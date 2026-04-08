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A Simple Herstory

The Muse Project
Fiction
A Simple Herstory
Latest episode

9 episodes

  • A Simple Herstory

    Victoria Woodhull - Part 8: Behold My Ruins

    08/11/2021 | 22 mins.
    Denouement? Our Host finishes this.

    (Recap by Fr— Tennie...?).
  • A Simple Herstory

    Victoria Woodhull - Part 7: Passing The Buck

    08/10/2021 | 20 mins.
    Our worn down Host gives control to Victoria's sister, who has her own ideas about this noble endeavor, and she finds herself in a ginny gall of her own making.

    (Recap by Frances Ellen Watkins Harper).
  • A Simple Herstory

    Victoria Woodhull - Part 6: Serious Important Drama

    08/09/2021 | 35 mins.
    Our Host thinks the play's the thing.

    (Recap by Frances Ellen Watkins Harper).
  • A Simple Herstory

    Victoria Woodhull - Part 5: Fun & Games

    08/08/2021 | 20 mins.
    Our probing Host plumbs the depths of Victoria Woodhull's personal life in the form of her three husbands. Ha-cha-cha.

    (Recap by Frances Ellen Watkins Harper).
  • A Simple Herstory

    Victoria Woodhull - Part 4: Everyday Shit

    08/07/2021 | 14 mins.
    Some say you can understand someone by walking a mile in their shoes. We walk a day in Victoria Woodhull's 19th Century life...

    (Recap by Frances Ellen Watkins Harper).
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About A Simple Herstory
A Simple Herstory is a theatrical and high concept podcast series about the women who have run for President of the United States. From outsiders to insiders, and outsiders again, these are the women who ran. www.asimpleherstory.com 2025 Silver Anthem Award Winner I Education, Art & Culture - Community Event - Community Engagement Categories 2024 Silver Anthem Award Winner | Education, Art & Culture - Special Projects - Awareness Categories 2024 Webby Award Honoree | Podcasts - Best Indie Podcast (Inaugural Year) 2023 People's Bronze Telly Award Winner (w/ Quills Fest) | Immersive & Mixed Reality
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Fiction

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