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9 episodes
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About A Simple Herstory
A Simple Herstory is a theatrical and high concept podcast series about the women who have run for President of the United States. From outsiders to insiders, and outsiders again, these are the women who ran. www.asimpleherstory.com 2025 Silver Anthem Award Winner I Education, Art & Culture - Community Event - Community Engagement Categories 2024 Silver Anthem Award Winner | Education, Art & Culture - Special Projects - Awareness Categories 2024 Webby Award Honoree | Podcasts - Best Indie Podcast (Inaugural Year) 2023 People's Bronze Telly Award Winner (w/ Quills Fest) | Immersive & Mixed RealityPodcast website
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