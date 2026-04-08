Some say you can understand someone by walking a mile in their shoes. We walk a day in Victoria Woodhull's 19th Century life... (Recap by Frances Ellen Watkins Harper).

Our probing Host plumbs the depths of Victoria Woodhull's personal life in the form of her three husbands. Ha-cha-cha. (Recap by Frances Ellen Watkins Harper).

Our worn down Host gives control to Victoria's sister, who has her own ideas about this noble endeavor, and she finds herself in a ginny gall of her own making. (Recap by Frances Ellen Watkins Harper).

About A Simple Herstory

About A Simple Herstory

About A Simple Herstory