Sound Design: Jen Zink
Music & Theme: Lillian Boyd
Afflicted is produced by Ransom Media Productions.
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Content Warnings (may contain spoilers)
Gore, violence, emergency vehicle sirens, guns, discussion of death, grief, animal death, dead bodies.
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